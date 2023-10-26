First Northwest Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

PORT ANGELES, Wash., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

"The Company continues to manage through this historic interest rate environment by remaining focused on deepening existing relationships and acquiring new customers," said Matthew P. Deines, President and CEO. "We are also maintaining our commitment to reducing non-interest expense, which bore out in lower operating expenses and an improved efficiency ratio this quarter compared to the linked quarter. We celebrated our 100th anniversary in style during the quarter at an event in Port Angeles, which highlighted our history, strength and commitment to our communities. We also enjoyed great music, culture and food with friends and family."

The Board of Directors of First Northwest Bancorp declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share. The dividend will be payable on November 24, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2023.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 3Q 23 2Q 23 3Q 22 YTD Highlights OPERATING RESULTS (in millions) ● Deposit growth year-to-date of $93.5 million Net income $ 2.5 $ 1.8 $ 4.3 ▪ Retail growth $57.8 million, or 4.0% Pre-provision net interest income 15.0 16.0 18.2 ▪ Brokered growth $35.7 million, or 26.7% Noninterest expense 14.4 15.2 15.4 Total revenue, net of interest expense* 17.9 17.7 20.5 ● Loan growth year-to-date of $87.4 million, PER SHARE DATA or 6% Basic and diluted earnings $ 0.28 $ 0.20 $ 0.47 Book value 16.20 16.56 15.69 ● Deposit insurance coverage update: Tangible book value * 16.03 16.39 15.50 ▪ Estimated uninsured business and BALANCE SHEET (in millions) consumer deposits totaling $257.3 million, Total assets $ 2,154 $ 2,163 $ 2,091 or approximately 16% of total deposits Total loans 1,635 1,638 1,537 40% of uninsured in urban areas Total deposits 1,658 1,653 1,605 60% of uninsured in rural areas Total shareholders' equity 156 160 157 ▪ Estimated uninsured public fund deposits ASSET QUALITY to total deposits of 7% (fully collateralized) Net charge-off ratio 0.30 % 0.10 % 0.06 % ▪ Estimated insured deposits to total Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.11 0.12 0.17 deposits of 77% Allowance for credit losses on loans ▪ Available borrowing capacity to to total loans 1.04 1.06 1.06 uninsured deposits of 115% Nonperforming loan coverage ratio 714 677 463 SELECTED RATIOS ● Liquidity is closely monitored with ample Return on average assets 0.46 % 0.34 % 0.85 % on and off balance sheet liquidity with Return on average equity 6.17 4.41 10.12 coverage of uninsured deposits at 1.3x. Return on average tangible equity * 6.23 4.47 10.23 Net interest margin 2.97 3.25 3.88 ● Asset quality: Efficiency ratio 80.52 86.01 74.86 Credit metrics remain stable. Past due and Bank common equity tier 1 (CETI) ratio 13.43 13.10 13.13 nonperforming balances remain low. Bank total risk-based capital ratio 14.38 14.08 14.16

First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) ("First Northwest" or "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, and $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.28 for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $0.20 for the second quarter of 2023, and $0.47 for the third quarter of 2022. In the third quarter of 2023, the Company generated a return on average assets ("ROAA") of 0.46%, a return on average equity ("ROAE") of 6.17%, and a return on average tangible common equity* of 6.23%. Results in the third quarter of 2023 are reflective of higher noninterest income and lower noninterest expense, partially offset by higher funding costs. Income before provision for income taxes was $3.1 million for the current quarter, compared to $2.2 million for the preceding quarter, an increase of $931,000, or 42.8% and decreased $1.3 million compared to $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Net Interest Income

Total interest income increased $360,000 to $25.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $25.5 million in the previous quarter, and increased $5.0 million from $20.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. Interest income increased in the current quarter due to an increased volume of loans and higher yields on investments and interest-earning deposits in banks. Interest and fees on loans increased year-over-year, as the Company's banking subsidiary, First Fed Bank ("First Fed" or "Bank"), grew the loan portfolio through draws on new and existing lines of credit, originations of multi-family real estate loans and auto and manufactured home loan purchases. Northpointe Mortgage Purchase Program ("Northpointe MPP") participation also provided additional loan interest income. Loan yields increased over the prior year due to higher rates on new originations as well as the repricing of variable rate loans tied to the Prime Rate or other indices.

Total interest expense was $10.9 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $9.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $2.7 million in the third quarter a year ago. Current quarter interest expense was higher due to a 31 basis point increase in the cost of deposits to 1.85% at September 30, 2023, from 1.54% at the prior quarter end. The increase over the third quarter of 2022 was the result of a 153 basis point increase in the cost of deposits from 0.32% in the third quarter one year ago, along with higher volumes and rates paid on short-term FHLB advances and certificates of deposit ("CDs"). A shift in the deposit mix from transaction and money market accounts to a higher volume of savings accounts and CDs, primarily promotional, resulted in higher costs of deposits. Measured reliance on brokered CDs also contributed to additional deposit costs.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023 decreased 6.5% to $15.0 million, compared to $16.0 million for the preceding quarter, and decreased 17.9% from the third quarter one year ago.

The Company recorded a $371,000 provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting additional charge-offs from the Splash unsecured consumer loan program, partially offset by a provision recovery due to lower unfunded commitments at quarter end. This compares to a credit loss provision of $300,000 for the preceding quarter. A loan loss provision of $750,000 was recorded for the third quarter of 2022, which was estimated using the incurred loss method based on historical loss trends combined with qualitative adjustments.

The net interest margin decreased to 2.97% for the third quarter of 2023, from 3.25% for the prior quarter, and decreased 91 basis points compared to 3.88% for the third quarter of 2022. Decreases from both the prior quarter and the prior year are due to higher funding costs for both deposits and borrowed funds. While increases in the cost of funding are currently outpacing the growth of the yield on interest-earning assets, the Company has taken measures to combat interest rate compression. Organic loan production is augmented with higher yielding purchased loans through established relationships with loan originators. The Bank's fair value hedging agreement has boosted interest income and new loan originations are priced to account for the increasing cost of funds.

The yield on average earning assets of 5.14% for the third quarter of 2023 decreased 3 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2023 and increased 69 basis points from 4.45% for the third quarter of 2022. Higher loan rates at origination and increased yields on variable-rate loans were offset by a reclassification from interest income to noninterest income of funds recognized in the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher average loan balances augmented by increases in yields, which were positively impacted by the rising rate environment and overall improvements in the mix of interest-earning assets.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.60% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 2.33% for the second quarter of 2023, and increased from 0.73% for the third quarter of 2022. Total cost of funds increased to 2.23% for the third quarter of 2023 from 1.98% in the prior quarter and increased from 0.59% for the third quarter of 2022. Current quarter increases were due to higher costs on interest-bearing deposits and advances in addition to increases in average CD and savings balances.

The increase over the same quarter last year was driven by higher rates paid on deposits and borrowings. The Company attracted and retained funding through the use of promotional products and a focus on outbound sales efforts. The mix of retail deposit balances shifted from no or low-cost transaction accounts towards higher cost term certificate and savings products. Retail CDs represented 27.6%, 25.8% and 15.2% of retail deposits at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively. Average interest-bearing deposit balances increased $43.7 million, or 3.3%, to $1.38 billion for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $1.33 billion for the second quarter of 2023 and increased $153.1 million, or 12.5%, compared to $1.22 billion for the third quarter of 2022.

Selected Yields 3Q 23 2Q 23 1Q 23 4Q 22 3Q 22 Loan yield 5.31 % 5.38 % 5.16 % 5.22 % 4.75 % Investment securities yield 4.18 4.09 3.93 3.71 3.21 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.22 1.87 1.37 0.78 0.41 Cost of total deposits 1.85 1.54 1.12 0.62 0.32 Cost of borrowed funds 4.45 4.36 3.92 3.30 2.50 Net interest spread 2.54 2.84 3.13 3.72 3.72 Net interest margin 2.97 3.25 3.46 3.96 3.88



Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased 69.7% to $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2023 from $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to a $750,000 reclassification of funds recouped on Splash charge-offs and an increase in the valuation of servicing rights on sold loans of $239,000. Noninterest income increased 24.4% from $2.3 million the same quarter one year ago, due to the Splash reclassification, offset by decreases in the servicing rights valuation, gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans and loan fee income. Saleable mortgage loan production continues to be hindered by reduced refinancing activity due to rising market rates on mortgage loans compared to the prior year.

Noninterest income declined $10,000 to $6.95 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $6.96 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Noninterest Income $ in thousands 3Q 23 2Q 23 1Q 23 4Q 22 3Q 22 Loan and deposit service fees $ 1,068 $ 1,064 $ 1,141 1,163 $ 1,302 Sold loan servicing fees and servicing rights mark-to-market 98 (191 ) 493 202 206 Net gain on sale of loans 171 58 176 55 285 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 252 190 226 230 221 Income from death benefit on bank-owned life insurance, net — — — 1,489 — Other income 1,315 590 298 229 320 Total noninterest income $ 2,904 $ 1,711 $ 2,334 $ 3,368 $ 2,334



Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $14.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $15.2 million for the preceding quarter and $15.4 million for the third quarter a year ago. Decreases in marketing, payroll tax, medical insurance, software licensing and shareholder communications during the current quarter were partially offset by losses due to fraud. The decrease in expenses compared to the third quarter of 2022 reflects a $1.1 million reduction related to Quin Ventures, Inc. ("Quin Ventures") compensation, advertising and customer acquisition costs, and occupancy expenses, as well as decreases in Bank incentive compensation paid and non-recurring compensation expense, partially offset by higher Bank professional fees and FDIC insurance premiums. The Company continues to focus on managing expenses, with a focus on controlling compensation expense, and reducing advertising and other discretionary spending.

Noninterest expense decreased 5.7% to $44.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $47.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Compensation expense decreased $3.8 million primarily due to lower commissions, payroll taxes, and medical insurance expenses. Quin Ventures expenses included for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, totaled $320,000 compared to $3.9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Noninterest Expense $ in thousands 3Q 23 2Q 23 1Q 23 4Q 22 3Q 22 Compensation and benefits $ 7,795 $ 8,180 $ 7,837 $ 8,357 $ 9,045 Data processing 1,945 2,080 2,038 2,119 1,778 Occupancy and equipment 1,173 1,214 1,209 1,300 1,499 Supplies, postage, and telephone 292 435 355 333 322 Regulatory assessments and state taxes 446 424 389 372 365 Advertising 501 929 1,041 486 645 Professional fees 929 884 806 762 695 FDIC insurance premium 369 313 257 235 219 Other expense 926 758 939 1,179 807 Total noninterest expense $ 14,376 $ 15,217 $ 14,871 $ 15,143 $ 15,375 Efficiency ratio 80.52 % 86.01 % 79.78 % 67.91 % 74.86 %



Investment Securities

Investment securities decreased $12.6 million, or 3.9%, to $309.3 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $322.0 million three months earlier, and decreased $20.1 million compared to $329.4 million at September 30, 2022. The market value of the portfolio decreased $8.3 million during the third quarter of 2023, primarily driven by an increase in long-term interest rates. At September 30, 2023, municipal bonds totaled $94.0 million and comprised the largest portion of the investment portfolio at 30.4%. Non-agency issued mortgage-backed securities ("MBS non-agency") were the second largest segment, totaling $90.0 million, or 29.1%, of the portfolio at quarter end. Included in MBS non-agency are $58.7 million of commercial mortgaged-backed securities ("CMBS"), of which 85.6% are in "A" tranches. The majority of the remaining 14.4% are in "B" tranches with one investment in a "C" tranche. Our largest exposure is to long-term care facilities, which makes up 53.9%, or $31.7 million, of our private label CMBS securities. All of the CMBS bonds have credit enhancements that further reduce risk of loss on these investments.

The estimated average life of the securities portfolio was approximately 7.7 years, compared to 7.8 years in the prior quarter and 8.4 years in the third quarter of 2022. The effective duration of the portfolio was approximately 4.9 years, compared to 5.2 years in the prior quarter and 5.1 years at the end of the third quarter of 2022.

Investment Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Value $ in thousands 3Q 23 2Q 23 1Q 23 4Q 22 3Q 22 Municipal bonds $ 93,995 $ 100,503 $ 101,910 $ 98,050 $ 96,130 U.S. Treasury notes 2,377 2,364 2,390 2,364 2,355 International agency issued bonds (Agency bonds) 1,703 1,717 1,745 1,702 1,683 Corporate issued debt securities (Corporate debt): Senior positions 16,975 16,934 17,025 16,828 16,571 Subordinated bank notes 37,360 36,740 38,092 38,671 39,594 Mortgage-backed securities: U.S. government agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS agency) 66,946 71,565 74,946 75,648 78,231 Non-agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS non-agency) 89,968 92,140 92,978 93,306 94,872 Total securities available for sale, at fair value $ 309,324 $ 321,963 $ 329,086 $ 326,569 $ 329,436



Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments

Net loans, excluding loans held for sale, decreased $2.8 million, or 0.2%, to $1.62 billion at September 30, 2023, from $1.62 billion at June 30, 2023, and increased $96.9 million, or 6.4%, from $1.52 billion one year ago. Multi-family loans increased $28.9 million during the current quarter. The increase was the result of new originations totaling $17.2 million and $13.0 million of construction loans converting into permanent amortizing loans, partially offset by scheduled payments. One-to-four family loans increased $4.4 million during the current quarter as a result of $14.9 million in residential construction loans that converted to permanent amortizing loans, partially offset by payments received. Commercial real estate increased $5.5 million during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter as originations exceeded payoffs and scheduled payments. Home equity loans also increased $5.5 million over the previous quarter due to draws on new and existing commitments. Commercial business loans decreased $28.8 million, mainly from a reduction in our Northpointe MPP participation from $23.9 million three months prior to $162,000 at the current quarter end along with repayment on existing lines of credit. Construction loans decreased $13.6 million during the quarter, with $25.4 million converting into fully amortizing loans, partially offset by draws on new and existing loans. Auto and other consumer loans decreased $5.2 million during the current quarter as payoffs and scheduled payments exceeded originations.

The Company originated $8.3 million in residential mortgages during the third quarter of 2023 and sold $9.7 million, with an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 2.02%. This production compares to residential mortgage originations of $10.7 million in the preceding quarter with sales of $6.4 million, with an average gross margin of 2.00%. While single-family home inventory increased in the third quarter of 2023, higher market rates on mortgage loans continued to hinder saleable mortgage loan production. We have expanded our secondary market outlets and changed our portfolio pricing in an effort to improve saleable loan production. New single-family residence construction loan commitments totaled $6.5 million in the third quarter, compared to $4.8 million in the preceding quarter.

Loans by Collateral and Unfunded Commitments $ in thousands 3Q 23 2Q 23 1Q 23 4Q 22 3Q 22 One-to-four family construction $ 72,991 $ 74,787 $ 65,770 $ 63,021 $ 58,038 All other construction and land 71,092 81,968 95,769 130,588 157,527 One-to-four family first mortgage 409,207 428,879 394,595 384,255 374,309 One-to-four family junior liens 12,859 11,956 9,140 8,219 7,244 One-to-four family revolving open-end 38,413 33,658 30,473 29,909 27,496 Commercial real estate, owner occupied: Health care 22,677 23,157 23,311 23,463 23,909 Office 18,599 18,797 22,246 22,583 23,002 Warehouse 14,890 15,158 16,782 20,411 18,479 Other 57,414 60,054 52,212 47,778 38,282 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied: Office 53,879 54,926 58,711 59,216 60,655 Retail 51,466 51,824 52,175 54,800 53,186 Hospitality 61,339 53,416 45,978 46,349 44,359 Other 96,083 90,870 93,207 89,047 98,386 Multi-family residential 325,338 296,398 284,699 252,765 242,509 Commercial business loans 75,068 80,079 80,825 73,963 69,626 Commercial agriculture and fishing loans 4,437 7,844 1,829 1,847 938 State and political subdivision obligations 439 439 439 439 472 Consumer automobile loans 134,695 137,860 136,540 136,213 134,221 Consumer loans secured by other assets 113,685 115,646 114,343 102,333 104,272 Consumer loans unsecured 407 444 420 352 481 Total loans $ 1,634,978 $ 1,638,160 $ 1,579,464 $ 1,547,551 $ 1,537,391 Unfunded loan commitments $ 154,722 $ 168,668 $ 202,720 $ 225,836 $ 231,208



Deposits

Total deposits increased $4.6 million, to $1.66 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $1.65 billion at June 30, 2023, and increased $52.5 million, or 3.3%, compared to $1.61 billion one year ago. Increases in consumer CDs of $27.7 million, business money market account balances of $12.1 million, business CD balances of $4.0 million, and consumer savings account balances of $2.1 million, were offset by decreases in consumer money market account balances of $13.7 million, brokered CDs of $10.0 million, business savings account balances of $9.2 million, business demand account balances of $7.3 million, public fund CDs of $1.0 million, and consumer demand account balances of $741,000 during the third quarter of 2023. Decreases in certain categories were driven by customers seeking higher rates and spending of excess savings accumulated in 2020 and 2021. The current rate environment has contributed to greater competition for deposits with additional deposit rate specials offered to attract new funds.

The Company estimates that 23% of total deposit balances were uninsured at September 30, 2023. Approximately 15% of total deposits were uninsured business and consumer deposits with the remaining 8% consisting of uninsured public fund balances totaling $123.9 million. Uninsured public fund balances are fully collateralized. The Bank holds an FHLB letter of credit as part of our participation in the Washington Public Deposit Protection Commission program which covers $104.7 million of related deposit balances. The remaining $19.2 million is fully covered through pledged securities. Consumer deposits make up 61% of total deposits with an average balance of approximately $24,000 per account.

Deposits $ in thousands 3Q 23 2Q 23 1Q 23 4Q 22 3Q 22 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 269,800 $ 280,475 $ 292,119 $ 315,083 $ 342,808 Interest-bearing demand deposits 182,361 179,029 189,187 193,558 192,504 Money market accounts 372,706 374,269 402,760 473,009 519,018 Savings accounts 253,182 260,279 242,117 200,920 196,780 Certificates of deposit, retail 410,136 379,484 333,510 247,824 224,574 Certificates of deposit, brokered 169,577 179,586 134,515 133,861 129,551 Total deposits $ 1,657,762 $ 1,653,122 $ 1,594,208 $ 1,564,255 $ 1,605,235 Public fund and tribal deposits included in total deposits $ 128,627 $ 130,974 $ 119,969 $ 103,662 $ 113,690 Total loans to total deposits 99 % 99 % 99 % 99 % 96 %





Deposit Mix 3Q 23 2Q 23 1Q 23 4Q 22 3Q 22 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 16.3 % 17.0 % 18.3 % 20.1 % 21.4 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 11.0 10.8 11.9 12.4 12.0 Money market accounts 22.5 22.6 25.3 30.3 32.2 Savings accounts 15.3 15.7 15.2 12.8 12.3 Certificates of deposit, retail 24.7 23.0 20.9 15.8 14.0 Certificates of deposit, brokered 10.2 10.9 8.4 8.6 8.1





Cost of Deposits for the Quarter Ended 3Q 23 2Q 23 1Q 23 4Q 22 3Q 22 Interest-bearing demand deposits 0.46 % 0.45 % 0.42 % 0.17 % 0.03 % Money market accounts 1.22 0.99 0.73 0.49 0.33 Savings accounts 1.42 1.22 0.70 0.17 0.05 Certificates of deposit, retail 3.52 3.25 2.59 1.65 1.05 Certificates of deposit, brokered 4.31 3.44 2.99 2.15 1.08 Cost of total deposits 1.85 1.54 1.12 0.62 0.32



Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans were $2.4 million at September 30, 2023, a decrease of $180,000 from June 30, 2023, related to decreased delinquencies in Triad purchased manufactured home loans and home equity lines of credit, partially offset by a newly delinquent single-family residential loan and a Woodside auto loan. The percentage of the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans increased to 714% at September 30, 2023, from 677% at June 30, 2023, and from 463% at September 30, 2022. Classified loans increased $245,000 to $23.0 million at September 30, 2023, due to the downgrades of a $119,000 commercial business loan, a $110,00 home equity loan and $196,000 in additional funds disbursed on a substandard commercial construction loan during the third quarter.

The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.04% at September 30, 2023, decreasing from 1.06% at the prior quarter end and from 1.06% reported one year earlier. The current quarter 2 basis point decrease can be attributed to changes in the loan mix with a shift in balances to amortizing loans, which carry lower reserve estimates, and a decrease in the qualitative factor adjustment applied to Woodside auto loans. The decrease in reserve calculation for the allowance for credit losses on loans was offset by net charge-offs.

$ in thousands 3Q 23 2Q 23 1Q 23 4Q 22 3Q 22 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.04 % 1.06 % 1.10 % 1.04 % 1.06 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 714 677 661 900 463 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.15 0.16 0.17 0.12 0.22 Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.30 0.10 0.25 0.11 0.06 Total nonperforming loans $ 2,374 $ 2,554 $ 2,633 $ 1,790 $ 3,517 Reserve for unfunded commitments $ 828 $ 1,336 $ 1,336 $ 325 $ 331



Capital

Total shareholders’ equity decreased to $156.1 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $159.6 million three months earlier, due to a decrease in the fair market value of the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio, net of taxes, of $6.5 million, dividends declared of $675,000 and share repurchases totaling $12,000, partially offset by net income of $2.5 million and a $727,000 increase in the fair market value of derivatives, net of taxes. Bond values continue to be impacted by the higher rate environment.

Tangible book value per common share* was $16.03 at September 30, 2023, compared to $16.39 at June 30, 2023, and $15.50 at September 30, 2022. Book value per common share was $16.20 at September 30, 2023, compared to $16.56 at June 30, 2023, and $15.69 at September 30, 2022.

Capital levels for both the Company and its operating bank, First Fed, remain in excess of applicable regulatory requirements and the Bank was categorized as "well-capitalized" at September 30, 2023. Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at September 30, 2023, were 13.4% and 14.4%, respectively.

3Q 23 2Q 23 1Q 23 4Q 22 3Q 22 Equity to total assets 7.25 % 7.38 % 7.38 % 7.75 % 7.49 % Tangible common equity ratio * 7.17 7.31 7.30 7.67 7.40 Capital ratios (First Fed Bank): Tier 1 leverage 10.12 10.16 10.41 10.41 10.50 Common equity Tier 1 capital 13.43 13.10 13.34 13.40 13.13 Tier 1 risk-based 13.43 13.10 13.34 13.40 13.13 Total risk-based 14.38 14.08 14.35 14.42 14.16



Share Repurchase Program and Cash Dividend

First Northwest continued to return capital to our shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases during the third quarter of 2023. We repurchased 1,073 shares of common stock under the Company's October 2020 stock repurchase plan at an average price of $11.10 per share for a total of $12,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2023, leaving 226,337 shares remaining under the plan. In addition, the Company paid cash dividends totaling $671,000 in the third quarter of 2023.

Awards/Recognition

The Company received several accolades as a leader in the community in the last year.

In October 2023, the First Fed team was honored to bring home the Gold for Best Bank in the Best of the Northwest survey hosted by Bellingham Alive for the second year in a row.

In September 2023, the First Fed team was recognized in the 2023 Best of Olympic Peninsula surveys, winning Best Bank and Best Financial Advisor in Clallam County. First Fed was also a finalist for Best Bank in Jefferson County, Best Employer in Kitsap County, and Best Bank and Best Financial Institution in Bainbridge.

In June 2023, First Fed was named on the Puget Sound Business Journal’s Best Workplaces list. First Fed has been recognized as one the top 100 workplaces in Washington, as voted for two years in row by each company’s own employees.

In May 2023, First Fed was recognized as a Top Corporate Citizen by the Puget Sound Business Journal. The Corporate Citizenship Awards honors local corporate philanthropists and companies making significant contributions in the region. The top 25 small, medium and large-sized companies were recognized in addition to nine other honorees last year. First Fed was ranked #1 in the medium-sized company category in 2023 and was ranked #3 in the same category in 2022.

In March 2023, First Fed won “Best Bank” in Cascadia Daily News 2023 Readers' Choice. It was the first year that First Fed had participated in this Whatcom County poll.

First Fed has been rated a 5-star bank by Bauer Financial, a leading independent bank and credit union rating and research firm. This top rating indicates that First Fed is one of the strongest banks in the nation based on capital, loan quality and other detailed performance criteria.

About the Company

First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a financial holding company engaged in investment activities including the business of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank. First Fed is a Pacific Northwest-based financial institution which has served its customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 16 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a full array of financial products and services for individuals, small businesses, non-profit organizations, and commercial customers. In 2022, First Northwest made an investment in The Meriwether Group, LLC, a boutique investment banking and accelerator firm. Additionally, First Northwest focuses on strategic partnerships to provide modern financial services such as digital payments and marketplace lending. First Northwest Bancorp was incorporated in 2012 and completed its initial public offering in 2015 under the ticker symbol FNWB. The Company is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington.

FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)

September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Three Month

Change One Year

Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 20,609 $ 19,294 $ 22,784 6.8 % -9.5 % Interest-earning deposits in banks 63,277 59,008 80,879 7.2 -21.8 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 309,324 321,963 329,436 -3.9 -6.1 Loans held for sale 689 2,049 263 -66.4 162.0 Loans receivable (net of allowance for credit losses on

loans $16,945, $17,297, and $16,273) 1,618,033 1,620,863 1,521,118 -0.2 6.4 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 12,621 12,621 11,961 0.0 5.5 Accrued interest receivable 8,093 7,480 6,655 8.2 21.6 Premises and equipment, net 17,954 18,140 20,841 -1.0 -13.9 Servicing rights on sold loans, at fair value 3,729 3,825 3,872 -2.5 -3.7 Bank-owned life insurance, net 40,318 40,066 40,003 0.6 0.8 Equity and partnership investments 14,623 14,569 13,990 0.4 4.5 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,087 1,087 1,173 0.0 -7.3 Deferred tax asset, net 16,611 15,031 12,689 10.5 30.9 Prepaid expenses and other assets 26,577 26,882 25,777 -1.1 3.1 Total assets $ 2,153,545 $ 2,162,878 $ 2,091,441 -0.4 % 3.0 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 1,657,762 $ 1,653,122 $ 1,605,235 0.3 % 3.3 % Borrowings 300,416 303,397 292,338 -1.0 2.8 Accrued interest payable 2,276 1,367 105 66.5 2,067.6 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 34,651 44,286 34,940 -21.8 -0.8 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,375 1,149 2,224 106.7 6.8 Total liabilities 1,997,480 2,003,321 1,934,842 -0.3 3.2 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized

5,000,000 shares, no shares issued or

outstanding — — — n/a n/a Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized

75,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding

9,630,735 at September 30, 2023; issued

and outstanding 9,633,496 at June 30, 2023;

and issued and outstanding 9,978,041 at

September 30, 2022 96 96 100 0.0 -4.0 Additional paid-in capital 95,658 95,360 97,924 0.3 -2.3 Retained earnings 113,579 111,750 110,107 1.6 3.2 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (45,850 ) (40,066 ) (41,023 ) -14.4 -11.8 Unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares (7,418 ) (7,583 ) (8,077 ) 2.2 8.2 Total parent's shareholders' equity 156,065 159,557 159,031 -2.2 -1.9 Noncontrolling interest in Quin Ventures, Inc. — — (2,432 ) n/a 100.0 Total shareholders' equity 156,065 159,557 156,599 -2.2 -0.3 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,153,545 $ 2,162,878 $ 2,091,441 -0.4 % 3.0 %





FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Three Month

Change One Year

Change INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 21,728 $ 21,299 $ 17,778 2.0 % 22.2 % Interest on investment securities 3,368 3,336 2,817 1.0 19.6 Interest on deposits in banks 524 617 118 -15.1 344.1 FHLB dividends 214 222 142 -3.6 50.7 Total interest income 25,834 25,474 20,855 1.4 23.9 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 7,699 6,209 1,251 24.0 515.4 Borrowings 3,185 3,283 1,400 -3.0 127.5 Total interest expense 10,884 9,492 2,651 14.7 310.6 Net interest income 14,950 15,982 18,204 -6.5 -17.9 Provision for credit losses 371 300 750 23.7 -50.5 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 14,579 15,682 17,454 -7.0 -16.5 NONINTEREST INCOME Loan and deposit service fees 1,068 1,064 1,302 0.4 -18.0 Sold loan servicing fees and servicing rights mark-to-market 98 (191 ) 206 151.3 -52.4 Net gain on sale of loans 171 58 285 194.8 -40.0 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 252 190 221 32.6 14.0 Other income 1,315 590 320 122.9 310.9 Total noninterest income 2,904 1,711 2,334 69.7 24.4 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 7,795 8,180 9,045 -4.7 -13.8 Data processing 1,945 2,080 1,778 -6.5 9.4 Occupancy and equipment 1,173 1,214 1,499 -3.4 -21.7 Supplies, postage, and telephone 292 435 322 -32.9 -9.3 Regulatory assessments and state taxes 446 424 365 5.2 22.2 Advertising 501 929 645 -46.1 -22.3 Professional fees 929 884 695 5.1 33.7 FDIC insurance premium 369 313 219 17.9 68.5 Other expense 926 758 807 22.2 14.7 Total noninterest expense 14,376 15,217 15,375 -5.5 -6.5 Income before provision for income taxes 3,107 2,176 4,413 42.8 -29.6 Provision for income taxes 603 475 818 26.9 -26.3 Net income 2,504 1,701 3,595 47.2 -30.3 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in Quin Ventures, Inc. — 75 696 -100.0 -100.0 Net income attributable to parent $ 2,504 $ 1,776 $ 4,291 41.0 % -41.6 % Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.20 $ 0.47 40.0 % -40.4 %





FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, Percent 2023 2022 Change INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 62,531 $ 48,395 29.2 % Interest on investment securities 9,886 7,807 26.6 Interest on deposits in banks 1,545 202 664.9 FHLB dividends 628 313 100.6 Total interest income 74,590 56,717 31.5 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 18,261 2,764 560.7 Borrowings 9,092 3,020 201.1 Total interest expense 27,353 5,784 372.9 Net interest income 47,237 50,933 -7.3 Provision for credit losses 171 1,250 -86.3 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 47,066 49,683 -5.3 NONINTEREST INCOME Loan and deposit service fees 3,273 3,566 -8.2 Sold loan servicing fees and servicing rights mark-to-market 400 665 -39.8 Net gain on sale of loans 405 769 -47.3 Net gain on sale of investment securities — 118 -100.0 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 668 686 -2.6 Other income 2,203 1,155 90.7 Total noninterest income 6,949 6,959 -0.1 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 23,812 27,583 -13.7 Data processing 6,063 5,420 11.9 Occupancy and equipment 3,596 4,098 -12.2 Supplies, postage, and telephone 1,082 1,043 3.7 Regulatory assessments and state taxes 1,259 1,167 7.9 Advertising 2,471 2,802 -11.8 Professional fees 2,619 1,883 39.1 FDIC insurance premium 939 653 43.8 Other 2,623 2,520 4.1 Total noninterest expense 44,464 47,169 -5.7 Income before provision for income taxes 9,551 9,473 0.8 Provision for income taxes 1,903 1,839 3.5 Net income 7,648 7,634 0.2 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in Quin Ventures, Inc. 160 1,951 -91.8 Net income attributable to parent $ 7,808 $ 9,585 -18.5 % Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.87 $ 1.04 -16.3 %





FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

As of or For the Quarter Ended September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Performance ratios: (1) Return on average assets 0.46 % 0.34 % 0.70 % 1.18 % 0.85 % Return on average equity 6.17 4.41 8.98 15.26 10.12 Average interest rate spread 2.54 2.84 3.14 3.72 3.72 Net interest margin (2) 2.97 3.25 3.46 3.96 3.88 Efficiency ratio (3) 80.5 86.0 79.8 67.9 74.9 Equity to total assets 7.25 7.38 7.38 7.75 7.49 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 120.0 120.7 122.4 124.8 128.6 Book value per common share $ 16.20 $ 16.56 $ 16.57 $ 16.31 $ 15.69 Tangible performance ratios: Tangible assets (4) $ 2,151,849 $ 2,161,235 $ 2,170,202 $ 2,040,267 $ 2,089,454 Tangible common equity (4) 154,369 157,914 158,444 156,479 154,612 Tangible common equity ratio (4) 7.17 % 7.31 % 7.30 % 7.67 % 7.40 % Return on tangible common equity (4) 6.23 4.47 9.08 15.45 10.23 Tangible book value per common share (4) $ 16.03 $ 16.39 $ 16.38 $ 16.13 $ 15.50 Asset quality ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period (5) 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.09 % 0.17 % Nonperforming loans to total loans (6) 0.15 0.16 0.17 0.12 0.22 Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans (6) 713.77 677.25 660.69 900.34 462.70 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.04 1.06 1.10 1.04 1.06 Annualized net charge-offs to average outstanding loans 0.30 0.10 0.25 0.11 0.06 Capital ratios (First Fed Bank): Tier 1 leverage 10.1 % 10.2 % 10.4 % 10.4 % 10.5 % Common equity Tier 1 capital 13.4 13.1 13.3 13.4 13.1 Tier 1 risk-based 13.4 13.1 13.3 13.4 13.1 Total risk-based 14.4 14.1 14.4 14.4 14.2 Other Information: Average total assets $ 2,139,734 $ 2,118,014 $ 2,050,210 $ 2,039,016 $ 1,996,765 Average total loans 1,641,206 1,605,133 1,552,299 1,554,276 1,500,508 Average interest-earning assets 1,994,251 1,975,384 1,909,271 1,895,799 1,859,396 Average noninterest-bearing deposits 276,294 282,514 294,235 326,450 342,944 Average interest-bearing deposits 1,377,734 1,333,943 1,288,429 1,243,185 1,224,548 Average interest-bearing liabilities 1,661,996 1,636,188 1,559,983 1,519,106 1,446,428 Average equity 160,994 161,387 159,319 157,590 168,264 Average common shares -- basic 8,906,526 8,914,355 8,911,294 9,069,493 9,093,821 Average common shares -- diluted 8,934,882 8,931,386 8,939,601 9,106,453 9,138,123





(1 ) Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate. (2 ) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3 ) Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income. (4 ) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release. (5 ) Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets. (6 ) Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due.





FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

As of or For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 Performance ratios: (1) Return on average assets 0.50 % 0.66 % Return on average equity 6.50 7.24 Average interest rate spread 2.83 3.61 Net interest margin (2) 3.22 3.73 Efficiency ratio (3) 82.1 81.5 Equity to total assets 7.25 7.49 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 121.0 130.2 Book value per common share $ 16.20 $ 15.69 Tangible performance ratios: Tangible assets (4) $ 2,151,849 $ 2,089,454 Tangible common equity (4) 154,369 154,612 Tangible common equity ratio (4) 7.17 % 7.40 % Return on tangible common equity (4) 6.57 7.33 Tangible book value per common share (4) $ 16.03 $ 15.50 Asset quality ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets at end of period (5) 0.11 % 0.17 % Nonperforming loans to total loans (6) 0.15 0.22 Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans (6) 713.77 462.70 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.04 1.06 Annualized net charge-offs to average outstanding loans 0.22 0.02 Capital ratios (First Fed Bank): Tier 1 leverage 10.1 % 10.5 % Common equity Tier 1 capital 13.4 13.1 Tier 1 risk-based 13.4 13.1 Total risk-based 14.4 14.2 Other Information: Average total assets $ 2,102,980 $ 1,953,738 Average total loans 1,599,872 1,434,178 Average interest-earning assets 1,959,946 1,824,734 Average noninterest-bearing deposits 284,282 338,745 Average interest-bearing deposits 1,333,696 1,223,265 Average interest-bearing liabilities 1,619,763 1,401,036 Average equity 160,573 177,023 Average common shares -- basic 8,910,391 9,086,229 Average common shares -- diluted 8,930,404 9,155,813





(1 ) Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate. (2 ) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3 ) Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income. (4 ) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release. (5 ) Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets. (6 ) Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due.





FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

Selected loan detail:

September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Three Month

Change One Year

Change (In thousands) Commercial business loans breakout PPP loans $ 45 $ 54 $ 130 $ (9 ) $ (85 ) Northpointe Bank MPP 162 23,904 — (23,742 ) 162 Secured lines of credit 35,833 38,355 14,982 (2,522 ) 20,851 Unsecured lines of credit 919 1,231 1,479 (312 ) (560 ) SBA loans 9,149 9,038 6,975 111 2,174 Other commercial business loans 55,272 57,551 47,599 (2,279 ) 7,673 Total commercial business loans $ 101,380 $ 130,133 $ 71,165 $ (28,753 ) $ 30,215 Auto and other consumer loans breakout Triad Manufactured Home loans $ 90,230 $ 90,792 $ 79,353 $ (562 ) $ 10,877 Woodside auto loans 124,833 125,948 112,944 (1,115 ) 11,889 First Help auto loans 5,079 5,602 5,912 (523 ) (833 ) Other auto loans 5,022 6,188 10,229 (1,166 ) (5,207 ) Other consumer loans 23,622 25,420 30,541 (1,798 ) (6,919 ) Total auto and other consumer loans $ 248,786 $ 253,950 $ 238,979 $ (5,164 ) $ 9,807 Construction and land loans breakout 1-4 Family construction $ 63,371 $ 65,025 $ 71,758 $ (1,654 ) $ (8,387 ) Multifamily construction 54,318 58,070 99,153 (3,752 ) (44,835 ) Acquisition-renovation — 7,266 18,761 (7,266 ) (18,761 ) Nonresidential construction 18,746 19,033 16,034 (287 ) 2,712 Land and development 6,999 7,666 10,172 (667 ) (3,173 ) Total construction and land loans $ 143,434 $ 157,060 $ 215,878 $ (13,626 ) $ (72,444 )





FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures that are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP measures are presented where management believes the information will help investors understand the Company’s results of operations or financial position and assess trends. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure is also provided. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

Calculation of Total Revenue:

September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) Net interest income $ 14,950 $ 15,982 $ 16,305 $ 18,930 $ 18,204 Noninterest income 2,904 1,711 2,334 3,368 2,334 Total revenue, net of interest expense (1) $ 17,854 $ 17,693 $ 18,639 $ 22,298 $ 20,538





(1) We believe this non-GAAP metric provides an important measure with which to analyze and evaluate income available for noninterest expenses.





Calculations Based on Tangible Common Equity:

September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total shareholders' equity $ 156,065 $ 159,557 $ 160,336 $ 158,282 $ 156,599 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,087 1,087 1,088 1,089 1,173 Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 609 556 804 714 814 Total tangible common equity $ 154,369 $ 157,914 $ 158,444 $ 156,479 $ 154,612 Total assets $ 2,153,545 $ 2,162,878 $ 2,172,094 $ 2,042,070 $ 2,091,441 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,087 1,087 1,088 1,089 1,173 Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 609 556 804 714 814 Total tangible assets $ 2,151,849 $ 2,161,235 $ 2,170,202 $ 2,040,267 $ 2,089,454 Average shareholders' equity $ 160,994 $ 161,387 $ 159,319 $ 157,590 $ 168,264 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,087 1,088 1,089 1,171 1,175 Average disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 557 801 715 813 755 Total average tangible common equity $ 159,350 $ 159,498 $ 157,515 $ 155,606 $ 166,334 Tangible common equity ratio (1) 7.17 % 7.31 % 7.30 % 7.67 % 7.40 % Net income $ 2,504 $ 1,776 $ 3,528 $ 6,060 $ 4,291 Return on tangible common equity (1) 6.23 % 4.47 % 9.08 % 15.45 % 10.23 % Common shares outstanding 9,630,735 9,633,496 9,674,055 9,703,581 9,978,041 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 16.03 $ 16.39 $ 16.38 $ 16.13 $ 15.50 GAAP Ratios: Equity to total assets 7.25 % 7.38 % 7.38 % 7.75 % 7.49 % Return on average equity 6.17 % 4.41 % 8.98 % 15.26 % 10.12 % Book value per common share $ 16.20 $ 16.56 $ 16.57 $ 16.31 $ 15.69





(1 ) We believe these non-GAAP metrics provide an important measure with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength. In addition, we believe that use of tangible equity and tangible assets improves the comparability to other institutions that have not engaged in acquisitions that resulted in recorded goodwill and other intangibles.





FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total shareholders' equity $ 156,065 $ 156,599 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,087 1,173 Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 609 814 Total tangible common equity $ 154,369 $ 154,612 Total assets $ 2,153,545 $ 2,091,441 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,087 1,173 Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 609 814 Total tangible assets $ 2,151,849 $ 2,089,454 Average shareholders' equity $ 160,573 $ 177,023 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,088 1,179 Average disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 690 1,026 Total average tangible common equity $ 158,795 $ 174,818 Tangible common equity ratio (1) 7.17 % 7.40 % Net income $ 7,808 $ 9,585 Return on tangible common equity (1) 6.57 % 7.33 % Common shares outstanding 9,630,735 9,978,041 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 16.03 $ 15.50 GAAP Ratios: Equity to total assets 7.25 % 7.49 % Return on average equity 6.50 % 7.24 % Book value per common share $ 16.20 $ 15.69



