Power Tools Market Size Worth USD 36.82 Billion by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global power tools market valued at USD 26.61 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to experience substantial growth. The market is projected to grow fromUSD 27.51 billion in 2023 to USD 36.82 billion by 2030, the market is set to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during this period. Power tools, in ng cutting devices, wrenches, saw drills, and polishing equipment, find applications in diverse industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, petrochemical, and oil and gas. The market's significant expansion is attributed to the widespread adoption of cordless power tools. This market insight is sourced from the research report titled "Power Tools Market, 2023-2030," published by Fortune Business Insights™.

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 36.82 billion by 2030 Growth Rate 4.3% Of CAGR Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2023-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Mode of Operation, By Tool Type, By Application, By Region Geographies Covered Asia, North America, Europe, The Middle East, and the Rest of the World [RoW]

Companies leading the Power Tools Market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley, Black & Decker, Inc., Hilti Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, Makita Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Hitachi Koki Ltd., Ingersoll Rand, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Enerpac Tool Group

The report gives an insight into the major trends impelling industry expansion over the forthcoming years. It further provides an in-depth analysis of the key factors propelling the business landscape across various regions. Additional insights comprise the key steps taken by major industry participants for strengthening their market presence.

Expansion of Construction and Manufacturing to Increase Market Value

Expansion of construction and manufacturing activities is one of the major driving factors of the power tools market growth.

Key market players are manufacturing corded and cordless tools that allow construction workers to use them across various applications.

Also, small and mid-sized manufacturing enterprises are bound to use these tools to their capabilities and flexibility.

Additionally, manufacturers have been offering advanced products through collaboration and research.

Companies such as Atlas Copco AB, Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and others have been developing energy-efficient power tool products integrated with innovative technologies.

However, power fluctuations of raw materials are anticipated to limit the market growth.

Electric Tools to have Maximum Share due to Rising Demand from Construction Sector

Based on mode of operation, the market is segmented into electric, pneumatic, and others, including hydraulic tools. Electric tools segment to have the dominant market share and is also anticipated to witness notable growth due to performance capabilities. It includes cordless and corded tools.

Material Removal Tools to Lead Due to Increasing Demand

On the basis of tool type, the market is fragmented into drilling & fastening tools, material removal tools, sawing & cutting tools, demolition tools, and others, which include routing tools. Material removal tools segment is estimated to lead owing to their demand across car factories, metal processing workshops, and other industrial sites. Sawing and demolition tools have less market share.

DIY to Lead the Segment Due to the Trend of DIY Enthusiasts

On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into DIY and Industrial. The do-it-yourself (DIY) segment is projected to have a prominent impact on the market owing to the growth and trend of DIY enthusiasts.

On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific to Dominate with Growing Industrialization, Infrastructure Development, and Urbanization

Asia Pacific is set to lead the global power tools market share due to growing industrialization, infrastructure development, and urbanization. India is expected to witness significant growth due to Industry 4.0 and enhanced production in the manufacturing sector. India is one of the developing countries in the market due to increasing automotive manufacturing clusters and heavy construction sector development.

The Middle East & Africa market is set to have a positive impact due to growing product adoption across the construction, power and energy, and oil & gas sectors. Presence of several players is also finding these regions to be potential zones to expand their business portfolios.

Europe and North America are expected to grow steadily steady influence on the market with their steady demand for power tools and stagnant production rate.

Dewalt Enhanced its Product Lineup by Adding Outdoor Power Tools

Market participants have a strong presence in Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The companies have been focusing on the acquisition of small and mid-sized companies. It allows them to expand their businesses and customer bases in other regions/countries. In February 2021, Dewalt enhanced its lineup by adding outdoor power tools for the preparation for lawn & home maintenance season and spring landscaping.

Dewalt launched chipping hammers, breker hammer, and other tools to enhance the capabilities and offer support to construction industries. Dewalt is the leading brand of Stanley Black & Decker offering total jobsite solutions.

