Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

26 October 2023

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 30 October 2023

Effective from 30 October 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 30 October 2023 to 29 January 2024:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030482922, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 30 October 2023: 5.0990% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke

Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

