Bonduelle - Information on the liquidity agreement as of 10.23.2023

BONDUELLE
Head office: "La Woestyne" - 59173 Renescure - France
Bonduelle a French S.C.A (Partnership limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 euros
Registered under number : 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)
Villeneuve d’Ascq, October 23, 2023
INFORMATION ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT
Following the acquisition of 100% of EXANE SA by the BNP Paribas Group in 2021, EXANE SA will be merged into BNP Paribas.
As a result, BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE, a member of Euronext Paris, will manage BONDUELLE SCA's liquidity agreement from today, October 23, 2023.
Attachment