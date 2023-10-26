Chimerix to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provide an Operational Update on November 2, 2023

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and to provide a business overview.



To access the live conference call, please dial (646) 307-1963 (domestic) or (800) 715-9871 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start time, and refer to conference ID 5615320. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investors’ section of the Company's website, www.chimerix.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Chimerix website approximately two hours after the event.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. The Company’s most advanced clinical-stage development program, ONC201, is in development for H3 K27M-mutant glioma.

