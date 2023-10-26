Global Floor Coatings Market Forecast Report 2023-2030: Single Component Coatings Shine in Floor Coatings Market as Residential Sector Booms

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Floor Coatings Market by Component (Double Component, Four Component, Single Component), Product (Acrylic, Epoxy, Epoxy Cementitious), Flooring Material, End-Use Industry - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global floor coatings market, which reached an estimated value of $5.37 billion in 2022, is set to see significant expansion. Forecasts indicate a growth trajectory, with a projected market value of $5.72 billion in 2023, and a CAGR of 6.19% that will drive it to a valuation of $8.69 billion by 2030.

This growth story has been fueled by economic development and substantial infrastructure projects on a global scale. It's an optimistic outlook for this market, characterized by regional revenue generation, domestic production, import-export patterns, and consumption trends that offer compelling opportunities. This detailed report, featuring both qualitative and quantitative analysis, sheds light on the factors that drive or inhibit the market's growth.

The report provides not only comprehensive market segmentation, focusing on components, products, flooring materials, end-use industries, and regional analysis but also offers in-depth revenue forecasts and trend analysis. This extensive research spans multiple years, providing valuable tools like the FPNV Positioning Matrix and Market Share Analysis, making it an indispensable resource for decision-making in this dynamic market.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report delves into various sub-markets, forecasts revenues, and explores emerging trends in each category to provide a holistic view of the floor coatings market.

Component : This includes Double Component, Four Component, Single Component, and Three-Component coatings. The Single Component segment is expected to capture significant market share during the forecast period.

: This includes Double Component, Four Component, Single Component, and Three-Component coatings. The Single Component segment is expected to capture significant market share during the forecast period. Product : The market includes Acrylic, Epoxy, Epoxy Cementitious, Methyl Methacrylate, Polyaspartic, and Polyurethane coatings. Methyl Methacrylate is projected to capture significant market share.

: The market includes Acrylic, Epoxy, Epoxy Cementitious, Methyl Methacrylate, Polyaspartic, and Polyurethane coatings. Methyl Methacrylate is projected to capture significant market share. Flooring Material : This segment includes Concrete, Mortar, and Terrazzo coatings. Terrazzo coatings are expected to capture a significant market share during the forecast period.

: This segment includes Concrete, Mortar, and Terrazzo coatings. Terrazzo coatings are expected to capture a significant market share during the forecast period. End-Use Industry : The market spans Aviation & Transportation, Food Processing, Manufacturing, and Warehousing. Food Processing is projected to witness a significant market share.

: The market spans Aviation & Transportation, Food Processing, Manufacturing, and Warehousing. Food Processing is projected to witness a significant market share. Region: The Americas, in particular, is projected to witness a significant market share.

Market Dynamics

The report addresses the following key factors:

Drivers:

Increasing residential construction activities

Demand for robust industrial floorings

Significant demand for polyurethane flooring

Restraints:

Negative impact of coatings on health

Opportunities:

Potential growth in the commercial sector

Advancements in floor coatings formulations

Challenges:

Availability of substitutes

The report considers ongoing global political and economic uncertainty due to events like the Russia-Ukraine war and the impact of high inflation on the global economy. It also provides insights into how fiscal policies are working to mitigate these effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers a glimpse into the current status of vendors in the market. By assessing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, this analysis helps companies understand their performance and competitive standing within the market.

The analysis also highlights the competitive landscape in terms of accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits during the base year period studied.

This comprehensive report addresses critical questions, including market size and forecasts, products and segments with high investment potential, the competitive strategic window, technology trends, and regulatory frameworks. It also offers insights into the market share of leading vendors and suitable modes and strategies for entering the market.

