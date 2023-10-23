Semiconductor Bonding Market Size to Surpass USD 1222.6 Million Growth by 2030 | Growing Use of Piled Die Technology in IoT Devices

Newark, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 874 Million in 2021 semiconductor bonding market will reach USD 1222.6 Million by 2030. Cavities, composite 3D constructions, and electrically and structurally robust sealed liquid channels are all made possible by the employment of semiconductor connection. Firm connections between two or more micro-components are necessary.



Key Insight of the Semiconductor Bonding Market



Asia Pacific emerged as the most significant market, with a 38.5% market revenue share in 2021.



Asia Pacific dominated the market, with a market share of around 38.5% in 2021. This is because the rising nations of the area—Japan and India—adopt modern technology more quickly. The Asia-Pacific region's interest in technology and consumer electronics are both expanding. The market for semiconductor bonding is growing as a result.



The wafer bonder segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 41.2% in 2021.



In 2021, the wafer bonder segment led the market, accounting for about 41.2% of the market. Wafer bonders are utilised anytime adequate mechanical bonding of two components is required, both on the manufacturing and research and development scales.



The LED segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 29.33% in 2021.



In 2021, the LED segment led the market, accounting for about 29.33% of the market. A light is produced when an electric current flows through a light-emitting diode, often known as an LED.



The die bonding technology segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 64.2% in 2021.



In 2021, the die bonding technology segment led the market, accounting for about 64.2% of the market. Die bonding is a production technique applied to the wrapping of semiconductors. It is also known as "die to attach" or "die placement," and it entails attaching a die (or chip) to a substance or packaging using glue or sinter.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increased adoption of IoT and AI in the automotive industry



The market for semiconductor bonding is being driven further by the expanding use of stacked die technology in IoT devices. In order to use the same location area on a membrane for different purposes, one bare die is stacked on top of another within a single semiconductor package. Because digital signals are enhanced by shorter connecting routes between electronic circuits, die stacking enhances the properties of electrochemical devices.



Restraint: Expensive ownership



In order to carry out die-to-attach activities, semiconductor bonding gear is a piece of robust equipment that needs a large input capacity. This device requires hundreds or even thousands of watts of energy. Due to its intricate and expensive components, semiconductor bonding equipment has a very high cost of production.



Some of the major players operating in the semiconductor bonding market are:



• BE Semiconductor Industries NV.

• ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.

• Kulicke & Soffa

• Panasonic

• Fuji Corporation

• Yamaha Motor Robotics Corporation Co.

• SUSS MicroTech SE

• Shiaura Mechatronics



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



• Wafer Bonder

• Flip Chip Bonder

• Die Bonder



By Application:



• CMOS Image Sensors

• RF Devices

• LED

• 3D NAND

• MEMS and Sensors



By Technology:



• Die Bonding Technology

o Flip-chip Attachment

o Epoxy Die Bonding

o Hybrid Bonding

o Eutectic Die Bonding



• Wafer Bonding Technology



o TCB Wafer Bonding

o Direct Wafer Bonding

o Hybrid Bonding

o Anodic Wafer Bonding)



By Region



• Asia Pacific (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



