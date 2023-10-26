Valley National Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the third quarter 2023 of $141.3 million, or $0.27 per diluted common share, as compared to the second quarter 2023 net income of $139.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted common share, and net income of $178.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, for the third quarter 2022. Excluding all non-core income and charges, our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $136.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted common share, for the third quarter 2023, $147.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, for the second quarter 2023, and $181.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, for the third quarter 2022. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our non-GAAP adjusted net income, in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.

Loan Portfolio: Loan growth in most categories slowed as expected during third quarter 2023 largely due to the impact of higher market interest rates. Total loans increased $220.3 million, or 1.8 percent on an annualized basis, to $50.1 billion at September 30, 2023 from June 30, 2023 mainly as a result of select new loan originations in the commercial real estate loan portfolio. Annualized loan growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled 9.0 percent. See the "Loans" section below for more details.

Allowance and Provision for Credit Losses for Loans : The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $462.3 million and $458.7 million at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively, representing 0.92 percent of total loans at each respective date. For the third quarter 2023, the provision for credit losses for loans totaled $9.1 million as compared to $6.3 million and $1.8 million for the second quarter 2023 and third quarter 2022, respectively.

: The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $462.3 million and $458.7 million at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively, representing 0.92 percent of total loans at each respective date. For the third quarter 2023, the provision for credit losses for loans totaled $9.1 million as compared to $6.3 million and $1.8 million for the second quarter 2023 and third quarter 2022, respectively. Credit Quality: Net loan charge-offs totaled $5.5 million for the third quarter 2023 as compared to $8.6 million for the second quarter 2023 and net recoveries of loan charge-offs of $5.6 million for the third quarter 2022. Total accruing past due loans increased $17.8 million to $79.5 million, or 0.16 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2023 as compared to $61.8 million, or 0.12 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2023. Non-accrual loans represented 0.52 percent and 0.51 percent of total loans at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.

Deposits: Total deposits increased $265.5 million to $49.9 billion at September 30, 2023 as compared to $49.6 billion at June 30, 2023 largely due to increases in direct customer interest bearing deposits, partially offset by a net decrease of $338.5 million in indirect customer deposits driven by maturity of certain indirect CDs. See the "Deposits" section below for more details.

Total deposits increased $265.5 million to $49.9 billion at September 30, 2023 as compared to $49.6 billion at June 30, 2023 largely due to increases in direct customer interest bearing deposits, partially offset by a net decrease of $338.5 million in indirect customer deposits driven by maturity of certain indirect CDs. See the "Deposits" section below for more details. Net Interest Income and Margin: Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $413.7 million for the third quarter 2023 decreased $7.6 million compared to the second quarter 2023 and decreased $41.7 million as compared to the third quarter 2022. Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased by 3 basis points to 2.91 percent in the third quarter 2023 as compared to 2.94 percent for the second quarter 2023. The decline in both net interest income and margin as compared to the linked second quarter reflects the impact of rising market interest rates on interest bearing deposits, net of a 23 basis point increase in the yield of average interest earnings assets for the third quarter 2023. See the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below for more details.

Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income decreased $1.4 million to $58.7 million for the third quarter 2023 as compared to the second quarter 2023 mainly due to a $9.8 million decrease in capital market fees, largely offset by an increase of $6.5 million in net gains on sales of assets (mostly related to the sale of non-branch offices located in Wayne, New Jersey) and higher card fee income. The decrease in capital market fees was largely driven by the lower volume of interest rate swap transactions executed for new commercial loan customers during the third quarter 2023.

Non-interest income decreased $1.4 million to $58.7 million for the third quarter 2023 as compared to the second quarter 2023 mainly due to a $9.8 million decrease in capital market fees, largely offset by an increase of $6.5 million in net gains on sales of assets (mostly related to the sale of non-branch offices located in Wayne, New Jersey) and higher card fee income. The decrease in capital market fees was largely driven by the lower volume of interest rate swap transactions executed for new commercial loan customers during the third quarter 2023. Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense decreased $15.8 million to $267.1 million for the third quarter 2023 as compared to the second quarter 2023 largely due to $11.2 million of severance expense (non-core charges) recorded within salary and employee benefits expense in the second quarter 2023 and third quarter declines in both professional and legal fees and our FDIC insurance assessment. Technology, furniture and equipment expense increased $4.8 million for the third quarter 2023 largely due to higher data processing costs.

Efficiency Ratio: Our efficiency ratio was 56.72 percent for the third quarter 2023 as compared to 55.59 percent and 49.76 percent for the second quarter 2023 and third quarter 2022, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

Our efficiency ratio was 56.72 percent for the third quarter 2023 as compared to 55.59 percent and 49.76 percent for the second quarter 2023 and third quarter 2022, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures. Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets (ROA), shareholders’ equity (ROE) and tangible ROE were 0.92 percent, 8.56 percent and 12.39 percent for the third quarter 2023, respectively. Annualized ROA, ROE, and tangible ROE, adjusted for non-core income and charges, were 0.89 percent, 8.26 percent and 11.95 percent for the third quarter 2023, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.



Ira Robbins, CEO commented, "I am extremely proud of the strength, stability, and resiliency reflected in our balance sheet during the third quarter. Our asset quality remains exceptional, and slower loan growth during the quarter contributed to improved capital ratios. Higher customer deposit balances enabled an incremental reduction in indirect CDs, while we paid off short-term borrowings to normalize our overnight cash position which was elevated in the second quarter."

Mr. Robbins continued, "In early October we completed our transformational core conversion. This was an incredible accomplishment for our organization against a challenging backdrop. We now have the appropriate technology infrastructure to support sustainable growth and better efficiency going forward. In my tenure we have built our robust service capabilities and have a significant opportunity to leverage these new technologies."

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis totaling $413.7 million for the third quarter 2023 decreased $7.6 million and $41.7 million as compared to the second quarter 2023 and third quarter 2022, respectively. The decrease as compared to the second quarter 2023 was mainly due to increased interest rates on most interest bearing deposit products, partially offset by higher loan yields and a reduction in average short-term borrowings. As a result of the higher cost of deposits, total interest expense increased $32.9 million to $400.6 million for the third quarter 2023 as compared to the second quarter 2023. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis increased $25.3 million to $814.3 million in the third quarter 2023 as compared to the second quarter 2023. The increase was mostly due to higher yields on both new originations and adjustable rate loans in our portfolio and a $561.5 million increase in average loan balances driven by organic new loan volumes over the last six months and a continuation of slower loan prepayments in the third quarter 2023.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 2.91 percent for the third quarter 2023 decreased by 3 basis points and 69 basis points from 2.94 percent and 3.60 percent, respectively, for the second quarter 2023 and third quarter 2022. The decrease as compared to the second quarter 2023 was largely driven by higher interest rates on interest bearing deposits, partially offset by a 23 basis point increase in the yield on average interest earning assets. The yield on average loans increased by 25 basis points to 6.03 percent for the third quarter 2023 as compared to the second quarter 2023 largely due to higher interest rates on new originations and adjustable rate loans. Our cost of total average deposits was 2.94 percent for the third quarter 2023 as compared to 2.45 percent and 0.59 percent for the second quarter 2023 and the third quarter 2022, respectively. The overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities also increased 33 basis points to 3.92 percent for the third quarter 2023 as compared to the second quarter 2023 primarily driven by the continued rise in the market interest rates on deposits.

Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings

Loans. Loans increased $220.3 million to approximately $50.1 billion at September 30, 2023 from June 30, 2023 mainly due to slower, but continued organic loan growth in the commercial real estate loan category and low levels of prepayment activity during the third quarter 2023. Total commercial real estate (including construction) increased $265.5 million, or 3.4 percent on an annualized basis during the third quarter 2023. Home equity loans also increased $13.4 million or 10.0 percent on an annualized basis during the third quarter 2023 due to higher utilization of lines of credit. Automobile loans decreased by $46.9 million, or 11.5 percent on an annualized basis during the third quarter 2023 largely due to continued low demand for vehicle financing because of the high interest rate environment. During the third quarter 2023, we sold $80.8 million of residential mortgage loans originated for sale as compared to $44.5 million in the second quarter 2023.

Deposits. Total deposits increased $265.5 million to $49.9 billion at September 30, 2023 from June 30, 2023 mainly due to increases of $833.5 million in savings, NOW and money market deposits and $194.8 million in time deposits, partially offset by a $762.8 million decrease in non-interest bearing deposits. The increase in savings, NOW and money market deposits was driven by increases in digital and national specialized deposits, as well as some shift in customer balances from non-interest bearing deposits during the third quarter 2023. The increase in time deposits was largely due to successful retail deposit campaigns, partially offset by the maturity of indirect time deposits. Non-interest bearing balances continued to be challenged by the high level of market interest rates which has caused some customers to pursue attractive investment alternatives, including our interest bearing products, or use cash in place of financing. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW and money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 24 percent, 46 percent and 30 percent of total deposits as of September 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to 25 percent, 45 percent and 30 percent of total deposits as of June 30, 2023, respectively.

Other Borrowings. Short-term borrowings decreased $1.0 billion to $89.8 million at September 30, 2023 as compared to June 30, 2023 mainly due to maturities and repayment of FHLB advances and a decrease in our excess overnight cash positions as part of our liquidity management strategies during the third quarter 2023. Long-term borrowings totaled $2.3 billion at September 30, 2023 as compared to $2.4 billion at June 30, 2023. The decrease was largely due to the maturity and repayment of $125.0 million of 5.125 percent subordinated notes issued in September 2013 and due on September 27, 2023, which had already been fully disallowed from a regulatory capital perspective.

Credit Quality

Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Total NPAs, consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets, increased $4.2 million to $260.3 million at September 30, 2023 as compared to June 30, 2023 mostly driven by an increase in non-accrual loans. Non-accrual commercial and industrial loans increased $3.2 million to $87.7 million at September 30, 2023 mainly due to one new non-performing loan relationship totaling $4.2 million at September 30, 2023. Non-accrual loans represented 0.52 percent of total loans at September 30, 2023 compared to 0.51 percent at June 30, 2023.

Accruing Past Due Loans. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased $17.8 million to $79.5 million, or 0.16 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2023 as compared to $61.8 million, or 0.12 percent of total loans at June 30, 2023.

Loans 30 to 59 days past due increased $13.6 million to $47.4 million at September 30, 2023 as compared to June 30, 2023 mainly due to increases in commercial and (secured) consumer loans within this early stage delinquency category.

Loans 60 to 89 days past due increased $6.8 million to $19.8 million at September 30, 2023 as compared to June 30, 2023 largely due to higher residential mortgage delinquencies and a $2.3 million commercial real estate loan that migrated from the 30-59 days past due category reported at June 30, 2023.

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest decreased $2.6 million to $12.4 million at September 30, 2023 as compared to June 30, 2023. All loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest are well-secured and in the process of collection.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments. The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022:

September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Allocation Allocation Allocation as a % of as a % of as a % of Allowance Loan Allowance Loan Allowance Loan Allocation Category Allocation Category Allocation Category ($ in thousands) Loan Category: Commercial and industrial loans $ 133,988 1.44 % $ 128,245 1.38 % $ 154,051 1.77 % Commercial real estate loans: Commercial real estate 191,562 0.68 194,177 0.70 217,124 0.89 Construction 53,485 1.40 45,518 1.19 50,656 1.42 Total commercial real estate loans 245,047 0.77 239,695 0.76 267,780 0.95 Residential mortgage loans 44,621 0.80 44,153 0.79 36,157 0.70 Consumer loans: Home equity 3,689 0.67 4,020 0.75 4,083 0.87 Auto and other consumer 14,830 0.52 20,319 0.70 13,673 0.49 Total consumer loans 18,519 0.55 24,339 0.71 17,756 0.55 Allowance for loan losses 442,175 0.88 436,432 0.88 475,744 1.05 Allowance for unfunded credit commitments 20,170 22,244 22,664 Total allowance for credit losses for loans $ 462,345 $ 458,676 $ 498,408 Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % total loans 0.92 % 0.92 % 1.10 %

Our loan portfolio, totaling $50.1 billion at September 30, 2023, had net loan charge-offs totaling $5.5 million for the third quarter 2023 as compared to $8.6 million for the second quarter 2023 and net recoveries of loan charge-offs of $5.6 million for the third quarter 2022. Gross charge-offs totaled $8.9 million for the third quarter 2023 and included a $4.0 million partial charge-off of one commercial and industrial loan relationship.

The allowance for credit losses for loans, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and unfunded credit commitments, as a percentage of total loans was 0.92 percent at both September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, and 1.10 percent at September 30, 2022. During the third quarter 2023, the provision for credit losses for loans totaled $9.1 million as compared to $6.3 million and $1.8 million for the second quarter 2023 and third quarter 2022, respectively. The provision for credit losses for the third quarter 2023 reflects, among other factors, higher quantitative reserves related to classified loans within the commercial portfolios and specific reserves associated with collateral dependent loans, partially offset by a negative (credit) provision for unfunded credit commitments driven by a decline in these obligations at September 30, 2023. Our economic forecast related reserves at September 30, 2023 remained relatively unchanged from June 30, 2023.

Capital Adequacy

Valley's total risk-based capital, common equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 11.68 percent, 9.21 percent, 9.64 percent and 8.08 percent, respectively, at September 30, 2023.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with $61 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about our business, new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “intend,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “would,” “could,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” “may,” “estimate,” “outlook,” “project,” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

the impact of Federal Reserve actions affecting the level of market interest rates and increases in business failures, specifically among our clients, as well as on our business, our employees and our ability to provide services to our customers;

the impact of a potential U.S. Government shutdown on economic activity in the markets in which we operate and, in general, on levels of end market demand in the economy;

the impact of possible future bank failures on the business environment in which we operate and resulting market volatility and reduced confidence in depository institutions, including impact on stock price, customer deposit withdrawals from Valley National Bank, or business disruptions or liquidity issues that have or may affect our customers;

the impact of unfavorable macroeconomic conditions or downturns, instability or volatility in financial markets, unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by and factors outside of our control, such as geopolitical instabilities or events (including the recent conflict in Israel and Gaza); natural and other disasters (including severe weather events) and health emergencies, acts of terrorism or other external events;

risks associated with our acquisition of Bank Leumi Le-Israel Corporation (Bank Leumi USA), including (i) the inability to realize expected cost savings and synergies from the acquisition in the amounts or timeframe anticipated and (ii) greater than expected costs or difficulties relating to integration matters;

the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base;

the need to supplement debt or equity capital to maintain or exceed internal capital thresholds;

the inability to attract new customer deposits to keep pace with loan growth strategies;

a material change in our allowance for credit losses under CECL due to forecasted economic conditions and/or unexpected credit deterioration in our loan and investment portfolios;

greater than expected technology related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations;

cyber-attacks, ransomware attacks, computer viruses or other malware that may breach the security of our websites or other systems to obtain unauthorized access to confidential information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems;

damage verdicts or settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential class action litigation or individual litigation arising from claims of violations of laws or regulations, contractual claims, breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, environmental laws, patent or trademark infringement, employment related claims, and other matters;

changes to laws and regulations, including changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry; changes in the enforcement and interpretation of such laws and regulations; and changes in accounting and reporting standards;

higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from changes in uncertain tax position liabilities, tax laws, regulations and case law;

results of examinations by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;

our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;

a prolonged downturn in the economy, as well as an unexpected decline in commercial real estate values collateralizing a significant portion of our loan portfolio; and

unexpected significant declines in the loan portfolio due to the lack of economic expansion, increased competition, large prepayments, changes in regulatory lending guidance or other factors.

A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in Item 1A of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Contact: Michael D. Hagedorn Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 973-872-4885





VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (Continued) SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except for share data and stock price) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 FINANCIAL DATA: Net interest income - FTE (1) $ 413,657 $ 421,275 $ 455,308 $ 1,272,390 $ 1,193,235 Net interest income $ 412,418 $ 419,765 $ 453,992 $ 1,268,203 $ 1,189,821 Non-interest income 58,664 60,075 56,194 173,038 153,997 Total revenue 471,082 479,840 510,186 1,441,241 1,343,818 Non-interest expense 267,133 282,971 261,639 822,270 758,709 Pre-provision net revenue 203,949 196,869 248,547 618,971 585,109 Provision for credit losses 9,117 6,050 2,023 29,604 49,578 Income tax expense 53,486 51,759 68,405 162,410 144,271 Net income 141,346 139,060 178,119 426,957 391,260 Dividends on preferred stock 4,127 4,030 3,172 12,031 9,516 Net income available to common shareholders $ 137,219 $ 135,030 $ 174,947 $ 414,926 $ 381,744 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 507,650,668 507,690,043 506,342,200 507,580,197 478,383,342 Diluted 509,256,599 508,643,025 508,690,997 509,204,051 480,625,357 Per common share data: Basic earnings $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.35 $ 0.82 $ 0.80 Diluted earnings 0.27 0.27 0.34 0.81 0.79 Cash dividends declared 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.33 0.33 Closing stock price - high 10.30 9.38 12.95 12.59 15.02 Closing stock price - low 7.63 6.59 10.14 6.59 10.14 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Net interest margin 2.90 % 2.93 % 3.59 % 2.99 % 3.40 % Net interest margin - FTE (1) 2.91 2.94 3.60 3.00 3.41 Annualized return on average assets 0.92 0.90 1.30 0.93 1.03 Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity 8.56 8.50 11.39 8.72 8.89 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS: (3) Basic earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.35 $ 0.84 $ 0.96 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted 0.26 0.28 0.35 0.84 0.95 Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 0.89 % 0.95 % 1.32 % 0.96 % 1.23 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted 8.26 8.99 11.60 8.94 10.62 Annualized return on avg. tangible shareholders' equity 12.39 % 12.37 % 17.21 % 12.71 % 13.20 % Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted 11.95 13.09 17.54 13.04 15.77 Efficiency ratio 56.72 55.59 49.76 55.34 51.03 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: Assets $ 61,391,688 $ 61,877,464 $ 54,858,306 $ 61,050,973 $ 50,588,010 Interest earning assets 56,802,565 57,351,808 50,531,242 56,510,997 46,605,417 Loans 50,019,414 49,457,937 44,341,894 49,120,153 40,529,794 Interest bearing liabilities 40,829,078 40,925,791 31,228,739 39,802,966 29,042,253 Deposits 49,848,446 47,464,469 44,770,368 48,165,152 41,176,472 Shareholders' equity 6,605,786 6,546,452 6,256,767 6,531,424 5,869,736





As Of BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Assets $ 61,183,352 $ 61,703,693 $ 64,309,573 $ 57,462,749 $ 55,927,501 Total loans 50,097,519 49,877,248 48,659,966 46,917,200 45,185,764 Deposits 49,885,314 49,619,815 47,590,916 47,636,914 45,308,843 Shareholders' equity 6,627,299 6,575,184 6,511,581 6,400,802 6,273,829 LOANS: (In thousands) Commercial and industrial $ 9,274,630 $ 9,287,309 $ 9,043,946 $ 8,804,830 $ 8,701,377 Commercial real estate: Commercial real estate 28,041,050 27,793,072 27,051,111 25,732,033 24,493,445 Construction 3,833,269 3,815,761 3,725,967 3,700,835 3,571,818 Total commercial real estate 31,874,319 31,608,833 30,777,078 29,432,868 28,065,263 Residential mortgage 5,562,665 5,560,356 5,486,280 5,364,550 5,177,128 Consumer: Home equity 548,918 535,493 516,592 503,884 467,135 Automobile 1,585,987 1,632,875 1,717,141 1,746,225 1,711,086 Other consumer 1,251,000 1,252,382 1,118,929 1,064,843 1,063,775 Total consumer loans 3,385,905 3,420,750 3,352,662 3,314,952 3,241,996 Total loans $ 50,097,519 $ 49,877,248 $ 48,659,966 $ 46,917,200 $ 45,185,764 CAPITAL RATIOS: Book value per common share $ 12.64 $ 12.54 $ 12.41 $ 12.23 $ 11.98 Tangible book value per common share (3) 8.63 8.51 8.36 8.15 7.87 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 7.40 % 7.24 % 6.82 % 7.45 % 7.40 % Tier 1 leverage capital 8.08 7.86 7.96 8.23 8.31 Common equity tier 1 capital 9.21 9.03 9.02 9.01 9.09 Tier 1 risk-based capital 9.64 9.47 9.46 9.46 9.56 Total risk-based capital 11.68 11.52 11.58 11.63 11.84





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES: September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Allowance for credit losses for loans Beginning balance $ 458,676 $ 460,969 $ 490,963 $ 483,255 $ 375,702 Impact of the adoption of ASU No. 2022-02 — — — (1,368 ) — Allowance for purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans, net (2) — — — — 70,319 Beginning balance, adjusted 458,676 460,969 490,963 481,887 446,021 Loans charged-off: Commercial and industrial (7,487 ) (3,865 ) (5,033 ) (37,399 ) (11,144 ) Commercial real estate (255 ) (2,065 ) (4,000 ) (2,320 ) (4,173 ) Construction — (4,208 ) — (9,906 ) — Residential mortgage (20 ) (149 ) — (169 ) (27 ) Total consumer (1,156 ) (1,040 ) (962 ) (3,024 ) (2,513 ) Total loans charged-off (8,918 ) (11,327 ) (9,995 ) (52,818 ) (17,857 ) Charged-off loans recovered: Commercial and industrial 3,043 2,173 13,236 6,615 16,012 Commercial real estate 5 4 1,729 33 2,060 Residential mortgage 30 135 163 186 694 Total consumer 362 390 477 1,513 2,431 Total loans recovered 3,440 2,702 15,605 8,347 21,197 Total net (charge-offs) recoveries (5,478 ) (8,625 ) 5,610 (44,471 ) 3,340 Provision for credit losses for loans 9,147 6,332 1,835 24,929 49,047 Ending balance $ 462,345 $ 458,676 $ 498,408 $ 462,345 $ 498,408 Components of allowance for credit losses for loans: Allowance for loan losses $ 442,175 $ 436,432 $ 475,744 $ 442,175 $ 475,744 Allowance for unfunded credit commitments 20,170 22,244 22,664 20,170 22,664 Allowance for credit losses for loans $ 462,345 $ 458,676 $ 498,408 $ 462,345 $ 498,408 Components of provision for credit losses for loans: Provision for credit losses for loans $ 11,221 $ 8,159 $ 1,315 $ 29,359 $ 42,883 (Credit) provision for unfunded credit commitments (2,074 ) (1,827 ) 520 (4,430 ) 6,164 Total provision for credit losses for loans $ 9,147 $ 6,332 $ 1,835 $ 24,929 $ 49,047 Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average loans 0.04 % 0.07 % (0.05) % 0.12 % (0.01) % Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans 0.92 % 0.92 % 1.10 % 0.92 1.10





As Of ASSET QUALITY: September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Accruing past due loans: 30 to 59 days past due: Commercial and industrial $ 10,687 $ 6,229 $ 20,716 $ 11,664 $ 19,526 Commercial real estate 8,053 3,612 13,580 6,638 6,196 Residential mortgage 13,159 15,565 12,599 16,146 13,045 Total consumer 15,509 8,431 7,845 9,087 6,196 Total 30 to 59 days past due 47,408 33,837 54,740 43,535 44,963 60 to 89 days past due: Commercial and industrial 5,720 7,468 24,118 12,705 2,188 Commercial real estate 2,620 — — 3,167 383 Construction — — — — 12,969 Residential mortgage 9,710 1,348 2,133 3,315 5,947 Total consumer 1,720 4,126 1,519 1,579 1,174 Total 60 to 89 days past due 19,770 12,942 27,770 20,766 22,661 90 or more days past due: Commercial and industrial 6,629 6,599 8,927 18,392 15,072 Commercial real estate — 2,242 — 2,292 15,082 Construction 3,990 3,990 6,450 3,990 — Residential mortgage 1,348 1,165 1,668 1,866 550 Total consumer 391 1,006 747 47 421 Total 90 or more days past due 12,358 15,002 17,792 26,587 31,125 Total accruing past due loans $ 79,536 $ 61,781 $ 100,302 $ 90,888 $ 98,749 Non-accrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 87,655 $ 84,449 $ 78,606 $ 98,881 $ 135,187 Commercial real estate 83,338 82,712 67,938 68,316 67,319 Construction 62,788 63,043 68,649 74,230 61,098 Residential mortgage 21,614 20,819 23,483 25,160 26,564 Total consumer 3,545 3,068 3,318 3,174 3,227 Total non-accrual loans 258,940 254,091 241,994 269,761 293,395 Other real estate owned (OREO) 71 824 1,189 286 286 Other repossessed assets 1,314 1,230 1,752 1,937 1,122 Total non-performing assets $ 260,325 $ 256,145 $ 244,935 $ 271,984 $ 294,803 Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.52 % 0.51 % 0.50 % 0.57 % 0.65 % Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.68 0.63 0.70 0.77 0.87 Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans 170.76 171.76 180.54 170.02 162.15

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(1) Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules. (2) Represents the allowance for acquired PCD loans, net of PCD loan charge-offs totaling $62.4 million in the second quarter 2022. (3) Non-GAAP Reconciliations. This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in understanding Valley’s underlying operational performance, business and performance trends, and may facilitate comparisons of our current and prior performance with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning, forecasting and analysis purposes. Management believes that Valley’s presentation and discussion of this supplemental information, together with the accompanying reconciliations to the GAAP financial measures, also allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also be calculated differently from similar measures disclosed by other companies.





Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP): Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 141,346 $ 139,060 $ 178,119 $ 426,957 $ 391,260 Add: Losses (gains) on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions (net of tax)(a) 318 6 (24 ) 341 (74 ) Add: Restructuring charge (net of tax)(b) (484 ) 8,015 — 7,531 — Add: Provision for credit losses for available for sale securities (c) — — — 5,000 — Add: Non-PCD provision for credit losses (net of tax)(d) — — — — 29,282 Add: Merger related expenses (net of tax)(e) — — 3,360 2,962 47,103 Add: Net gains on sales of office buildings (net of tax)(f) (4,817 ) — — (4,817 ) — Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 136,363 $ 147,081 $ 181,455 $ 437,974 $ 467,571 Dividends on preferred stock 4,127 4,030 3,172 12,031 9,516 Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 132,236 $ 143,051 $ 178,283 $ 425,943 $ 458,055 (a) Included in gains (losses) on securities transactions, net. (b) Represents severance expense related to workforce reductions within salary and employee benefits expense. (c) Included in provision for credit losses for available for sale and held to maturity securities (tax disallowed). (d) Represents provision for credit losses for non-PCD assets and unfunded credit commitments acquired during the period. (e) Included primarily within salary and employee benefits expense. (f) Included in net gains (losses) on sale of assets within non-interest income. Adjusted per common share data (non-GAAP): Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 132,236 $ 143,051 $ 178,283 $ 425,943 $ 458,055 Average number of shares outstanding 507,650,668 507,690,043 506,342,200 507,580,197 478,383,342 Basic earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.35 $ 0.84 $ 0.96 Average number of diluted shares outstanding 509,256,599 508,643,025 508,690,997 509,204,051 480,625,357 Diluted earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.35 $ 0.84 $ 0.95 Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP): Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 136,363 $ 147,081 $ 181,455 $ 437,974 $ 467,571 Average shareholders' equity $ 6,605,786 $ 6,546,452 $ 6,256,767 6,531,424 5,869,736 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 2,042,486 2,051,591 2,117,818 2,051,727 1,917,217 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 4,563,300 $ 4,494,861 $ 4,138,949 $ 4,479,697 $ 3,952,519 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 11.95 % 13.09 % 17.54 % 13.04 % 15.77 % Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP): Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 136,363 $ 147,081 $ 181,455 $ 437,974 $ 467,571 Average assets $ 61,391,688 $ 61,877,464 $ 54,858,306 $ 61,050,973 $ 50,588,010 Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 0.89 % 0.95 % 1.32 % 0.96 % 1.23 %





Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP): Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 136,363 $ 147,081 $ 181,455 $ 437,974 $ 467,571 Average shareholders' equity $ 6,605,786 $ 6,546,452 $ 6,256,767 $ 6,531,424 $ 5,869,736 Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP) 8.26 % 8.99 % 11.60 % 8.94 % 10.62 % Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP): Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 141,346 $ 139,060 $ 178,119 $ 426,957 $ 391,260 Average shareholders' equity $ 6,605,786 $ 6,546,452 $ 6,256,767 6,531,424 5,869,736 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 2,042,486 2,051,591 2,117,818 2,051,727 1,917,217 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 4,563,300 $ 4,494,861 $ 4,138,949 $ 4,479,697 $ 3,952,519 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 12.39 % 12.37 % 17.21 % 12.71 % 13.20 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP): Non-interest expense, as reported (GAAP) $ 267,133 $ 282,971 $ 261,639 $ 822,270 $ 758,709 Less: Restructuring charge (pre-tax) (675 ) 11,182 — 10,507 — Less: Merger-related expenses (pre-tax) — — 4,707 4,133 63,831 Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax) 4,191 5,018 3,105 13,462 9,194 Non-interest expense, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 263,617 $ 266,771 $ 253,827 $ 794,168 $ 685,684 Net interest income, as reported (GAAP) 412,418 419,765 453,992 1,268,203 1,189,821 Non-interest income, as reported (GAAP) 58,664 60,075 56,194 173,038 153,997 Add: Losses (gains) on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions, net (pre-tax) 443 9 (33 ) 476 (102 ) Add: Net gains on sales of office buildings (pre-tax) (6,721 ) — — (6,721 ) — Non-interest income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 52,386 $ 60,084 $ 56,161 $ 166,793 $ 153,895 Gross operating income, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 464,804 $ 479,849 $ 510,153 $ 1,434,996 $ 1,343,716 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 56.72 % 55.59 % 49.76 % 55.34 % 51.03 % As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP): Common shares outstanding 507,660,742 507,619,430 507,762,358 506,374,478 506,351,502 Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 6,627,299 $ 6,575,184 $ 6,511,581 $ 6,400,802 $ 6,273,829 Less: Preferred stock 209,691 209,691 209,691 209,691 209,691 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,038,202 2,046,882 2,056,107 2,066,392 2,079,731 Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 4,379,406 $ 4,318,611 $ 4,245,783 $ 4,124,719 $ 3,984,407 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 8.63 $ 8.51 $ 8.36 $ 8.15 $ 7.87 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP): Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 4,379,406 $ 4,318,611 $ 4,245,783 $ 4,124,719 $ 3,984,407 Total assets (GAAP) $ 61,183,352 $ 61,703,693 $ 64,309,573 $ 57,462,749 $ 55,927,501 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,038,202 2,046,882 2,056,107 2,066,392 2,079,731 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 59,145,150 $ 59,656,811 $ 62,253,466 $ 55,396,357 $ 53,847,770 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.40 % 7.24 % 6.82 % 7.45 % 7.40 %

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(in thousands, except for share data)

September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 444,857 $ 444,325 Interest bearing deposits with banks 698,966 503,622 Investment securities: Equity securities 63,191 48,731 Trading debt securities 3,441 13,438 Available for sale debt securities 1,186,524 1,261,397 Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $1,321 at September 30, 2023 and $1,646 at December 31, 2022) 3,797,388 3,827,338 Total investment securities 5,050,544 5,150,904 Loans held for sale, at fair value 33,834 18,118 Loans 50,097,519 46,917,200 Less: Allowance for loan losses (442,175 ) (458,655 ) Net loans 49,655,344 46,458,545 Premises and equipment, net 387,981 358,556 Lease right of use assets 352,104 306,352 Bank owned life insurance 719,691 717,177 Accrued interest receivable 237,786 196,606 Goodwill 1,868,936 1,868,936 Other intangible assets, net 169,266 197,456 Other assets 1,564,043 1,242,152 Total Assets $ 61,183,352 $ 57,462,749 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 11,671,504 $ 14,463,645 Interest bearing: Savings, NOW and money market 23,110,840 23,616,812 Time 15,102,970 9,556,457 Total deposits 49,885,314 47,636,914 Short-term borrowings 89,802 138,729 Long-term borrowings 2,318,294 1,543,058 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,021 56,760 Lease liabilities 413,021 358,884 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,792,601 1,327,602 Total Liabilities 54,556,053 51,061,947 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 authorized shares: Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022) 111,590 111,590 Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022) 98,101 98,101 Common stock (no par value, authorized 650,000,000 shares; issued 507,896,910 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022) 178,187 178,185 Surplus 4,982,748 4,980,231 Retained earnings 1,460,284 1,218,445 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (201,892 ) (164,002 ) Treasury stock, at cost (236,168 common shares at September 30, 2023 and 1,522,432 common shares at December 31, 2022) (1,719 ) (21,748 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 6,627,299 6,400,802 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 61,183,352 $ 57,462,749

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 753,638 $ 715,172 $ 496,520 $ 2,124,036 $ 1,229,462 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 32,383 31,919 28,264 96,591 74,416 Tax-exempt 4,585 5,575 5,210 15,485 12,739 Dividends 5,299 7,517 2,738 18,001 7,490 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 17,113 27,276 3,996 66,594 6,026 Total interest income 813,018 787,459 536,728 2,320,707 1,330,133 Interest Expense Interest on deposits: Savings, NOW and money market 201,916 164,842 50,674 517,524 77,423 Time 164,336 125,764 15,174 370,398 21,274 Interest on short-term borrowings 5,189 50,208 5,160 89,345 10,049 Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures 29,159 26,880 11,728 75,237 31,566 Total interest expense 400,600 367,694 82,736 1,052,504 140,312 Net Interest Income 412,418 419,765 453,992 1,268,203 1,189,821 (Credit) provision for credit losses for available for sale and held to maturity securities (30 ) (282 ) 188 4,675 531 Provision for credit losses for loans 9,147 6,332 1,835 24,929 49,047 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 403,301 413,715 451,969 1,238,599 1,140,243 Non-Interest Income Wealth management and trust fees 11,417 11,176 9,281 32,180 23,989 Insurance commissions 2,336 3,139 3,750 7,895 9,072 Capital markets 7,141 16,967 13,171 35,000 42,242 Service charges on deposit accounts 10,952 10,542 10,338 31,970 26,617 (Losses) gains on securities transactions, net (398 ) 217 323 197 (1,058 ) Fees from loan servicing 2,681 2,702 3,138 8,054 8,636 Gains on sales of loans, net 2,023 1,240 922 3,752 5,510 Gains (losses) on sales of assets, net 6,653 161 (106 ) 6,938 (372 ) Bank owned life insurance 2,709 2,443 1,681 7,736 5,840 Other 13,150 11,488 13,696 39,316 33,521 Total non-interest income 58,664 60,075 56,194 173,038 153,997 Non-Interest Expense Salary and employee benefits expense 137,292 149,594 134,572 431,872 397,103 Net occupancy expense 24,675 25,949 26,486 73,880 70,906 Technology, furniture and equipment expense 37,320 32,476 39,365 106,304 115,245 FDIC insurance assessment 7,946 10,426 6,500 27,527 16,009 Amortization of other intangible assets 9,741 9,812 11,088 30,072 26,925 Professional and legal fees 17,109 21,406 17,840 55,329 62,998 Amortization of tax credit investments 4,191 5,018 3,105 13,462 9,194 Other 28,859 28,290 22,683 83,824 60,329 Total non-interest expense 267,133 282,971 261,639 822,270 758,709 Income Before Income Taxes 194,832 190,819 246,524 589,367 535,531 Income tax expense 53,486 51,759 68,405 162,410 144,271 Net Income 141,346 139,060 178,119 426,957 391,260 Dividends on preferred stock 4,127 4,030 3,172 12,031 9,516 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 137,219 $ 135,030 $ 174,947 $ 414,926 $ 381,744

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and

Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Average Avg. Average Avg. Average Avg. ($ in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 50,019,414 $ 753,662 6.03 % $ 49,457,937 $ 715,195 5.78 % $ 44,341,894 $ 496,545 4.48 % Taxable investments (3) 4,915,778 37,682 3.07 5,065,812 39,436 3.11 4,815,181 31,002 2.58 Tax-exempt investments (1)(3) 620,439 5,800 3.74 629,342 7,062 4.49 635,795 6,501 4.09 Interest bearing deposits with banks 1,246,934 17,113 5.49 2,198,717 27,276 4.96 738,372 3,996 2.16 Total interest earning assets 56,802,565 814,257 5.73 57,351,808 788,969 5.50 50,531,242 538,044 4.26 Other assets 4,589,123 4,525,656 4,327,064 Total assets $ 61,391,688 $ 61,877,464 $ 54,858,306 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 23,016,737 $ 201,916 3.51 % $ 22,512,128 $ 164,843 2.93 % $ 23,541,694 $ 50,674 0.86 % Time deposits 14,880,311 164,336 4.42 12,195,479 125,764 4.12 5,192,896 15,174 1.17 Short-term borrowings 436,518 5,189 4.75 3,878,457 50,207 5.18 1,016,240 5,160 2.03 Long-term borrowings (4) 2,495,512 29,159 4.67 2,339,727 26,880 4.60 1,477,909 11,728 3.17 Total interest bearing liabilities 40,829,078 400,600 3.92 40,925,791 367,694 3.59 31,228,739 82,736 1.06 Non-interest bearing deposits 11,951,398 12,756,862 16,035,778 Other liabilities 2,005,426 1,648,359 1,337,022 Shareholders' equity 6,605,786 6,546,452 6,256,767 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 61,391,688 $ 61,877,464 $ 54,858,306 Net interest income/interest rate spread (5) $ 413,657 1.81 % $ 421,275 1.91 % $ 455,308 3.20 % Tax equivalent adjustment (1,239 ) (1,510 ) (1,316 ) Net interest income, as reported $ 412,418 $ 419,765 $ 453,992 Net interest margin (6) 2.90 2.93 3.59 Tax equivalent effect 0.01 0.01 0.01 Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (6) 2.91 % 2.94 % 3.60 % (1) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. (2) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans. (3) The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost. (4) Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of condition. (5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis. (6) Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.

