SD-WAN Services and Cybersecurity Concerns Propel Workspace Delivery Network Market with Key Players Including Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, and VMware

The workspace delivery network market is poised for growth, with a forecasted increase of USD 12.36 billion during the period from 2023 to 2028.

This growth is expected to accelerate at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses various aspects, including market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis involving approximately 25 vendors.

Here are some key insights from the report on the workspace delivery network market:

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Solutions: There is a rising demand for cloud-based solutions in the workspace delivery network market. As organizations increasingly adopt cloud computing, there is a need for efficient and secure delivery of applications and services to remote workspaces. Surge in Digital Transformation: The digital transformation of businesses is a significant driver. Organizations are embracing digital technologies and modernizing their IT infrastructures to stay competitive and meet evolving customer demands. Increase in Adoption of BYOD Concept: The Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) concept is gaining traction among enterprises. Employees using their own devices for work necessitate robust and secure network delivery solutions.

Market Segmentation:

The workspace delivery network market is segmented based on deployment and type:

By Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud

By Type:

SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network)

Traditional WAN

Geographical Landscape:

The market is segmented geographically into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Growth Factors:

One of the factors driving market growth is the growing popularity of SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) as a service. Additionally, the increasing number of cyberattacks on connected devices or systems and the optimization of networks using advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) are expected to contribute to substantial demand in the market.

