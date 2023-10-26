Osisko Windfall 2023 Drilling Update Regional Exploration to Resume

New Results Include 413 g/t Au Over 8.0 Metres and 623 g/t Au Over 3.0 Metres

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide an update from the ongoing drill program at its 50% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

The 2023 drilling campaign primarily targeted infill areas. Since the start of the year, over 95,000 metres have been drilled by 8 underground rigs focused on the Lynx segment of the deposit.

Highlights from the 2023 drill program are presented below and include 320 intercepts from 248 drill holes and 1 wedge. These highlights are intercepts with a metal factor (grams*meters) greater than 20. The intercepts are all located within the defined mineral resource estimate ("MRE") blocks as described in Osisko's feasibility study on Windfall (see FS Technical Report (as defined herein), a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ under Osisko's issuer profile), and have targeted upgrading inferred mineral resources to measured or indicated mineral resources or indicated minerals resources to measured mineral resources as applicable.

Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: "Infill drilling at the Windfall deposit is progressing well and confirming our models. High-grade gold continues to be intercepted in the Lynx areas including Triple Lynx, once again highlighting the world-class nature of the deposit. Of note, we have more than ten intervals in this set of numbers that returned values over one kilogram per tonne of gold. Infill drilling will continue into next year. We and our joint venture partner are very much looking forward to resuming exploration on our greater than 2,300 square kilometer land package around Windfall in the coming months."

Regional exploration in the Urban Barry area will recommence on near-deposit and regional grassroots targets. Exploration will include ground geophysics and diamond drilling of various targets.

2023 Drilling

Hole No.From (m)To (m)Interval (m)Au (g/t)
uncut		Au (g/t)
cut to 100 g/t		Zone
OSK-W-23-2671112.8115.02.221033LXM
including113.2113.90.7658100
WST-22-1082 425.3427.62.357.956.1LX4
including425.7426.00.3104100
including426.0426.60.6105100
WST-22-1154 113.5115.82.335.231.3TLX
WST-22-1171 76.078.02.035.030.1LXM
 81.484.02.639.321.4
including81.481.70.3255100
 128.0130.02.015.4 
WST-22-1182A 526.8528.82.099.354.9TLX
including527.6528.40.8211100
 553.0556.03.015.4 
WST-22-1182A-W1 553.8562.28.429.629.2TLX
including557.4558.10.7105100
and558.6559.30.792.5 
WST-22-1218 101.0104.43.474.048TLX
including102.0102.50.5274100
 235.3238.02.722315
including235.8236.10.31970100
WST-22-1219 230.0233.03.015.9 TLX
WST-22-1237 119.5121.72.237641.4LXM
including119.5120.40.9919100
WST-22-1240 144.5146.62.124.1 LXM
WST-22-1241 139.5141.52.027.9 TLX
WST-22-1246 154.0156.42.412.5 LXM
WST-22-1249A 296.1298.12.020422.3TLX
including296.6297.00.41010100
WST-22-1250 91.093.12.111.3 TLX
WST-22-1252 95.899.33.519275TLX
including95.896.40.6525100
WST-22-1253 96.099.03.090.850.8TLX
including96.797.10.4216100
and97.698.40.8192100
 216.5218.52.012.0 
WST-22-1254 95.398.33.015450.5TLX
including97.098.01.0410100 
 216.1218.32.220.6 TLX
WST-22-1255 98.0100.42.49.49 TLX
WST-22-1256 479.5483.43.924.016.5TLX
including482.4482.70.3197100
WST-22-1261 112.4114.62.239.814.2LXM
 178.9181.02.119.6 
WST-22-1262 138.9141.12.222.7 TLX
WST-22-1264 126.1128.52.423.8 TLX
WST-22-1265 135.5137.92.413.2 TLX
WST-22-1266 133.3136.53.213557.2TLX
including133.3134.51.2308100
WST-22-1270A 305.8308.02.212.3 TLX
WST-22-1273 356.9358.92.021.7 TLX
 487.8490.22.416.0 
 511.0513.42.416.5 
WST-22-1275 168.6174.66.09.38 LXM
WST-22-1276 117.4119.42.012.6 LXM
WST-22-1279 80.082.02.057.825.3LXM
including80.581.00.5230100
 125.9128.72.89.82 
WST-22-1280 84.286.52.314.5 LXM
WST-22-1285 116.1120.03.925.0 TLX
WST-22-1286 101.7105.53.810137.9TLX
including102.5103.00.5577100
 163.5166.93.434.8 
including165.6166.00.475.5 
WST-22-1287 132.0134.02.017156.2LXM
including132.6133.20.6483100
WST-22-1288 214.0216.02.077.841.3TLX
including214.9215.40.5241100
 215.7216.00.3108 
WST-22-1290 103.0105.12.110.7 LXM
WST-22-1292 199.1201.32.218.2 TLX
WST-22-1293 100.3102.32.012735.9TLX
including101.0101.60.6405100TLX
WST-22-1294 59.061.12.120.5 LXM
WST-22-1296 65.071.66.612.4 LXM
WST-22-1297 84.086.42.411251.3LXM
including84.084.40.4462100
WST-22-1298A 75.078.33.330441.6LXM
including75.676.30.71335100 
WST-23-1304 46.549.42.910.9 LXM
 115.0117.32.319.0 
WST-22-1305 103.0105.42.417.8 TLX
WST-22-1306 114.9123.08.124.8 TLX
including115.3116.00.776.1 
and120.9121.50.669.4 
WST-22-1307 119.0121.02.030.7 TLX
 114.0116.42.412.2 LXM
WST-22-1308 57.059.02.013.6 
WST-23-1309 60.963.02.118.1 LXM
 143.0145.02.016.0 
WST-23-1310 65.769.03.378.260.9LXM
including68.069.01.0157100
WST-23-1316 114.7117.02.318.6 LXM
WST-23-1317 70.672.62.030540.7LXM
including71.071.50.51135100
 72.674.72.116.9 
WST-23-1319 72.274.82.616.1 LXM
WST-23-1320 75.278.53.311.1 LXM
WST-23-1322 71.474.32.913843.9TLX
including72.073.01.0372100
 127.8131.03.249.627.4
including128.9129.50.6218100
 126.5133.06.525.714.8
including128.9129.50.6218100
 156.6158.92.313.7 
WST-23-1323 113.4116.02.656.940.8TLX
including114.2114.70.5153100
and115.2115.50.3152100
WST-23-1326 63.766.02.389.431.6LXM
including64.765.40.7290100
WST-23-1329 113.0117.54.525.6 TLX
including114.0114.30.353.0 
and116.6117.20.653.8 
 120.9125.04.117.8 
 145.6146.02.110.8 
WST-23-1332 99.0102.63.639.136.8LXM
including101.0101.40.4121100 
WST-23-1343 127.1129.52.412929.6LXM
including127.1127.80.7442100 
 62.064.02.020.0 LXM
WST-23-1345 56.159.02.916.7 LXM
WST-23-1347 119.5121.82.325.8 LXM
WST-23-1348 65.067.32.311.4 LXM

 102.3104.92.69.66 
WST-23-1350 114.0116.02.023.0 LXM
WST-23-1353 91.693.92.337.132.3LXM
WST-23-1354 93.395.82.511.1 LXM
WST-23-1357 89.691.62.014.3 TLX
WST-23-1358 92.694.82.212.8 TLX
WST-23-1360 46.150.34.218.0 LXM
WST-23-136446.949.02.112.0 LXM
WST-23-1365 56.060.64.64.61 LXM
WST-23-136657.661.74.17.90 LXM
WST-23-1371 87.689.72.19.58 TLX
WST-23-1373 184.5186.62.169.747.2TLX
including185.4186.20.8159100
 161.5163.52.028.0 TLX
WST-23-1374 77.280.02.819.9 LXM
 81.583.62.143.714.5LXM
WST-23-1375 102.0104.02.010.4 LXM
WST-23-1381 86.088.02.012.8 LXM
WST-23-1384 54.556.72.222831.8LXM
including56.056.70.7717100
WST-23-138759.061.02.034.7 LXM
WST-23-1388 84.586.62.129.4 LXM
WST-23-1389 84.587.02.510.2 TLX
WST-23-1390 84.787.02.313.6 TLX
WST-23-1391A 89.091.02.023.522.1TLX
WST-23-1395 125.2127.52.317771.6TLX
including126.2126.80.6460100
 134.8137.02.254.923.5
including135.3135.70.4273100
 146.0150.94.94.91 
WST-23-1396 182.8184.92.120.3 TLX
WST-23-1398 95.398.73.435.128.9LXM
including95.396.20.9124100 
WST-23-1406 73.575.62.127.0 LXM
WST-23-1410 95.097.22.210.9 TLX
WST-23-1414 121.0123.02.017.4 LXM
WST-23-1416 83.085.22.29.88 LXM
WST-23-1419 89.992.02.111039.8LXM
including90.390.60.3499100
WST-23-1422 137.3141.34.068.049.1TLX
including138.8139.60.8195100
WST-23-1424 135.5137.72.229.3 TLX
 130.0132.72.714.5 
WST-23-1425132.2135.23.028361.3TLX
including134.6135.20.61165100
 107.0109.82.810.0 
WST-23-1426 121.0123.62.624.3 TLX
 175.0177.02.012.2 
WST-23-1427 61.063.02.025.4 LXM
WST-23-1429 63.365.52.224.2 LXM
 47.049.02.010.7 
WST-23-1430 69.071.52.513.6 LXM
WST-23-1432 88.090.52.59.85 TLX
WST-23-1441 203.3205.82.522.5 TLX
WST-23-1442 338.5340.62.117.4 TLX
WST-23-1443166.0168.32.371.925.4LHW
including166.0166.50.5314100
 60.062.02.025.2 LXM
 68.070.02.013.9 
WST-23-1444 61.263.32.157.340.7LXM
including61.762.30.6158100
WST-23-1445 61.964.02.144.728.9LXM
 64.066.42.426.8 
WST-23-1448 100.0102.22.218.3 TLX
WST-23-1450 93.095.02.038.425.2TLX
WST-23-1451 92.794.72.046.126.5TLX
WST-23-1453 68.573.14.648.428.7LXM
including72.473.10.7229100
 75.285.09.818.717.8LXM
including76.677.10.5119100
and81.482.81.447.2 
WST-23-145592.394.92.646.240.8LXM
including92.393.31.0114100
WST-23-1456 39.541.52.059.530.0LXM
including40.040.60.6198100 
 64.568.94.418.2 LXM
WST-23-1457 39.041.22.227.2 LXM
WST-23-1458 39.641.62.052.630.4LXM
including39.640.20.6174100 
WST-23-1465 121.0123.02.010.3 TLX
WST-23-1466103.8106.02.215.4 TLX
 92.595.42.916.7 
WST-23-1467 91.794.02.324.3 TLX
WST-23-1468 91.593.72.29.59 TLX
WST-23-1470 85.487.52.117.5 LXM
WST-23-147167.069.02.011.9 LXM
WST-23-147271.974.12.29.51 LXM
WST-23-1473 72.574.62.126.9 LXM
WST-23-1474 74.477.02.610937.5LXM
including74.475.20.8332100
WST-23-1475 175.4180.04.645.625.8LXM
including176.0176.70.7230100
WST-23-1476 177.2180.02.818.2 LXM
WST-23-1478 102.0104.12.130.729.8TLX
WST-23-1480 100.0102.02.020.5 TLX
WST-23-1482 171.0173.02.051.440.8LXM
including172.2173.00.8127100
WST-23-1484 89.692.02.415.3 TLX
WST-23-1485 89.992.02.131.0 TLX
 110.0112.22.212.8 
WST-23-1486 88.891.02.238.1 TLX
 156.0158.02.024.5 TLX
WST-23-1487 152.9155.02.111858.2LXM
including152.9153.30.4354100 
WST-23-1490 150.0152.02.010.2 LXM
WST-23-149159.361.52.280.423.2LXM
including59.359.60.3520100
WST-23-1492 56.359.73.435.232.3LXM
including56.356.90.6117100
WST-23-1494 46.048.12.122.8 LXM
WST-23-1495 131.8134.12.314.113.1LXM
WST-23-1496 134.2137.12.966.117.5LXM
including134.6135.10.5382100
 49.451.72.317.3 
WST-23-149747.750.62.939.839.3LXM

including48.148.50.4104100
WST-23-1500 115.2117.42.214.1 LXM
WST-23-1501 107.5109.62.112.9 LXM
WST-23-1503 140.0142.02.014.2 TLX
WST-23-1514 59.962.02.144.419.2LXM
WST-23-1515 64.066.12.117.4 LXM
WST-23-151665.568.63.111056.0LXM
including67.968.60.7229100
 133.0135.02.014.8 
WST-23-1519 135.0137.02.024.4 TLX
WST-23-1520121.0123.82.885.275.3TLX
WST-23-1522122.0124.02.010.2 TLX
WST-23-1523120.5124.03.544459.0TLX
including121.4121.70.33910100
WST-23-1524119.1121.62.512150.4TLX
including120.7121.60.9296100
WST-23-1525148.3150.42.119.6 TLX
 123.0125.12.117.7 
 159.0161.22.29.22 
 127.0129.02.016.0 
WST-23-1530 89.091.12.115.1 LXM
 75.277.42.211.5 
WST-23-1532 77.079.52.522.7 LXM
 85.488.53.167.938.5
including86.586.80.3404100
 91.093.12.166.049.3
including91.392.20.9139100
WST-23-1533 72.074.32.315.7 LXM
WST-23-153440.042.02.019.9 LXM
WST-23-1535 64.868.03.223.9 LXM
WST-23-1538 124.6126.51.932.230.9LXM
WST-23-1541 104.0106.02.023.520.3LXM
WST-23-1542 55.557.52.043.730.5LXM
WST-23-1543 59.564.85.327.825.9LXM
including59.560.40.989.378.4
and63.463.90.580.3 
WST-23-1549135.0137.62.631.8 LXM
WST-23-1550 132.0134.52.518.4 LXM
WST-23-1555 111.2113.32.135.034.9TLX
WST-23-1557 83.886.12.378.024.5LXM
including84.184.60.5346100
WST-23-1560 94.096.02.011.5 LXM
WST-23-1575 44.146.52.48.38 LXM
WST-23-157763.366.33.064.936.9LXM
including64.064.60.6240100
WST-23-157841.844.22.418.1 LXM
WST-23-157947.350.83.526.926.2LXM
WST-23-158048.252.24.036.1 LXM
including51.652.20.697.3  
WST-23-158150.552.72.222458.5LXM
including51.752.10.4501100 
 136.4139.63.224.7 LXM
WST-23-158341.944.02.116.6 LXM
WST-23-1585 102.9105.42.539.4 LXM
WST-23-159160.062.02.019.4 LXM
WST-23-159259.662.02.431.429.4LXM
WST-23-159342.044.02.010.9 LXM
WST-23-159658.060.02.011725.1LXM
including58.058.50.5466100
WST-23-1602129.0131.12.171.552.0TLX
including129.8130.50.7159100
WST-23-1603123.3126.12.832259.1TLX
including123.9124.80.9918100
WST-23-1604122.2125.02.821.315.4TLX
WST-23-1605123.0125.72.769257.8TLX
including124.2125.00.82240100
WST-23-1606121.7124.62.918342.6TLX
including122.0122.50.5916100
WST-23-1607119.3122.43.117134.1TLX
including121.6122.10.5947100
 157.0159.02.011.9 TLX
WST-23-1608 104.9107.52.643.012.0LXM
including106.2106.50.3369100
WST-23-161498.0100.22.220.0 TLX
WST-23-161584.087.23.233.932.7TLX
including85.285.60.468.0 
and85.986.20.3113100
and86.686.90.383.0 
WST-23-161683.085.32.385.350.9TLX
including84.485.00.6232100
WST-23-161872.074.02.016.7 LXM
WST-23-161989.492.02.628.4 TLX
WST-23-162089.591.62.123.4 TLX
WST-23-163186.688.62.021.5 TLX
WST-23-164095.097.12.118.0 LXM
 123.0125.02.068.525.0
including123.8124.30.5274100
WST-23-1642100.5102.82.371.345.7LXM
including100.9101.91.0159100
WST-23-165054.857.42.663.3 LXM
WST-23-165227.029.12.141.6 LXM
 68.475.47.012437.1LXM
including74.075.01.0711100
WST-23-1661129.1132.02.99.21 LXM
WST-23-1662115.3117.62.318.4 LXM
WST-23-1664118.8121.02.230.618.3LXM
WST-23-1665124.3126.32.016.1 LXM
 143.2145.22.012.2 
WST-23-167356.058.82.877.118.0LXM
including58.458.80.4514100
WST-23-167460.062.02.010837.4LXM
including60.561.20.7302100
WST-23-167560.863.02.291.039.4LXM
including61.362.10.8242100
WST-23-167662.664.62.048.530.3LXM
WST-23-167745.348.02.762.357.4LXM
including47.548.00.5127100
 64.066.02.012.8 
WST-23-1678120.6123.02.427079.0TLX
including121.0121.30.31435100
WST-23-1679122.8124.92.197.753.5TLX
including123.2124.00.8216100
WST-23-1680127.6129.62.032.5 TLX
WST-23-1681133.0135.02.050.916.4TLX
including134.2134.50.3330100
 258.7261.12.413.3 TLX
WST-23-1683129.2137.07.813.0 LXM
including129.2129.60.462.0  
and136.0137.01.052.2  
WST-23-1687107.9110.32.410.4 TLX
WST-23-1688113.2115.32.120.2 TLX
WST-23-1690124.0126.02.010.4 TLX
WST-23-1692373.5375.52.010.0 LX4
WST-23-1693374.2376.52.323.7 TLX
WST-23-1695115.0117.02.041.735.0LXM
WST-23-1700109.3111.42.131.9 LXM
WST-23-1701141.7143.92.218.4 LHW
WST-23-170477.979.92.021.5 LXM
 44.146.12.013.7 
WST-23-170582.791.28.555.313.4LXM
including82.783.30.6694100
 96.798.72.033.020.1
WST-23-170674.677.02.449884.6LXM
including74.675.40.81045100
WST-23-1707*83.091.08.0413 LXM
including84.485.41.01580100
and87.688.00.4962100
WST-23-1714105.1109.64.565.058.7TLX
including105.5106.40.9132100
WST-23-171593.495.42.017181.9TLX
including95.095.40.4543100
WST-23-1719121.5123.52.077.342.3TLX
including121.8122.60.8188100
 97.099.02.011.0 TLX
WST-23-172078.680.72.144.933.6TLX
 124.3126.32.023245.3
including124.6125.30.7632100
WST-23-1721132.1135.02.954.040.8TLX
including133.3134.20.9143100
WST-23-1723A104.0106.12.117.3 LXM
 118.0120.22.211.6 LXM
WST-23-1736100.3103.02.716.5 TLX
 320.4322.52.139.4 LX4
WST-23-1737 143.5145.72.213.8 TLX
WST-23-174165.067.02.012.7 LXM
WST-23-174262.064.22.237.3 LXM
WST-23-174359.862.02.216072.9LXM
including59.860.40.6420100
 134.5139.04.512.4 LXM
 51.754.42.712.5 
 129.0131.02.014.7 
WST-23-174557.059.42.450.7 
WST-23-1746185.9188.02.122.0 TLX
 363.8366.02.225.819.1TLX
 369.9372.12.228215.1
including370.3370.60.32060100
WST-23-1748108.8111.83.035.3 LXM
including110.5111.00.572.7  
and111.4111.80.492.8  
WST-23-1753 127.7130.12.412.2 TLX
WST-23-1756126.0128.02.017.5 LXM
 131.4133.62.246.527.1LXM
including133.1133.60.5186100 
WST-23-1760 56.658.62.012050.1LXM
including56.657.61.0240100
 192.0194.02.026654.8
including192.6192.90.31050100
WST-23-1768 115.9120.04.110.2 TLX
WST-23-1769101.8105.33.536.7 TLX
including104.5105.30.884.9 
WST-23-1775131.0133.02.016.9 LXM
 137.1139.52.410038.3
including139.2139.50.3593100
 144.6147.02.424.4 
WST-23-1781 136.1138.22.138.924.3TLX
WST-23-1782 129.0131.22.248.431.9TLX
including130.0130.60.6161100
WST-23-1783124.0126.32.350.345.1TLX
including125.1125.70.6120100
WST-23-178699.8103.03.237.033.5TLX
including101.8102.60.810792.5
WST-23-178895.8100.64.839.330.4TLX
including95.896.70.9148100
 111.4115.54.18.68 TLX
WST-23-1789 131.7134.02.336.116.5LXM
WST-23-1793150.0152.02.010.3 LXM
WST-23-1794149.7151.72.032.2 LXM
WST-23-1796117.8120.02.212.2 TLX
WST-23-1810 131.5133.62.116743.2LXM
including132.3133.20.9388100
 148.6150.62.011.4 
WST-23-1812124.8126.82.015.6 LXM
WST-23-1829116.0118.02.011.7 LXM

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. LXM = Lynx Main, LHW = Lynx Hanging Wall, and TLX = Triple Lynx. *0.5 meters of core not recovered in this interval.


Drill hole location

Hole NumberAzimuth (°)Dip (°)Length (m)UTM EUTM NElevationSection
OSK-W-23-2671337-6612645333854350403983525E
WST-22-1082166-23516.64534445435276-993725E
WST-22-11541632123.64533425435282-1873650E
WST-22-1171139-13242.745318054351281743425E
WST-22-1182A112-76761.14536475435347-1893950E
WST-22-1182A-W1112-76810.64536475435347-1893950E
WST-22-1218162-49279.34535425435311-1733825E
WST-22-1219163-42243.54535425435311-1733825E
WST-22-1237143-9183.44537015435376-1974000E
WST-22-12401419177.54537015435376-1964000E
WST-22-124115212153.54533435435283-1863650E
WST-22-12461597183.54536005435324-1793900E
WST-22-1249A186-3384.64534425435275-983725E
WST-22-12501820381.74534425435275-983725E
WST-22-1252169-41252.44535425435311-1733825E
WST-22-1253165-38252.34535425435311-1723825E
WST-22-1254169-36252.54535415435311-1723825E
WST-22-1255162-32240.54535425435311-1723825E
WST-22-1256165-70585.54537575435406-2084075E
WST-22-12611632204.64532585435210973525E
WST-22-12621479165.54533445435283-1863650E
WST-22-12641471171.54533445435283-1873650E
WST-22-12651434168.54533445435283-1873650E
WST-22-12661401168.44533445435283-1873650E
WST-22-1270A162-18417.54532785435248-1453575E
WST-22-1273138-68559.14537585435406-2084075E
WST-22-1275161-10192.34532585435210973525E
WST-22-1276161-11192.44532585435210973525E
WST-22-1279141-9198.745318054351281743425E
WST-22-1280137-399.545318054351281743425E
WST-22-1285145-7195.64533445435283-1873650E
WST-22-1286152-55183.64536465435347-1883950E
WST-22-1287134-52253.14537585435406-2074075E
WST-22-1288158-422554535435435312-1733825E
WST-22-129014842264.14536465435347-1843950E
WST-22-12921702360.54532795435248-1443575E
WST-22-1293172-47390.54535435435311-1733825E
WST-22-1294173-22159.54537565435405-2074075E
WST-22-1296136-181964537585435406-2074075E
WST-22-1297136-17150.645318054351281743425E
WST-22-1298A141-18156.545317954351271743425E
WST-22-1305151-8174.64533445435283-1873650E
WST-22-1306149-4174.14533435435283-1873650E
WST-22-1307152-1177.54533435435282-1873650E
WST-22-1308151-2168.34536015435324-1793900E
WST-23-1304149-19174.64537005435376-1974000E
WST-23-13091575174.64536005435324-1793900E
WST-23-131015210177.34536005435324-1793900E
WST-23-1316159-2204.54532595435210973525E
WST-23-1317152-1893.645317954351271743425E
WST-23-1319160-7126.545317954351271743425E
WST-23-13201640129.545317954351271743425E
WST-23-1322217-43165.54535405435311-1733825E
WST-23-1323209-37177.54535415435311-1733825E
WST-23-132615221219.74536465435347-1863950E
WST-23-1329143-7180.34533445435283-1873650E
WST-23-1332119-10120.245318054351281743425E
WST-23-13431566162.54536465435346-1873950E
WST-23-1345148-21150.54536465435347-1873950E
WST-23-13471598144.44532585435210973525E
WST-23-1348156-30120.64537575435406-2074075E
WST-23-1350173-6135.54532585435210973525E
WST-23-135318313111.54534425435275-983725E
WST-23-135418019114.74534435435276-973725E
WST-23-1357150-20102.64535425435311-1723825E
WST-23-1358145-24114.74535425435311-1723825E
WST-23-1360154-17150.64537015435376-1974000E
WST-23-1364156-2156.64537005435375-1974000E
WST-23-13651531159.64537005435375-1974000E
WST-23-13661555165.64537015435376-1964000E
WST-23-1371153-14114.64532795435248-1453575E
WST-23-1373138-59249.64536465435347-1883950E
WST-23-1374147-8141.545317954351271743425E
WST-23-1375172-2126.545317954351271743425E
WST-23-138116421102.44534435435276-973725E
WST-23-1384170-1484.54536455435346-1873950E
WST-23-1387180-581.54536455435346-1873950E
WST-23-1388136-796.54535435435311-1723825E
WST-23-1389154-13201.54535435435311-1723825E
WST-23-1390150-15201.54535435435311-1723825E
WST-23-1391A153-16204.44535425435311-1723825E
WST-23-1395183-9159.54534425435339-2043750E
WST-23-1396149-53231.64537575435406-2074075E
WST-23-139818520123.54534425435275-973725E
WST-23-1406168-26102.645317954351271743425E
WST-23-1410143-10111.34532795435248-1453575E
WST-23-1414161-18201.64532595435210973525E
WST-23-141617324117.34534425435276-973725E
WST-23-14191234108.44534465435277-983725E
WST-23-1422179-8210.44534435435339-2043750E
WST-23-1424176-7210.34534435435339-2043750E
WST-23-1425172-3210.24534435435339-2043750E
WST-23-1426168-12201.44534435435339-2053750E
WST-23-1427164684.64536455435346-1873950E
WST-23-142915315126.44536465435346-1863950E
WST-23-143015229129.44536465435347-1863950E
WST-23-14321651102.54532785435248-1443575E
WST-23-1441112-50219.94537595435409-2074075E
WST-23-1442103-53480.34537595435409-2074075E
WST-23-14431623186.64536005435324-1793900E
WST-23-14441455168.54536015435324-1793900E
WST-23-1445129-387.44536025435325-1803900E
WST-23-1448175-17114.54535415435311-1723825E
WST-23-1450181-20114.64535415435311-1723825E
WST-23-1451183-29111.74535405435311-1723825E
WST-23-145314029120.44536465435347-1853950E
WST-23-145514014105.64536465435347-1863950E
WST-23-145612912111.64536465435347-1863950E
WST-23-145712924117.64536465435347-1863950E
WST-23-145813029123.24536465435347-1853950E
WST-23-146518026150.44532785435248-1433575E
WST-23-146618322141.44532785435248-1433575E
WST-23-146718217144.64532785435248-1443575E
WST-23-146818012114.24532785435248-1443575E
WST-23-147017219114.54534435435276-973725E
WST-23-14711263174.44536025435325-1793900E
WST-23-14721291190.44536025435325-1793900E
WST-23-14731301893.44536015435325-1793900E
WST-23-14741352490.44536015435324-1783900E
WST-23-1475107-22232.24537605435409-2074075E
WST-23-1476105-27232.14537605435409-2074075E
WST-23-1478180-14117.64535415435311-1723825E
WST-23-1480195-9120.64535405435311-1723825E
WST-23-1482193-19204.64535415435311-1723825E
WST-23-1484176-7138.24532785435248-1453575E
WST-23-1485173-20171.14532785435248-1453575E
WST-23-1486176-14177.24532785435248-1453575E
WST-23-1487115-9222.34535065435326-893800E
WST-23-1490123-3162.44535065435326-883800E
WST-23-14911608165.64537015435376-1964000E
WST-23-14921604159.54537015435376-1964000E
WST-23-1494160-10159.54537005435375-1974000E
WST-23-1495158-141604537005435376-1974000E
WST-23-1496159-18171.54537005435376-1974000E
WST-23-1497154-21189.64537005435376-1974000E
WST-23-1500168-32126.54532595435210963525E
WST-23-1501167-28123.54532595435210963525E
WST-23-1503183-14153.14532785435248-1453575E
WST-23-15141353934536015435325-1793900E
WST-23-151513710834536015435324-1793900E
WST-23-151614612168.34536015435324-1793900E
WST-23-1519174-11201.24534435435339-2053750E
WST-23-1520170-7330.44534435435339-2043750E
WST-23-1522163-1150.44534435435339-2043750E
WST-23-1523164-6147.44534435435339-2043750E
WST-23-1524166-10195.44534435435339-2053750E
WST-23-1525162-20189.44534435435339-2053750E
WST-23-153013434117.14536465435346-1853950E
WST-23-153212225126.44536475435347-1853950E
WST-23-153312118117.44536475435347-1863950E
WST-23-153412210117.54536475435347-1863950E
WST-23-1535118-283.94536475435347-1873950E
WST-23-1538171-36141.54532595435210963525E
WST-23-1541177-20126.64532585435210973525E
WST-23-1542140-481.34536015435324-1803900E
WST-23-1543129-1275.44536025435325-1803900E
WST-23-1549126-15159.54535065435326-893800E
WST-23-1550129-15156.54535055435326-893800E
WST-23-155518921144.24532775435248-1433575E
WST-23-15571821299.445317954351271753425E
WST-23-156018224114.245317954351271763425E
WST-23-1575132-3184.54536465435347-1873950E
WST-23-15771294156.34536475435347-1873950E
WST-23-15781426153.14536465435347-1873950E
WST-23-157916101624537005435375-1974000E
WST-23-1580165-2177.64537005435375-1974000E
WST-23-1581169-5177.64537005435375-1974000E
WST-23-1583164-13150.54537005435375-1974000E
WST-23-1585156-42120.745317954351271733425E
WST-23-15911431180.54536465435346-1873950E
WST-23-1592143-4180.54536465435347-1873950E
WST-23-1593147-7168.54536465435346-1873950E
WST-23-1596141-20153.54536465435347-1873950E
WST-23-16021552147.54534445435339-2043750E
WST-23-1603159-1147.64534445435339-2043750E
WST-23-1604162-4312.54534445435339-2043750E
WST-23-1605157-5144.64534445435339-2043750E
WST-23-1606159-10231.44534445435339-2053750E
WST-23-1607161-10288.54534425435339-2053750E
WST-23-1608142-6168.645332154352271043600E
WST-23-1614170-35111.64536005435324-1803900E
WST-23-1615158-39108.64536005435324-1813900E
WST-23-1616148-40105.34536015435324-1813900E
WST-23-1618133-32105.54536015435325-1803900E
WST-23-1619133-39105.54536015435325-1813900E
WST-23-1620134-44117.24536015435325-1813900E
WST-23-1631165-11114.44535425435311-1723825E
WST-23-1640160-23156.645332154352271043600E
WST-23-1642166-19132.645332054352271043600E
WST-23-1650176-1575.34536995435375-1974000E
WST-23-1652170-3578.44537005435375-1984000E
WST-23-16611330144.545332254352281053600E
WST-23-16621374165.645332254352281053600E
WST-23-1664138-4165.445332254352271043600E
WST-23-16651461171.645332154352271053600E
WST-23-1673151-7162.64536465435346-1873950E
WST-23-1674148-2156.54536465435347-1873950E
WST-23-16751493177.44536465435346-1873950E
WST-23-16761507159.54536465435346-1863950E
WST-23-167714811159.54536465435346-1863950E
WST-23-1678155-13192.54534435435339-2053750E
WST-23-1679150-13177.24534435435339-2053750E
WST-23-1680150-2147.34534445435339-2043750E
WST-23-16811492282.34534445435339-2043750E
WST-23-1683128-2174.545332254352281053600E
WST-23-168719411123.34532775435248-1443575E
WST-23-168819913375.34532775435248-1443575E
WST-23-169019922141.44532775435248-1433575E
WST-23-1692153-35422.84537005435375-1984000E
WST-23-1693159-34393.54532575435209963525E
WST-23-1695144-17144.64535045435325-893800E
WST-23-17001485144.64535045435325-883800E
WST-23-170115111153.54535045435325-883800E
WST-23-170415135102.24536465435347-1853950E
WST-23-170515939105.14536455435346-1853950E
WST-23-17061633396.44536455435346-1853950E
WST-23-170716938108.14536455435346-1853950E
WST-23-1714130-53198.14536005435326-1813900E
WST-23-1715132-49126.44536015435326-1813900E
WST-23-1719156-18291.34534435435339-2053750E
WST-23-1720153-8138.44534435435339-2043750E
WST-23-17211565171.34534435435339-2043750E
WST-23-1723A139-3170.845332254352281043600E
WST-23-1736154-46342.34535435435312-1733825E
WST-23-1737184-3210.54534425435339-2043750E
WST-23-174115713165.64536465435346-1863950E
WST-23-17421609171.44536465435346-1863950E
WST-23-17431594165.44536455435346-1873950E
WST-23-1745153-4162.64536465435346-1873950E
WST-23-174620415387.34532775435248-1433575E
WST-23-17481647195.64535035435325-883800E
WST-23-175320126141.44532775435248-1433575E
WST-23-1756146-2171.545332254352271043600E
WST-23-1760148-15348.64536465435346-1873950E
WST-23-1768152-40198.44532795435248-1453575E
WST-23-1769149-45351.34535435435312-1733825E
WST-23-17751521174.545332154352271053600E
WST-23-1781140-7153.34534445435339-2053750E
WST-23-1782145-9144.54534445435339-2043750E
WST-23-1783150-11141.24534445435339-2053750E
WST-23-1786161-40189.44532795435248-1453575E
WST-23-1788165-32153.74532785435248-1453575E
WST-23-1789126-3177.14533235435236553600E
WST-23-1793131-10165.54533235435236553600E
WST-23-1794127-13168.54533235435236553600E
WST-23-1796171-32156.64532785435248-1453575E
WST-23-1810134-19168.54533235435236553600E
WST-23-1812135-8165.64533235435236553600E
WST-23-1829140-23165.54533235435236543600E


Lynx Zone
Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. Vein-type mineralization is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ± tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared, and approved by Ms. Isabelle Roy, P.Geo. (OGQ 535), Director of Technical Services for Osisko's Windfall gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols
True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.5 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit
The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d’Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The mineral resource estimate on Windfall (with an effective date of June 7, 2022 ) (the “Windfall Resource Estimate”) and the mineral reserve estimate on Windfall (with an effective date of November 25, 2022) (the “Windfall Reserve Estimate”) are described in the technical report entitled “Feasibility Study for the Windfall Project, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada” (the “FS Technical Report”) and dated January 10, 2023 (with an effective date of November 25, 2022). The Windfall Resource Estimate, assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 811,000 tonnes at 11.4 g/t Au (297,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 10,250,000 tonnes at 11.4 g/t Au (3,754,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 12,287,000 tonnes at 8.4 g/t Au (3,337,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The Windfall Mineral Reserve, assuming 3.5 g/t operating, 2.5 g/t incremental, and 1.7 g/t development cut-off grade, comprises 12,183,000 tonnes at 8.06 g/t Au (3,159,000 ounces) in the probable mineral reserves category. The key assumptions, parameters, limitations and methods used in the feasibility study for Windfall, including the related Windfall Resource Estimate and Windfall Reserve Estimate, are described in the FS Technical Report, which was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). The FS Technical Report is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) under Osisko’s issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal areas: Lynx, Main, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical lenses following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres, including the Triple 8 (TP8) zone. The reserves are defined from surface to a depth of 1,100 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 50% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d’Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 50% interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,300 square kilometers).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “interpreted”, “management’s view”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “potential”, “feasibility”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the expected timing (if at all) to hook-up the power line; the expected allocation of power under the power allocation agreement being realized (if any); the expected power demand for Windfall; the assumptions limitations and qualifications in the FS Technical Report, including relating to the Windfall Resource Estimate and Windfall Reserve Estimate; reliance on third-parties for infrastructure, including power lines, with reference to the agreement with Miyuukaa for the transmission of hydroelectric power to the Windfall site; the results of the FS Technical Report, including NPV, IRR, production, tax-free cash flows, capex, AISC, milling operations, average recovery, job creation; the Lynx zone remaining open to expansion down plunge. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; reliance on third-parties, including governmental entities, for mining activities, including for infrastructure; the timing and ability, if at all, to obtain permits; the reliance on third-parties for infrastructure critical to build and operate the Windfall project, including power lines; our ability to obtain power for the Windfall project, if at all or on terms economic to the Corporation; the status of third-party approvals or consents; errors in management’s geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including (infill) drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the Canadian/United States dollar exchange rate; the global economic climate; metal (including gold) prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information in this news release, please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the most recent annual information form of Osisko for the year ended December 31, 2022, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) under Osisko’s issuer profile. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

