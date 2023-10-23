Nanterre, October 23rd, 2023

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From October 16th to October 20th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From October 16th to October 20th, 2023:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 16/10/2023 FR0000125486 57 000 101,64820 XPAR VINCI 16/10/2023 FR0000125486 23 000 101,19110 CEUX VINCI 16/10/2023 FR0000125486 4 000 100,86600 TQEX VINCI 16/10/2023 FR0000125486 2 000 100,73670 AQEU VINCI 17/10/2023 FR0000125486 24 390 102,41630 XPAR VINCI 17/10/2023 FR0000125486 16 795 102,31880 CEUX VINCI 17/10/2023 FR0000125486 6 146 102,03600 TQEX VINCI 17/10/2023 FR0000125486 6 436 102,18680 AQEU VINCI 18/10/2023 FR0000125486 78 475 101,45540 XPAR VINCI 18/10/2023 FR0000125486 48 583 101,51160 CEUX VINCI 18/10/2023 FR0000125486 7 500 101,93730 TQEX VINCI 18/10/2023 FR0000125486 10 442 101,84370 AQEU VINCI 19/10/2023 FR0000125486 92 000 100,18510 XPAR VINCI 19/10/2023 FR0000125486 29 000 100,01810 CEUX VINCI 19/10/2023 FR0000125486 7 000 100,08350 TQEX VINCI 19/10/2023 FR0000125486 5 000 99,78600 AQEU VINCI 20/10/2023 FR0000125486 105 800 99,72160 XPAR VINCI 20/10/2023 FR0000125486 31 000 99,68370 CEUX VINCI 20/10/2023 FR0000125486 1 200 99,31420 TQEX VINCI 20/10/2023 FR0000125486 1 000 99,25890 AQEU TOTAL 556 767 100,8054

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

