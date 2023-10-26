Global Wireless Power Transmission Industry Analysis Report 2023: Market Set to Deliver Electrifying Performance - Prospects & Outlook to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Power Transmission - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Wireless Power Transmission Market to Reach $45.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for Wireless Power Transmission estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
This data presents an analysis of the global Wireless Power Transmission market, focusing on annual sales in US$ million for the years 2020 through 2030.
Additionally, the data provides an 8-year perspective, breaking down the percentage distribution of value revenues for these regions in the years 2023 and 2030. It further segments the market into Near-Field and Far-Field wireless power transmission technologies, as well as different application categories, such as Consumer Electronics, Industrial Applications, Automotive, and Other Applications.
Near-Field segment is projected to record 22.7% CAGR and reach US$36.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Far-Field segment is estimated at 25% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.5% CAGR
The Wireless Power Transmission market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
It offers insights into the recent past, current, and future trends for Wireless Power Transmission in various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The analysis encompasses both historic and projected revenue figures, along with percentage compound annual growth rates (% CAGR).
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.7% and 21.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.9% CAGR.
- Select Innovations & Advancements
- Emrod's Technology Key to Developing Long Range Wireless Power Transmission
- Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Set to Deliver Electrifying Performance: Prospects & Outlook
- COVID-19 Pandemic as Market Disruptor
- Analysis by Technology: Near-Field Technology; Powerful Segment of Wireless Power Transmission Market
- World Wireless Power Transmission Market by Technology (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Near-Field and Far-Field
- Analysis by Application: Consumer Electronics Maintains Lead
- World Wireless Power Transmission Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Consumer Electronics, Industrial Applications, Automotive, and Other Applications
- Regional Analysis
- World Wireless Power Transmission Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2021 & 2027
- World Wireless Power Transmission Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Europe, Canada, Rest of World, and Japan
- Wireless Power Transmission: An Introduction
- Near- & Far-Field Regions for Wireless Power
- Atmospheric Plasma Channel Coupling
- Power Harvesting
- Intriguing Applications Transforming Industries
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Where is the Wireless Power Transmission Market Leading?
- Revolution in Power Transmission: Prerequisite for Next Wave of Digital Revolution
- Key Developments and Advancements in the Wireless Charging Market
- Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Wireless Energy Transmission Systems
- Wireless Charging and Chargers: The Latest Buzzword
- Select Innovative Charging Technologies: Commercialized and Developmental
- A Peek into Wireless Charging Technologies
- Rising Interest in Fast Chargers for Auto and Smartphone Applications
- Strong Impetus from Electronics Industry: A Key Market Driver
- Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
- Rising Use of Wearable Devices Augurs Well for the Market
- Global Electronic Wearables Shipments (In Million Units) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Global Wearable Electronics Market Breakdown of Unit Sales (in %) by Region (2018 & 2022)
- Global Wearables Shipments Breakdown (in %) by Product for 2020 & 2024
- Wireless Chargers to Gain Significant Adoption
- Charging Solutions for Smartphones
- Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022
- Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025
- Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices to Spur Demand
- Rise in Home Entertainment Spending Drives Opportunities
- Leading Streaming Services by Subscriber Base (in Million): 2020
- Global SVOD Services Market Breakdown of Subscriber Base (in %) by Service Provider: 2021E
- Global Number of SVoD Subscribers (In Million): 2015-2024
- Long-Distance Energy Transfer: Key Focus Area for Technology Developers
- New Zealand to Deploy Long-Range Wireless Energy Infrastructure Prototype
- Rising Production of EVs to Drive Uptake of Wireless Power Transmission Market
- World Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market by Product (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Infotainment & Navigation, Information Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD, and Other Products
- Global Electric Vehicle Sales % Change in 2020
- Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P
- Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer for Electric Vehicles
- Wireless Charging Catches Attention of Car Companies
- Innovative Charger Designs Emerge for Motorcycles and Cars
- Wireless Power Transfer Technology Using Infrared Light to Revolutionize Smart Home and Cities
- Growing Smart Homes Catalyze Demand for Wireless Chargers and Power Transmission Devices
- Growth in Total Number of Smart Homes (In Millions) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026
- Global Smart Home Market Breakdown by Technology (in %) for 2018 and 2022
- Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for the Years 2020 and 2027
- Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Rapid Growth in Urban Households
- Rising Living Standards
- Increasing Concerns for Preserving Ecological Balance Fuel Demand for Wireless Power Transmission Devices
- Using Infrared Laser Light Technology to Power Small Sensors Wirelessly
- Far-field Wireless using Electromagnetism to Transfer Power across 100 Feet
