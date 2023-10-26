Container Homes Market Size to Hit USD 87.11 Billion by 2029; Fixed Segment to Gain Notable Traction Owing to Cost Advantage: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The container homes market size valued USD 56.85 billion in 2021 and is projected to increase from USD 59.27 billion in 2022 to USD 87.11 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during this period. This growth is attributed to the rising popularity of these homes, driven by their ease of securing, lifting, and assembling, as stated in the research report titled "Container Homes Market, 2022-2029" by Fortune Business Insights™.

Report Scope & Segmentation:



Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 87.11 billion 2029 Growth Rate 5.7% Of CAGR Largest Market North America Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2022-2029 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Architecture Type, End-user, and Region Geographies Covered Asia, North America, Europe, The Middle East, and the Rest of the World [RoW]

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

Companies leading the Container Homes Market are Robert Portable Space Ltd, SEA BOX, Inc., Anderco Pte Ltd, HONOMOBO, Almar Container Group, Royal Wolf, ELA Container GmbH, SG Blocks, Inc., Supertech Industries, Tempohousing

Report Coverage:

The report delves into the major trends propelling the global industry scenario over the forecast period. It also gives an insight into the significant drivers impelling market expansion across various regions. Additional aspects comprise the vital steps taken by major industry participants for consolidating their market position.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Energy-efficient Constructions Demand to Favor Market Expansion

One of the prominent factors impelling container homes market growth is the enforcement of favorable policies by the governments across various countries.

These policies emphasize the development of energy-efficient infrastructure.

However, the industry expansion is set to be hampered owing to the limited lifespan of container houses.

Segmentation:

Fixed-Type Homes to Depict Soaring Demand Driven by the Advantage of Cost Effectiveness

Based on type, the market is subdivided into fixed and movable. The fixed homes segment is set to register substantial growth throughout the estimated period. These homes do not require additional assembly. Hence, their cost-effective nature is expected to impel segmental expansion over the forecast period.

Tiny Houses to Register Lucrative Growth Owing to Increasing Demand for Sustainability

On the basis of architecture type, the market is fragmented into duplex/bungalow, multistory building/apartments, and tiny houses. The tiny houses segment is slated to record appreciable expansion throughout the projected period. The escalation is impelled by the growing demand for sustainability and cheaper alternatives.

Residential Homes to Exhibit Substantial Growth Due to Escalating Product Demand

On the basis of end user, the market for container homes is segmented into residential, industrial, and commercial. The residential homes segment is poised to depict commendable growth over the analysis period. The surge is being propelled by the soaring popularity of the product for various leisure activities.

On the basis of geography, the market is categorized into five regions. These comprise North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Regional Insights:

North America to Emerge as Leading Region Driven by Increasing AI Usage in Product Development

North America container homes market share is poised to record appreciable expansion over the forecast period. The surge can be attributed to the escalating deployment of AI (artificial intelligence) to develop better designs. The technology assists in identifying problems and solving them prior to the beginning of the manufacturing process.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register considerable growth over the study period. The upsurge can be credited to a range of factors such as the reduced costs of construction and the availability of used containers.

Competitive Landscape:

Major Market Participants Strike Collaborative Deals to Strengthen Industry Position

Prominent industry players are focused on the adoption of a series of strategic initiatives to maintain their position in the market. These include acquisitions, mergers, the development of new products, and the formation of alliances. Other steps include an increase in research activities.

Key Industry Development:

Almar Container Group delivered five new ISO tanks to Dynamic Brands. Dynamic is known for the manufacturing and distribution of quality beverages in South Africa.

Portables Spaces launched an affordable range of flat-pack kiosks for pubs, restaurants, and event organizers.

Table of Contents

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Container Homes Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

Global Container Homes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

North America Container Homes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Type (USD Bn) Fixed Movable By Architecture Type (USD Bn) Tiny House Duplex/Bungalow Multistory Building/Apartments By End User (USD Bn) Residential Homes Commercial Homes Industrial Homes By Country (USD Bn) U.S. By End User Residential Homes Commercial Homes Industrial Homes Canada By End User Residential Homes Commercial Homes Industrial Homes

Key Findings By Type (USD Bn) Fixed Movable By Architecture Type (USD Bn) Tiny House Duplex/Bungalow Multistory Building/Apartments By End User (USD Bn) Residential Homes Commercial Homes Industrial Homes By Region (USD Bn) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



Continue…

