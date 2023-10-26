Industrial Seals Market Size to Surpass USD 17.86 Billion by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Industrial Seals Market Size was USD 11.78 billion in 2021 and the market is expected to hit USD 17.86 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and customized elastomeric seals adoption are expected to propel market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ mentions this information in its report titled “Industrial Seals Market, 2022-2029.”

Industrial seals are used to optimize performance in machines with their reliability. It provides excellent productivity and efficiency. Rapid industrialization is expected to boost the adoption of industrial seals. Its excellent productivity and efficiency are expected to bolster market development. Furthermore, rapid customized elastomeric seals adoption is expected to boost demand. These factors may bolster market growth in the coming years.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

December 2021: Ducommun Incorporated acquired Magnetic Seal Corporation. This acquisition may enable the company to strengthen its position in proprietary magnetic seals and reinforce its market position.

Industrial Seals Market Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 5.7 % 2029 Value Projection USD 17.86 billion Base Year 2021 Industrial seals Market Share in 2021 USD 11.78 billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered By Type, End-User and Region Industrial seals Market Growth Drivers High Demand For Thermal, Durable, and Resistant Seals to Enable Swift Development Due to increasing Adoption of Contacting Seal in Diverse Industries Radial Seals Segment to Generate Highest Revenue over Forecast Period

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

SKF (AB SKF) (Sweden)

Flowserve Corporation (U.S.)

• John Crane (Smiths Group plc) (U.S.)

• Trelleborg AB (Sweden)

• EnPro Industries, Inc. (Garlock GmbH) (U.S.)

• Dover Corporation (Waukesha Bearings) (U.S.)

• SHV (ERIKS Group) (Netherlands)

• Freudenberg SE (Germany)

• Tenneco Inc. (Federal-Mogul LLC) (U.S.)

• Fenner Group Holdings Limited (Hallite Seals) (U.K.)

Industrial Seals Market Drivers and Restraints

Strong Demand for Resistant, Durable, and Thermal Seals to Bolster Market Growth

Rising awareness regarding industrial seals’ benefits is expected to boost its demand. The rising demand for thermal, durable, and resistant seals may attract demand. The seal enables machines to operate efficiently and for long hours. Further, rapid development of the manufacturing sector and the adoption of advanced product are expected to foster industry progress. Moreover, the rising demand for elastomeric seals is expected to bolster the demand for the product. These factors may drive the industrial seals market growth.

However, the rising adoption of seal-less driving shafts may impede industry growth.

Industrial Seals Market Segments

Type, End-use Industry, and Region Are Studied

By type, the market is segmented into axial seals, radial seals, and mechanical seals. As per the end-use industry, it is categorized into mining, food & beverage, oil & gas, energy and power, aerospace, marine, construction, and others. Regionally, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Industrial Seals Market Regional Insights

Rising Unregistered and Registered Manufacturing Companies to Boost Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to drive the industrial seals market share due to rising unregistered and registered manufacturing companies. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 4.43 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow significantly during the coming years. Further, the rising demand for better-quality seals at lower prices is expected to foster market development.

In North America, several prominent players are expected to boost industrial seals manufacturing. Further, the rising number of mid-sized and small seals manufacturing firms and rising government initiatives may foster industry progress.

In Europe, rising manufacturing plants, technological advancements, and lack of raw materials are expected to foster industrial seal adoption. These factors may propel industry growth.

Industrial Seals Market Competitive Landscape

Companies Announce Novel Material and Products to Enhance their Brand Image

Prominent companies operating in the market announce novel products to attract consumers and boost brand image. For example, Hallite Seals International Ltd. launched its material test house and product in September 2021. The facility is equipped with best-in-class technology to boost the company’s research and development facility. This development may enable the company to boost its brand image. Further, the adoption of partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions may enable companies to boost their global market position.

