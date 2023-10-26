BLOCK3000 - The Premier Crypto Event Launchpad Shaping the Industry's Future

Lisbon, Portugal, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLOCK3000 , the "first crypto event launchpad," is set to virtually bring together enthusiasts from around the world. Dedicated to blockchain technology, Web 3.0, and cryptocurrencies, the anticipated three-day online event will welcome over 4,000+ delegates and 50+ international speakers.



Connecting via an online platform on October 27 to 29, 2023, the conference will feature prominent cryptocurrency and blockchain industry figures, including pioneers and early adopters.

With a focus on virtually connecting the community, attendees will gain invaluable insight into pivotal topics including the regulation of blockchain technology, the intersection of the metaverse, virtual reality, the future of gaming, decentralized finance, and more. Thought leaders will also dive into discussing the crypto winter, predictions for the value of Bitcoin in 2024, and insights into crypto market growth.

In addition to the vision of an immersive and educational online event, BLOCK3000 has announced a dedicated Startup Competition offering an exceptional opportunity for startups to gain investor attention. By participating, entrepreneurs can place their projects on the Launchpad platform, ensuring visibility to potential investors. Attendees will have the opportunity to vote for startups on the platform, and the winning startup will initiate the collection of investments, making it an event that directly impacts the future of the crypto industry.

Esteemed speakers include Adam Bendiemil from BNB Chain , Javier García from Binance , Eric Heinemann Head of Web3 for the Central European business at Chainalysis , David Uhryniak, Director of Ecosystem Development at TRON , John Woods of the Algorand Foundation , Jay Kurahashi, VP of Marketing at Ava Labs , Shagufta Sayani from Ernst & Young , and more.

Commenting on the inaugural event, Romain Babitskyi, Founder and CEO of Babitskyi Capital and BLOCK3000 Organiser, states, "Amidst the crypto winter, we're turning up the heat with BLOCK3000. We're excited about BLOCK3000 because it's not just an event; it's a launchpad for the future of crypto. This dynamic platform unites industry leaders, enthusiasts, and startups, driving innovation and growth."

BLOCK3000 promises to be a dynamic and interactive virtual gathering that bridges the gap between crypto enthusiasts, investors, and the blockchain community.

Agenda:



The conference will cater to a diverse audience, with a focus on different languages and topics. On October 27, the event will feature Ukrainian speakers, with an expected audience of 1,000-1,500 attendees from Ukraine and a similar number from Europe.

October 28 and 29, English speakers from the global blockchain community will take the virtual stage.

Tickets:

Standard | Startup

About BLOCK3000

BLOCK3000 is one of the largest international virtual conferences dedicated to blockchain technology, Web 3.0, and cryptocurrencies, presented in an innovative format.

Hurry up and register your startup for the blockchain battle.