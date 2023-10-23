Hirsutism Market Research Report 2023

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hirsutism Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hirsutism market size reached US$ 2.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 4.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during 2023-2028.



Hirsutism is a condition affecting females that cause excess hair growth on specific body parts, including the face, neck, chest, stomach, lower back, and thighs. It commonly occurs due to excess male hormones, called androgens, and certain medical conditions, such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).





The increasing number of hirsutism cases, especially in older women, across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Hirsutism commonly occurs in postmenopausal women by androgen secretion from adrenal or ovarian tumors. Additionally, the rising incidences of bodily disorders due to the presence of excessive body hair in women can cause cosmetic and psychological problems, which, in turn, is favoring the market growth.

Moreover, healthcare professionals and activists are sensitizing the masses about available treatments for hirsutism, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the increasing demand for hair removal procedures with lasers and intense pulsed light (IPL) equipment requiring multiple treatment sessions is providing an impetus to the market growth.

In line with this, manufacturers are focusing on developing topical metformin-based therapeutics that act as an effective treatment for moderate to severe hirsutism in women with PCOS, which is propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, the increasing personal care expenditure due to the growing working women population is positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, growing acceptance of laser hair removal techniques, and the increasing prevalence of PCOS, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

Alma Lasers Ltd (Sisram Medical Ltd)

Alpaya Dermaceuticals

Bayer AG

Cutera Inc.

Cynosure Inc.

Lumenis Inc.

Nisim International Inc.

Sciton Inc.

Breakup by Therapy Type:

Procedures

Medication

Breakup by Products:

Hair Removal Equipment

Topical Hair Removal Products

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

