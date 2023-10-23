Blister Packaging Market Responds to Consumer Preferences for Convenience and Portability - PMI

Covina, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blister packaging is a popular type of packaging used in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, electronics, and food. It involves the use of a pre-formed plastic or aluminum blister (a cavity or pocket) that is sealed to a backing card or foil. The product, such as pills, capsules, small electronic components, or even small food items, is securely housed within the blister, providing protection and tamper-evident features.

The pharmaceutical sector is a major user of blister packaging due to its effectiveness in ensuring product integrity and patient safety. As the global pharmaceutical industry continues to expand, so does the demand for blister packaging market , especially for medications like tablets and capsules.

Key Highlights –

In January 2023, Romaco Noack has expanded its Unity family with the Unity 600 blister packaging line. The latest Romaco Noack Unity 600 blister packaging line impresses with increased sustainability along with the best performance and process dependability. Additionally, for the first time, blisters can be tracked back to the primary packaging unit thanks to the monobloc's ground-breaking transfer unit.

Analyst View –

The ability of blister packaging to exhibit items and offer user-friendly features makes it popular. Companies are anticipated to continue employing blister packaging to improve user experience and product exposure. Blister packaging that allows serialization and tamper-evident features is becoming more popular as a result of strict track-and-trace laws in the pharmaceutical industry.

Blister Packaging Market growth:

Rise in Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industry: Blister packaging is widely used in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector to package and protect drugs and medical devices. As the global population continues to grow and age, the demand for healthcare products has increased, which has driven the growth of blister packaging.

Consumer Goods: Blister packaging is also used for consumer goods, especially in the retail sector for packaging items like electronics, cosmetics, and food products. The demand for these goods and the need for attractive, tamper-evident packaging has contributed to the growth of the blister packaging market.

Product Protection and Safety: Blister packaging offers excellent product protection and safety, making it popular in industries where maintaining product integrity and preventing tampering is crucial. This is particularly important in the pharmaceutical and food industries.

Customization and Innovation: Blister packaging technology has evolved, allowing for greater customization and product differentiation. Companies are increasingly looking for innovative and unique packaging solutions to stand out in the market.

Environmental Concerns: Sustainable packaging solutions have gained importance, and some blister packaging manufacturers have started offering eco-friendly options. This can attract environmentally conscious consumers and companies looking to reduce their environmental footprint.

Key players:

ACG Pharmapack Pvt. Ltd.

Bemis Company, Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

FormPaks International Co. Ltd

The Dow Chemical Company

Sonoco Products Company

Klockner Pentaplast Group

Ecobliss Holdings BV

WestRock Company

Blister Packaging Market trends:

Sustainability and Eco-friendly Packaging: There was a growing focus on sustainability and environmentally friendly packaging materials. Many blister packaging manufacturers were exploring and offering more sustainable options, such as biodegradable and recyclable materials, to meet consumer and regulatory demands.

Pharmaceutical Serialization: The pharmaceutical industry continued to drive innovation in blister packaging, with an emphasis on serialization and tamper-evident features. Compliance with track-and-trace regulations was a significant driver in this sector.

Customization and Branding: Companies across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and consumer goods, were increasingly looking to differentiate their products through unique and highly customizable blister packaging designs. This trend was driven by the need to stand out in crowded markets.

Child-Resistant Packaging: Child-resistant blister packaging gained prominence, particularly in the pharmaceutical and cannabis industries, to ensure the safety of children and meet regulatory requirements.

Advanced Printing Technologies: Blister packaging was increasingly incorporating advanced printing technologies, such as digital printing and holographic elements, to enhance product branding and security.

