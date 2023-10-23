Bonduelle - Information on the liquidity agreement as of 10.23.2023

BONDUELLE

Villeneuve d’Ascq, October 23, 2023

INFORMATION ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT





Following the acquisition of 100% of EXANE SA by the BNP Paribas Group in 2021, EXANE SA will be merged into BNP Paribas.

As a result, BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE, a member of Euronext Paris, will manage BONDUELLE SCA's liquidity agreement from today, October 23, 2023.

