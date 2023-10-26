GivBux Plans Domestic Bill Payments and Enhanced User Experiences for Everyone

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GivBux, Inc. (OTC: GBUX), a publicly traded Super App and charitable giving platform, announced today that the company is preparing to release three major enhancements to its Super App. These enhancements include domestic utility bill payments, international payments to merchants, and cloud biometrics which are expected to be released in the current quarter to further increase the functionality and utility of the multi-functional and user-friendly GivBux Super App. The GivBux Super App can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.



“GivBux is now the next-generation platform, connecting social communities — and creating a social impact like no-other,” says GivBux President Umesh Tim Singh. “In addition to receiving cashback from purchases made at world-class merchants, the GivBux Super App allows you to contribute to a nonprofit or a worthy cause of your choice. While using the App, you can automatically contribute a chosen percentage of your cashback rewards to your favorite charity.”

The planned enhancements include the user’s ability to use the Super App to make their domestic utility bill payments; the integration of cloud biometrics that will allow users to access the Super App from any IOS or Android device; and the company’s ability to deliver cross border (international) payments to participating local merchants. Detailed information on each of these functions will be made available in the Super App and on the Company’s website as they are released.

This week GivBux management attended the 4 day Money20/20 conference in Las Vegas, where the GivBux Super App was met with a tremendous amount of enthusiasm. Money 20/20 is the world’s leading, premium content, sales and networking platform for the global money ecosystem across the world of Payments, FinTech and Financial Services. GivBux is creating an economic sharing community by bringing world-class merchants and brands together in one place to provide cashback rewards for its users, more sales for business owners, and more contributions to charitable causes. GivBux recently announced it has expanded its “It Pays to Give” policy and philosophy to include a generous new advertising revenue sharing benefit for its users.

Mr. Singh continued, “Our primary goal at GivBux is and always will be to become the largest global community of givers. A key component to achieving this goal is to develop the world’s most functional, useful and user-friendly Super App. We want our Super App to become an indispensable tool in our users’ daily lives, thereby providing a seamless connection between using the Super App for daily online activities and automated charitable giving. The addition of these planned enhancements will take us three steps further toward achieving these goals.”

About GivBux, Inc.

The GivBux Super App revolutionizes shopping by offering a user-friendly tool to make purchases swiftly at over 100 national retailers, along with an expanding roster of local merchants. Users earn cashback on every purchase, a portion of which can be directed towards a charity of their choice, embodying GivBux Inc.’s commitment to “give back.” Additionally, the app is evolving to include numerous functionalities like social networking, e-commerce, banking, messaging, food delivery and transportation, following the Super App model.

The GivBux Super App is currently available for free on the Google Play Store (Android) and the Apple App Store (IOS) .

GivBux is forging a new path in charitable giving, with aspirations to build the largest community of givers in the United States (and eventually globally), For more details and regular updates, visit https://givbux.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s sales, marketing, and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the government and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law.