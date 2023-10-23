Paris, 23 October 2023, 5:45 p.m.
PRESS RELEASE
Eramet: Reassignment of liquidity agreement to BNP Paribas Arbitrage
Eramet announces that it has reassigned the management of the Exane SA liquidity agreement to BNP Paribas Arbitrage, also a member of BNP Paribas Group, effective today. The other terms of the existing agreement remain unchanged.
Calendar
26.10.2023: Publication of 2023 Group third-quarter turnover
13.11.2023: Eramet's first Capital Markets Day – "A New ERA"
