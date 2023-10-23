Smart In-Vitro Diagnostics: Explore the Role Artificial Intelligence will Play in Future Vitro Diagnostics Markets - Global Forecast to 2027 with Executive and Consultant Guides

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart In-Vitro Diagnostics - Artificial Intelligence for In Vitro Diagnostics Markets by Application, by Technology and by User with Executive and Consultant Guides 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Will Smart Diagnostics replace the physician? Will the power of Artificial Intelligence provide better diagnostics? The market is moving out of a research mode into the clinic.

This report delves into the competitive landscape of this emerging market. Some players are taking the lead and expanding globally, positioning themselves for substantial growth opportunities. The right diagnostics, backed by robust support, can command premium pricing in this dynamic market. Scientific advancements continue to create new opportunities, and diagnostic costs are decreasing.

Recent developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and genomics are reshaping the medical diagnostics landscape. The convergence of factors is ushering in a new era in medicine. In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) and AI are set to play pivotal roles, particularly in medical diagnosis.

AI adoption in healthcare, especially in image analysis, is progressing faster than anticipated. Radiologists and Pathologists are already benefiting from AI-assisted image analysis, and this trend is expected to accelerate in mainstream IVD. Technological advancements are driving down testing costs and yielding more comprehensive results from single tests. AI is poised to further transform diagnostic processes, making healthcare more efficient and effective.

Physicians are harnessing vast amounts of information to combat diseases, and Pharmaceutical Companies are exploring numerous therapy possibilities. This shift in diagnostics promises to revolutionize medical care.

Broad-spectrum blood testing and AI are set to become routine for medical diagnosis, driving double-digit growth in the market. Multiplex testing, combined with AI, promises faster and more accurate diagnoses for a wide range of conditions.

This comprehensive report provides valuable data for analysts and planners, including United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to navigate new pricing for nucleic acid-based tests. It also forecasts the demand for emerging testing regimes and technologies. Assistance in estimating growth and market size for new technology tests is available to aid laboratories and hospitals in their clinical facilities planning. This support is provided at no additional cost.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 18 Countries and 4 Regions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Smart Diagnostics?

2.2 Market Definition

2.3 Methodology

2.4 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

3 Market Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.5 Pathology Supplier

3.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

3.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

3.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

3.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

3.1.10 Audit Body

3.1.11 Certification Body

3.2 Understanding Artificial Intelligence

3.2.1 Artificial intelligence

3.2.2 Machine learning

3.2.3 Deep learning

3.2.4 Convolutional neural networks

3.2.5 Generative adversarial networks

3.2.6 Limitations

3.3 AI Applications in IVD

3.3.1 Infectious Disease

3.3.1.1 Known vs. Unknown

3.3.1.2 TMI

3.3.1.3 Disease surveillance

3.3.1.4 Outbreak detection

3.3.1.5 Contact tracing

3.3.1.6 Forecasting

3.3.1.7 Drug discovery

3.3.1.8 Resource allocation

3.3.2 Oncology

3.3.2.1 Electronic health records

3.3.2.2 Genomic analysis

3.3.2.3 Treatment planning

3.3.2.4 Clinical trial matching

3.3.3 Anatomic Pathology

3.3.3.1 Image analysis

3.3.3.2 Tumor segmentation

3.3.3.3 Disease classification

3.3.3.4 Predictive modeling

3.3.3.5 Quality control

3.3.3.6 Digital pathology

3.3.4 Cardiology

3.3.4.1 Electrocardiogram analysis

3.3.4.2 Electronic health records

3.3.4.3 Genomic analysis

3.3.4.4 Treatment planning

3.3.4.5 Prediction of outcomes

3.3.5 Diabetes

3.3.5.1 Diagnosis

3.3.5.2 Blood glucose monitoring

3.3.5.3 Personalized treatment plans

3.3.5.4 Medication management

3.3.5.5 Diabetes education

3.3.5.6 Predictive analytics

3.3.6 General Medicine

3.3.6.1 Diagnosis

3.3.6.2 Predictive Analytics

3.3.6.3 Personalized Treatment Plans

3.3.6.4 Medication Management

3.3.6.5 Disease Monitoring

3.3.6.6 Telemedicine

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Outcome Improvement

4.1.2 The Aging Effect

4.1.3 Cost Containment

4.1.4 Physician Impact

4.1.5 Cost of Intelligence

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 State of knowledge

4.2.2 Genetic Blizzard

4.2.3 Protocol Resistance

4.2.4 Regulation and coverage

4.3 Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends

4.3.1 Traditional Automation and Centralization

4.3.2 The New Automation, Decentralization and Point Of Care

4.3.3 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.4 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

4.3.5 PCR Takes Command

4.3.6 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

4.3.7 NGS Impact on Pricing

4.3.8 Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

4.3.9 Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4.3.10 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

5 Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 Paige, Leica Biosystems Expand Digital Pathology Partnership

5.3 Clarapath Acquires Digital Pathology Company Crosscope

5.4 CanSense to Develop Colorectal Cancer Test

5.5 Owkin-led Machine Learning Study IDs Cancer Treatment Biomarkers

5.6 Guardant Health to Integrate Lunit's AI PD-L1 Algorithm

5.7 Vesale Bioscience to Develop AI Phage Therapy Diagnostic Platform

5.8 Caris Life Sciences To Use AI and Machine Learning

5.9 Numares Health To Develop AI for "Metabolite Constellations"

5.10 Sepsis Testing Startup DeepUll to Use AI for Medical Decisions

5.11 Viome Life Sciences Raises $67M in Series C Financing For AI Cancer Dx

5.12 ADM Diagnostics Wins Grant for Brain Injury Test Development

5.13 Paige to Develop New AI-based Pathology Test

5.14 Aiforia Gains CE-IVD Mark for AI-Powered Histopathology

5.15 Genetic Profiling May Identify Patients Who Do Not Need Radiation Therapy

5.16 Thermo Fisher Introduces Homologous Score for Cancer Profiling

5.17 Genomic Test IDs Cancer Cells Early

6 Profiles of Key Players

6.1 Adaptive Biotechnologies

6.2 Aidoc

6.3 Anumana

6.4 ARUP Laboratories

6.5 Atomwise

6.6 Bayesian Health

6.7 Behold.ai

6.8 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

6.9 bioMerieux Diagnostics

6.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

6.11 Cambridge Cognition

6.12 Cardiologs (Phillips)

6.13 CareDx

6.14 Caris Molecular Diagnostics

6.15 Cleerly

6.16 ClosedLoop AI

6.17 CloudMedX Health

6.18 Deepcell

6.19 Digital Diagnostics

6.20 EKF Diagnostics Holdings

6.21 Freenome

6.22 GE Healthcare

6.23 Glooko

6.24 Idoven

6.25 Illumina

6.26 Infohealth

6.27 Jade

6.28 K Health

6.29 Lunit

6.30 MaxCyte

6.31 Mayo Clinic Laboratories

6.32 Medtronic

6.33 Merative

6.34 Nanox

6.35 NIOX Group

6.36 Niramai Health Analytix

6.37 NVIDIA

6.38 Oncohost

6.39 OraLiva

6.40 Owkin

6.41 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

6.42 Pacific Biosciences

6.43 Paige.AI

6.44 PathAI

6.45 Perthera

6.46 Philips Healthcare

6.47 Prognos

6.48 Qiagen

6.49 Qure.ai

6.50 Renalytix

6.51 Seegene

6.52 Siemens Healthineers

6.53 Sophia Genetics

6.54 Sysmex

6.55 Viz.ai

7 The Global Market for Smart Diagnostics

7.1 Global Market Overview by Country

7.2 Global Market by Application - Overview

7.3 Global Market by Technology - Overview

7.4 Global Market by Place - Overview

8 Global Markets - By Application

8.1 Cancer

8.2 Infectious Disease Testing

8.3 Metabolic Testing

8.4 Cardiac Testing

8.5 Diabetes Testing

8.6 Other Disease Testing

9 Global Markets - By Technology

9.1 NGS Technology

9.2 PCR Technology

9.3 Chemistry/IA Technology

9.4 Pathology Technology

9.5 Other Technology

10 Global Markets - By Place

10.1 Research

10.2 Pharmaceutical Research

10.3 Clinical

10.4 Other Place

11 Appendices

11.1 United States Medicare System: Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

11.2 The Most Used IVD Assays

11.3 The Highest Grossing Assays

