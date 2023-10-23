Disclosure of transactions in own shares From October 16th to October 20th, 2023

         Nanterre, October 23rd, 2023                     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From October 16th to October 20th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From October 16th to October 20th, 2023:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI16/10/2023FR000012548657 000 101,64820XPAR
VINCI16/10/2023FR000012548623 000 101,19110CEUX
VINCI16/10/2023FR00001254864 000 100,86600TQEX
VINCI16/10/2023FR00001254862 000 100,73670AQEU
VINCI17/10/2023FR000012548624 390 102,41630XPAR
VINCI17/10/2023FR000012548616 795 102,31880CEUX
VINCI17/10/2023FR00001254866 146 102,03600TQEX
VINCI17/10/2023FR00001254866 436 102,18680AQEU
VINCI18/10/2023FR000012548678 475 101,45540XPAR
VINCI18/10/2023FR000012548648 583 101,51160CEUX
VINCI18/10/2023FR00001254867 500 101,93730TQEX
VINCI18/10/2023FR000012548610 442 101,84370AQEU
VINCI19/10/2023FR000012548692 000 100,18510XPAR
VINCI19/10/2023FR000012548629 000 100,01810CEUX
VINCI19/10/2023FR00001254867 000 100,08350TQEX
VINCI19/10/2023FR00001254865 000 99,78600AQEU
VINCI20/10/2023FR0000125486105 800 99,72160XPAR
VINCI20/10/2023FR000012548631 000 99,68370CEUX
VINCI20/10/2023FR00001254861 200 99,31420TQEX
VINCI20/10/2023FR00001254861 000 99,25890AQEU
      
  TOTAL556 767 100,8054 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

