Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
26 October 2023
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 30 October 2023
Effective from 30 October 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 30 October 2023 to 29 January 2024:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030482922, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 30 October 2023: 5.0990% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke
Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.
Attachment