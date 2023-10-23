SalMar – Minutes from extraordinary general meeting regarding capital reduction following completion of intra-group merger

An extraordinary general meeting (the “EGM”) of SalMar ASA (“SalMar”) was held today, Monday 23 October 2023.

All items were resolved in accordance with the Board's calling notice, including to reduce SalMar’s share capital by NOK 3,275,000 from NOK 36,284,730 to NOK 33,009,730 by deletion of 13,100,000 own shares, conditional on completion of the intra-group merger with NTS AS.

Completion of the share capital reduction will be announced in a stock exchange notice when the conditions have been fulfilled, including expiry of the 6-week creditor notice period.

Please find the minutes from the EGM enclosed.

