Global Shortenings Market Set for Steady Growth: New Report Reveals Market Trends and Key Players

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shortenings Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global shortenings market is poised for continuous expansion, with a projected increase from $4.07 billion in 2022 to $4.28 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. Further growth is expected, reaching $5.12 billion by 2027, driven by a CAGR of 4.6%.

Major players in the shortenings market, including Cargill Incorporated, Bunge Limited, Wilmar International Limited, and others, are strategically positioning themselves to seize emerging opportunities in this dynamic industry.

Reasons to Purchase

Global Perspective: Gain insights into the shortenings market across 50+ geographies, allowing for a truly global perspective. COVID-19 Impact: Understand the market's response to the pandemic as its effects wane. Russia-Ukraine War: Assess the war's impact on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and its indirect influence on the market. Inflation Impact: Measure the effects of high global inflation on market growth. Regional Strategies: Create informed strategies at the regional and country levels based on local data and analysis. Identify Growth Segments: Pinpoint growth segments for investment. Competitive Advantage: Outperform competitors with forecast data and key market trends. Market Share: Understand customer preferences through the latest market shares. Benchmark Performance: Compare performance against key competitors. Support for Presentations: Access reliable, high-quality data and analysis to enhance internal and external presentations.

Shortening is a solid fat at room temperature used to enhance the texture of dishes like pastries. It prevents the absorption of water by flour, inhibiting gluten production and preventing dishes from becoming stretchy.

Variants of Shortenings

Solid Shortenings: Includes lard, margarine, and butter, sourced from vegetables and animals. Sold through direct and indirect channels, used in HoReCa, bakery, confectionery, processed food, and household retail. Liquid Shortenings: Versatile and used in various applications. Cake/Icing Shortenings: Specifically formulated for cakes and icing. All-Purpose Shortenings: Suitable for a wide range of culinary uses.

Market Research Report

The shortenings market research report offers comprehensive statistics, including global market size, regional shares, key competitors, market segments, trends, and opportunities. It provides valuable insights for thriving in the shortenings industry.

Product Innovation Driving Market

Key players, such as Conagra Brands, are innovating with products like Reddi-Wip Zero Sugar, a keto-friendly whipped cream topping with zero sugar and lower calories. In 2020, B&G Foods acquired Crisco, responding to increased customer demand during the pandemic.

North America Leads

In 2022, North America led the shortenings market. Other regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key Countries

Key countries covered in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and the USA.

Growing Bakery Demand

The rise in bakery product demand is a significant driver for the shortenings market. Shortenings enhance bakery products by providing a crumbly texture. Sales in the bakery aisle surged during the pandemic, reflecting changing food habits.

Market Value Definition

The market value is defined as the revenues generated by organizations within the specified market and geography, encompassing sales, grants, or donations. It excludes resales along the supply chain.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.28 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5.12 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Shortenings Market Characteristics



3. Shortenings Market Trends And Strategies



4. Shortenings Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Shortenings Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Shortenings Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Shortenings Market



5. Shortenings Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Shortenings Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Shortenings Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Shortenings Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Shortenings Market, Segmentation By Variant, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Solid

Liquid

Cake Or Icing

All-Purpose

6.2. Global Shortenings Market, Segmentation By Source, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Vegetables

Animal

6.3. Global Shortenings Market, Segmentation By Sales Channels, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Direct Sales

Indirct Sales

6.4. Global Shortenings Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, And Catering)

Bakery

Confectionery

Processed Food

Household Retail

7. Shortenings Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Shortenings Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Shortenings Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/22907o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment