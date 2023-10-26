DIRTT files a S-1 Registration Statement with the SEC

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (TSX:DRT; OTC: DRTTF), a leader in industrialized construction, announced today that it has filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for a potential rights offering at a future date, pursuant to which the Company may distribute at its sole discretion, at no charge, to holders of the Company's common shares transferable rights to purchase additional common shares of the Company. The Company has not made any determination to proceed with a rights offering and no record date has been set in respect of any rights offering.

To the extent the Company proceeds with a rights offering at a future date, the net proceeds of any such rights offering are expected be used for general corporate purposes, which may include investments in its business, funding potential future cash needs or operating losses, funding working capital needs, or reductions to its outstanding indebtedness.

The Registration Statement relating to the proposed rights offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the Rights or the underlying Common Shares, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

ABOUT DIRTT

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT’s system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT's interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT



DIRTT Investor Relations at ir@dirtt.com

