Global Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Strategic Intelligence Report 2023: Market to Reach $29.8 Billion by 2030 - Flex-to-Fit Approach Opens New and Exciting Opportunities

Global Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Market to Reach $29.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards estimated at US$13.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report also provide a 16-year perspective, offering a percentage breakdown of value revenues for different regions in the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. The FPCBs market is further segmented by types, including double-sided, rigid-flex, single-sided, multilayer, and other types, as well as by end-uses, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and other applications, providing a comprehensive view of the market across various dimensions.

Double Sided, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.4% CAGR and reach US$14 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Rigid-Flex segment is estimated at 9.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR



The Flexible Printed Circuit Boards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

The report also offers a comprehensive analysis of the global flexible printed circuit boards (FPCBs) market. They include data on annual revenues in US$ thousand for the years 2014 through 2030, focusing on various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. This analysis covers recent, historic, and future trends in the FPCBs market, providing insights into market dynamics and growth potential.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 8.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards (FPCBs): A Prelude

Miniaturization of PCBs and Anticipated Surge in Demand for Flexible and Compact Electronic Devices to Drive Growth of Flexible PCBs Market

Flexible and Printed Electronics: Key Trends in Brief

Market Outlook

Despite the Supply Chain Issues in Electronics Manufacturing during the Pandemic, Market for Flexible PCBs to Surge in Long Term

Regional Market Analysis

World Flexible PCBs Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Flexible PCBs Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Canada, Europe, Japan and Rest of World

Consumer Electronics End-Use Segment: A Major Market

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations

Select Global Brands

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation Drive Augurs Well for Future Growth of Flexible PCB Market

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023

Flexible PCBs Strive to Resolve Design Challenges in Modern Electronics

Circuit Designing Evolves as End Product Developers Seek Miniaturization

Flexible PCB Concepts to Benefit from Growing Adoption of IoT

Rise of Flexible Electronics Extends Parallel Opportunities

Inherent Product Advantages to Sustain Market Momentum

Key Benefits of Flexible Circuits

Superior Packaging Flexibility: Key Attribute Widening the Scope & Span of FPCs

Flex-to-Fit Approach Opens New and Exciting Opportunities

Customer Requirements Drive Innovations for Substrate Manufacturers

Substrate Material Choice: Key to High-Frequency Application

Additives Come to the Fore to Resolve Fabrication Challenges

Stretchable Circuits Garner Significant Interest as Novel Interconnection Alternative

Material and Design Advancements Enable Stretchable Interconnects in Flexible Circuits

New Stretchable Materials Expand Potential of Design Innovations

High Density Interconnection FPCBs Gain Traction

Novel & High-Productive Processing Technologies Augment Flexible PCB Fabrication

Thinner Materials Witness Tremendous Adoption to Realize Smaller Geometries

Need for More Complex PCB Layouts

Select Trends in the PCB Manufacturing Sector

Recent Technological Advances in Flex Circuits

'Light as a Feather' Takes Flexible Circuits to New Level

Technological Advances thwart Material Limitations for Transparent Flex Circuits

Substrate Advancements

Super-Thin Nanoscale Circuits Promise Tremendous Computing Power, Open New Design Possibilities

Chemically Doped Nanotubes Emulate Silicon Circuits in Handling Power Fluctuations

Flexible Hybrid Circuits

End Applications: Select Market Trends

PCB Innovations Significantly Impacts Consumer Electronics

A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers in the Consumer Electronics End-Use Sector

Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

Deceleration in Smartphone Market Growth Limits Flex Circuit Demand

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Flex Circuits Seek Role in Autoelectronics Drive

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022

Market to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on Intelligent Highway

Wireless Telecommunications Spawning Significant Demand

Robust Outlook for Wearables to Benefit Flex Circuit Demand

World Wearable Electronics Market by Geographic Region (2018 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. and Rest of World

Flexible Circuits Penetrate Myriad Devices in Wearable Technologies

Challenges Exist for Flex Circuits in Wearables

Display Market Slowdown to Affect Flexible Circuits Demand

Reliable Interconnection Benefits Drive Use of Flexible and Stretchable Electronics in Space Applications

Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Bodes Well

Uptrend in Nanoelectronics Favors Market Expansion

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Flexible Circuits: An Introduction

Tracing Evolution of Applications of Electronic Rigid-Flex PCBs

An Evaluation of Differences in Rigid and Flex Materials

Materials Used in Flexible Circuit Manufacture

Manufacturing of Flexible Circuits

Key Advantages of Flexible Circuits

FPCBs vs FHE: The Dilemma Continues

An Overview of End-Use Markets

Flexible PCBs Enable Exciting and Innovative Developments

