Associa Mexico Voted Great Place To Work® For Second Consectutive Year

SAN JOSE DEL CABO, Baja California Sur, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, Associa Mexico (AMX), a leading provider of community management services based in Cabo San Lucas, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® (GPTW) following a thorough, independent analysis by the Great Place to Work Institute®. This prestigious certification is based on direct feedback from an extensive and anonymous survey conducted with employees about their workplace experience. AMX is the third Associa region globally – including the United States and Canada – to earn a GPTW designation.

“As a leading provider of high-quality community management services, our goal is to be an industry leader of choice for customers and employees. That we have again been named a Great Place to Work® by our employees demonstrates that we continue to make progress toward this goal,” said Associa Mexico Branch President Jorge Macias, CMCA®. “It reinforces our commitment to excellence and we will continue to improve upon our efforts with the goal of being recognized again in 2024.”

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.

Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes the United States and Canada’s Best Workplaces in a series of lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

About Associa

With more than 275 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 6.5 million residents worldwide. Our 14,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 44 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

