Aki Network and Gas Hero announce official partnership, introducing Aki-chan to drive Web3 game's next major sensation

Panama City, Panama, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aki Network , largest data-driven influencer network in Web3, proudly announces an official partnership with Gas Hero . Gas Hero is one of the most anticipated Web3 game launches in 2023 by the team at STEPN, Web3’s most successful lifestyle game so far.



Through this strategic alliance, Aki Network will further expand Gas Hero’s market share in Web3 games, while Gas Hero will offer many exciting opportunities for Aki Network users to secure a head start in the game. Aki Network’s first ACGN IP Aki-chan is also set to debut to help create Web3 game’s next major sensation after STEPN.

What's Coming?

From now towards Gas Hero’s official launch, Aki Network is set to launch several important events within this partnership.

A. Aki-chan, the brand new ACGN IP of Aki Network, will host its first two debut episodes of the Aki Links Web3 AMA series, inviting core members of the Gas Hero team and prominent Web3 influencers - stay tuned by following @aki_protocol or @GasHeroOfficial on X!

(1) Japanese AMA: Oct 23, 2023, 12pm UTC, with 3 Hero NFTs giveaway!

(2) English AMA: Oct 30, 2023, 2pm UTC, with 3 Hero NFTs giveaway!

B.Aki x Gas Hero campaign #1: a content competition about Aki-chan and Gas Hero, where 25 users will each earn one Gas Hero NFT. The final winner will get one Aki x Gas Hero badge!

C.Most excitingly, one $GMT reward campaign awaits the Aki Network community upon the game's official unveiling very soon. Stay tuned with our latest updates!

A Power Duo in the APAC Web3 Markets

With its deep-rooted connections and data-driven insights into influencers, Aki Network has been playing an instrumental role in expanding brand awareness and user participation for many renowned Web3 projects, including Gas Hero. Aki Network’s rich reservoir of on-chain promotional data will also become instrumental for the game’s cold start.

Gas Hero is the second Web3 game developed by FSL after STEPN, expected to launch in a couple of months. Gas Hero places a great emphasis on gameplay and participatory governance, offering rich strategies for players and leveraging decentralized trading platforms to maximize the transparency of on-chain data. Building on STEPN’s great success, especially like in key Web3 markets Japan and Europe, Gas Hero is undoubtedly the most anticipated Web3 game launch in 2023-2024.

Gas Hero: Touchstone of The Web3 Gaming Thesis

Crafted by Find Satoshi Lab, a vanguard team behind STEPN, Gas Hero emerges as a Web3 masterpiece, intricately blending gameplay and strategy in a decentralized fashion.

Here’s why Gas Hero is unqiue:

- Depth in Gameplay: Beyond conventional mechanics, Gas Hero introduces advanced game theory elements, allowing players to implement multifaceted strategies. It also emphasizes transparent on-chain data via decentralized trading platforms and accentuates a deep player engagement through a participatory governance model.

- Narrative Brilliance: Set post the AI nuclear catastrophe, players become pivotal leaders, steering heroes in reclaiming Earth and reigniting civilization, underlining genuine emotional interactions and community growth.

- Unique Web3 Integration: Gas Hero epitomizes the allure of Web3-native gaming, challenging players with choices spanning financial gains, fame, and power. This design amplifies experiences distinctly enabled by Web3, making it a virtual social experiment of unparalleled excitement.

Games have long been seen as the promiseland of Web3 mass adoption. STEPN made this more than just a theory, and we look forward to seeing Gas Hero lifting Web3 games to its next levels!

Conclusion

As we stand at the cusp of a bear market, the collaboration between Aki Network and Gas Hero promises to ignite the warmth in a Gamefi winter. We invite our community to gear up for a fusion of innovation, excitement, and unmatched rewards. Together, let's shape the future of Web3 gaming!

Website: https://akiprotocol.io/



Website: https://www.gashero.com/





