Global Temporary Power Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $14.2 Billion by 2030 - Market Poised to Benefit from Increasing Investments into Hybrid Power Solutions

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Temporary Power - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Temporary Power Market to Reach $14.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Temporary Power estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Diesel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.6% CAGR and reach US$9.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Gas segment is estimated at 10.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
This data presents an analysis of the global Temporary Power market, encompassing annual sales in US$ thousand for the years 2014 through 2030. It provides insights into the recent past, current, and future trends for Temporary Power in various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR
The Temporary Power market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
The analysis includes both historic and projected figures, along with percentage compound annual growth rates (% CAGR). Furthermore, the data offers a 16-year perspective, breaking down the percentage distribution of value sales for these regions in the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. It also segments the market by different fuel types such as Diesel, Gas, and Other Fuel Types, as well as various end-uses like Utilities, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, Events, and Other End-Uses.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 9.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.
It also gives you an inside track on competition landscape, including industry behemoths like Caterpillar, Inc., Cummins, Inc., and Aggreko Ltd.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Newly Established Testing Sites for COVID-19 Drive Demand for Temporary Power Systems
- An Insight into Temporary Power and Use Cases
- The Need for Temporary Power
- Global Market Outlook
- Utilities Spearhead Demand for Temporary Power Systems
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Promise Growth
- Competition
- Temporary Power - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Demand for Continuous Power Supply Worldwide Fuels Demand for Temporary Power Systems
- Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2025 & 2035
- Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
- Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
- Increase in Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand
- Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of Affected Firms
- Major Power Outages That Affected Power Supply (2015-2023)
- Inadequate Power Infrastructure in Developing Regions Drives Focus onto Temporary Power Systems
- Aging Infrastructure in Developed Economies Spur Demand
- Market to Benefit from Growing Obsolescence of Permanent Power Plants in Several Nations
- As the Number of Events Organized Globally Continue to Grow, Demand Rises for Temporary Power Solutions
- Top Countries by Number of Planned Trade Shows and Conferences: May 2022-April 2023
- Global Events Market Revenues in $ Million for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Growing Use of Temporary Power Systems in Construction Industry
- Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028
- Temporary Power Sources Facilitate Smooth Workflows
- Temporary Power Source Improves Efficiency of Construction Projects
- Choosing the Right Temporary Power System for Construction Sites
- Rise in Penetration of Semi-Permanent Power Sources
- Rising Expenditure on T&D Networks: A Challenge for Temporary Power Market
- Current and Projected Global Investments into T&D Infrastructure (in $ Trillion) for 2010-2020, 2020-2030 and 2030-2040
- Mobile Gas Turbines Emerge to Provide Fast and Reliable Power Supply during Emergencies
- Stringent Environmental Regulations to Limit Carbon Emissions Restrain Market Growth
- Dynamics in the World Mining Industry Influence Market Growth
- World Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot
- Top Mining Countries Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Country
- Temporary Power Systems Complement Renewable Energy Supplies
- Upward Trend in Renewable Energy Sector Augurs Well for the Market
- Annual Installed Capacity of Solar PV in GWp for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
- Annual Installed Capacity of Wind Power (in GW) for the Years 2018 through 2022
- Disaster Response Sector Relies on Power Generators for Ensuring Power Supply during Outages
- Temporary Power in Oil & Gas Industry: Essential to Prevent Downtime
- Temporary Power Market Poised to Benefit from Increasing Investments into Hybrid Power Solutions
- Safety is Paramount in Temporary Power Source Installations
- Few Common Safety-Related Violations Linked to Temporary Power Installation at Construction Sites
- Technology Advancements Drive Market Growth for Portable Power Generators
- Innovations Steer Growth Momentum
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 142 Featured)
- Aggreko Ltd.
- APR Energy
- Ashtead Group Plc.
- Atlas Copco AB
- Caterpillar, Inc.
- Cummins, Inc.
- Diamond Environmental Services
- Herc Rentals, Inc.
- Kohler Co.
- Rental Solutions & Services LLC
- Smart Energy Solutions
- Speedy Hire Plc
- Trinity Power Rentals, Inc.
- United Rentals, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qnxwgd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.