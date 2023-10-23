Subsea Manifolds Market Set to Soar Past USD 10.95 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Subsea Manifolds Market , the adoption of subsea processing and boosting technologies, development of modular and standardized subsea manifold systems, increasing focus on subsea tie-back projects, growth of subsea electrification and power distribution systems, integration of digitalization and automation in subsea operations, the emergence of subsea storage and injection solutions, utilization of lightweight and compact subsea manifold designs, application of advanced materials for improved corrosion resistance, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Subsea refers to the engineering, construction, installation, and operation of infrastructure and equipment on the seabed. This includes pipelines, cables, platforms, and other structures. Subsea engineering is a complex and challenging field, as it requires the consideration of a wide range of factors, including the environment, the seabed, and the equipment.

Prominent Players in Subsea Manifolds Market

TechnipFMC

Subsea 7

Aker Solutions

OneSubsea

Saipem

GE Oil & Gas

FMC Technologies

Cameron International

Expro Group

National Oilwell Varco

Halliburton

Weatherford International

Prysmian Group

Yokogawa

Kongsberg Maritime

DeepOcean Group

Subsea Systems

Oceaneering International

ROVCO Group

DOF Subsea

Template Manifolds Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Template Manifolds dominated the global market owing to its highly established technology. It also offers cost advantages due to its standardized design and ease of installation. They are typically pre-engineered and fabricated, resulting in reduced project costs and shorter lead times compared to other types of subsea manifolds.

Oil Production is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, oil production is the leading segment due to the demand for oil. In addition, offshore fields often require subsea manifolds to enable oil production in challenging environments, including deepwater and ultra-deepwater regions. As the industry explores new offshore reserves, the demand for subsea manifolds for oil production is expected to rise.

Europe is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, Europe is one of the largest growing markets with a mature offshore industry. The North Sea is located near major oil and gas operators, equipment manufacturers, and service providers. This proximity facilitates easy access to technology, expertise, and supply chain networks, allowing for efficient project execution and reliable support.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Subsea Manifolds market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Subsea Manifolds.

Key Developments in the Subsea Manifolds Market

Subsea 7 and L&T were given an EPCI contract by Saudi Aramco to work at the oil fields in Zuluf and Berri. Under the terms of the contract, subsea pipelines and oil production deck manifolds will be delivered to the Zuluf field.

