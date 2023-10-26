SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
SSH Communications Security Plc. has today received the following notification:
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Michael Kommonen
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 41632/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-10-25
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008270
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2704 Unit price: 1.33 EUR
(2): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 1.33 EUR
(3): Volume: 1150 Unit price: 1.33 EUR
(4): Volume: 146 Unit price: 1.33 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 1.33 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com