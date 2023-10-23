Paris, 23 October 2023, 5:45 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Reassignment of liquidity agreement to BNP Paribas Arbitrage

Eramet announces that it has reassigned the management of the Exane SA liquidity agreement to BNP Paribas Arbitrage, also a member of BNP Paribas Group, effective today. The other terms of the existing agreement remain unchanged.

Calendar

26.10.2023: Publication of 2023 Group third-quarter turnover

13.11.2023: Eramet's first Capital Markets Day – "A New ERA"

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS







Director of Investor Relations







Sandrine Nourry-Dabi







Tel. +33 1 45 38 37 02







sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com







MEDIA CONTACT







Media Relations







Fanny Mounier







Tel. +33 7 65 26 46 83







fanny.mounier@eramet.com







Image 7







Marie Artzner







Tel. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | Mob. +33 6 75 74 31 73







martzner@image7.fr





Attachment