Global Temporary Power Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $14.2 Billion by 2030 - Market Poised to Benefit from Increasing Investments into Hybrid Power Solutions

The global market for Temporary Power estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Diesel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.6% CAGR and reach US$9.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Gas segment is estimated at 10.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

This data presents an analysis of the global Temporary Power market, encompassing annual sales in US$ thousand for the years 2014 through 2030. It provides insights into the recent past, current, and future trends for Temporary Power in various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR



The Temporary Power market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

The analysis includes both historic and projected figures, along with percentage compound annual growth rates (% CAGR). Furthermore, the data offers a 16-year perspective, breaking down the percentage distribution of value sales for these regions in the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. It also segments the market by different fuel types such as Diesel, Gas, and Other Fuel Types, as well as various end-uses like Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, Events, and Other End-Uses.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 9.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.

It also gives you an inside track on competition landscape, including industry behemoths like Caterpillar, Inc., Cummins, Inc., and Aggreko Ltd.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Newly Established Testing Sites for COVID-19 Drive Demand for Temporary Power Systems

An Insight into Temporary Power and Use Cases

The Need for Temporary Power

Global Market Outlook

Utilities Spearhead Demand for Temporary Power Systems

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Promise Growth

Competition

Temporary Power - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Continuous Power Supply Worldwide Fuels Demand for Temporary Power Systems

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2025 & 2035

Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Increase in Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand

Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of Affected Firms

Major Power Outages That Affected Power Supply (2015-2023)

Inadequate Power Infrastructure in Developing Regions Drives Focus onto Temporary Power Systems

Aging Infrastructure in Developed Economies Spur Demand

Market to Benefit from Growing Obsolescence of Permanent Power Plants in Several Nations

As the Number of Events Organized Globally Continue to Grow, Demand Rises for Temporary Power Solutions

Top Countries by Number of Planned Trade Shows and Conferences: May 2022-April 2023

Global Events Market Revenues in $ Million for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growing Use of Temporary Power Systems in Construction Industry

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

Temporary Power Sources Facilitate Smooth Workflows

Temporary Power Source Improves Efficiency of Construction Projects

Choosing the Right Temporary Power System for Construction Sites

Rise in Penetration of Semi-Permanent Power Sources

Rising Expenditure on T&D Networks: A Challenge for Temporary Power Market

Current and Projected Global Investments into T&D Infrastructure (in $ Trillion) for 2010-2020, 2020-2030 and 2030-2040

Mobile Gas Turbines Emerge to Provide Fast and Reliable Power Supply during Emergencies

Stringent Environmental Regulations to Limit Carbon Emissions Restrain Market Growth

Dynamics in the World Mining Industry Influence Market Growth

World Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot

Top Mining Countries Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country

Temporary Power Systems Complement Renewable Energy Supplies

Upward Trend in Renewable Energy Sector Augurs Well for the Market

Annual Installed Capacity of Solar PV in GWp for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Annual Installed Capacity of Wind Power (in GW) for the Years 2018 through 2022

Disaster Response Sector Relies on Power Generators for Ensuring Power Supply during Outages

Temporary Power in Oil & Gas Industry: Essential to Prevent Downtime

Temporary Power Market Poised to Benefit from Increasing Investments into Hybrid Power Solutions

Safety is Paramount in Temporary Power Source Installations

Few Common Safety-Related Violations Linked to Temporary Power Installation at Construction Sites

Technology Advancements Drive Market Growth for Portable Power Generators

Innovations Steer Growth Momentum

