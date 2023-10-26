SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

SSH Communications Security Plc. has today received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Michael Kommonen

Position: Chief Financial Officer



Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj

LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 41632/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-10-25

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008270

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2704 Unit price: 1.33 EUR

(2): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 1.33 EUR

(3): Volume: 1150 Unit price: 1.33 EUR

(4): Volume: 146 Unit price: 1.33 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 1.33 EUR



For further information, please contact:

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com