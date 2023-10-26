Global Same Day Delivery Market 2023-2028: Healthcare Sector's Demand for Same Day Delivery Drives Market Growth, Ensuring Timely Medical Services

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Same Day Delivery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global same day delivery market reached $6.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand significantly. By 2028, it is expected to reach $17.1 billion, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17% during 2023-2028. Key drivers of this growth include the rising preference for online shopping platforms, the proliferation of delivery service applications, and the increasing adoption of drones for swift package delivery.

In today's rapidly changing business landscape, offering same day delivery is not just an option; it's a strategic imperative. Same day delivery provides an excellent opportunity for companies to win customer loyalty, reduce inventory costs, and maintain a competitive edge. The global same day delivery market, fueled by increased consumer preference for online shopping and the proliferation of delivery applications, is on a remarkable growth trajectory. This comprehensive market research report offers essential insights into market trends and drivers, empowering businesses to make informed strategic decisions.

Driving Factors in the Same Day Delivery Market

The increasing consumer preference for online shopping platforms, driven by the need to save time and avoid in-person shopping, significantly contributes to the demand for same day delivery. Additionally, the convenience of shopping for groceries online, especially due to urbanization and busy lifestyles, fuels market growth. The rapid adoption of delivery service applications that offer on-demand, subscription-based, and same day delivery options, particularly during emergencies, is positively impacting the market. The use of drones for same day delivery is on the rise to address traffic congestion issues. These drones are equipped with advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), GPS, and the Internet of Things (IoT), ensuring real-time monitoring and efficient package delivery. Furthermore, the healthcare sector's increasing demand for same day delivery for transporting blood specimens, medications, and first aid services during medical emergencies further propels market growth.

Key Market Segments

The report segments the same day delivery market based on service, mode of transportation, application, and end users:

Service Insights: International Service

Domestic Service

According to the report, domestic service represents the largest segment. Mode of Transportation Insights: Airways

Roadways

Railways

Intermodal

Roadways account for the largest market share, according to the report. Application Insights: Retail

E-Commerce

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Documents and Letters

Others

The retail segment represents the largest share of the market. End User Insights: Business to Business (B2B)

Business to Customer (B2C)

Customer to Customer (C2C)

The business to customer (B2C) segment accounts for the largest market share.

Regional Insights

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of major regional markets, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific, specifically China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Indonesia, was the largest market for same day delivery. Factors driving growth in the Asia Pacific market include e-commerce expansion, strategic collaborations, and advanced technologies.

Competitive Landscape

The report also offers a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape in the global same day delivery market. It covers market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation. Profiles of major companies, such as Amazon.com Inc., FedEx Corporation, Deutsche Post AG, and others, are provided in the report.

Key Questions Addressed

How will the global same day delivery market perform in the coming years?

What are the driving factors in the same day delivery market?

How is each factor impacting the market?

What are the key regional markets and attractive countries?

Which market segments and services are most attractive?

What is the competitive structure of the same day delivery market?

