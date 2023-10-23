Global Mobile Device Management Market Size to Reach USD 87.65 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mobile device management market size is projected to reach USD 87.65 Billion at a steady CAGR of 28.2% in 2032, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for high-speed management of devices, emergence of 5G services, and increase in Artificial Intelligence services are other key factors contributing to rising demand for and adoption of mobile device management solutions globally. Increasing popularity of BYOD, increase in optimization of functionality, rising concerns regarding mobile monitoring and major increase in utilization of MDM by IT teams of various enterprise are boosting market growth.

Increasing advancements in communication devices, rising demand of Internet-connected devices, and increasing number of AI-based devices are some other factors supporting global mobile device management market growth. Increasingly stringent government regulations and lack of awareness about technological advancements among consumer are some restraints for market growth.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 4.42 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 28.2% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 87.65 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Deployment type, solution, end use, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K, BENELUX, Switzerland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey Key companies profiled Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Citrix Systems, SAP SE, Google, Mobileiron, VMware, Kaspersky Lab Inc., Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation), Matrix42, and ManageEngine Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global mobile device management market is moderately fragmented, with a large number of small- and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for majority revenue share. Major companies are well-established and engage in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies. Some prominent players operating in the mobile device management market are:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Citrix Systems

SAP SE

Google

Mobileiron

VMware

Kaspersky Lab Inc.

Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation)

Matrix42

ManageEngine

Strategic Development

In April 2021, Cisco, which is a global leader in technology, and SFR, which is a leading communications provider in France, announced major updates to network infrastructure that will boost business in France and also speed up their digitalization plan. SFR has increased the number of high-speed broadband Internet connections available, including fiber, 4G, and 5G. With 20.7 million eligible FTTx connections, SFR operates the country's first optical fiber network (FTTH / FTTB) and was the first operator in France to introduce 5G, beginning in Nice. SFR has released three 5G bundles for enterprises, which are available on a range of 5G devices.

In April 2021, Microsoft Corporation entered into partnership with Intel and AMD, which has resulted in the release of the Surface Laptop 4, which is a new yet familiar-looking device. It offers a built-in HD front-facing camera with low-light capability.

Some Key Highlights From Report

In January 2021, Matrix42, which is a leading provider of remote access solutions, acquired FastViewer GmbH to better serve customers in existing remote working pattern. With its remote access and remote service network for PCs, tablets, mobile devices, servers, and cloud workloads, Matrix42's long-term partner is already incorporated into the Matrix42 products, making it the ideal addition to the current holdings.

Device management segment revenue growth rate is projected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. Increasing research and development projects by major player to invest in mobile device management, penetration of smart devices in developing economies are some factors boosting market growth of the mobile device management market.

End use segment accounted for largest revenue share in the mobile device management market in 2020, which is expected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. Rising demand for high-speed connectivity and increasing number of smartphones, smart devices are expected to support growth of mobile device management market.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Rising number of smartphones, penetration of Internet connectivity and development of new technology in retail, e-commerce, information technology, telecommunication, automotive, entertainment and media are other factor expected to contribute to growth of the global mobile device management market

Emergen Research has segmented the global mobile device management market on the basis of deployment type, solution, end use, and region:

Deployment type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) On-premise Cloud

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Device Management Application Management Security Management Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Government & Public Sector Logistics & Transportation Retail & e-commerce BFSI IT & Telecommunication Manufacturing & Automotive Media & Entertainment Healthcare Energy & Utility

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



