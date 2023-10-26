First National Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

STRASBURG, Va., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported unaudited consolidated net income of $3.1 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.50 for the three-months ending September 30, 2023. This compared to net income of $3.5 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.56 for the three-month period ending June 30, 2023, and net income of $4.5 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.71 for the third quarter of 2022.



THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Key highlights of the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, are as follows. Comparisons are to the linked quarterly period ended June 30, 2023, unless otherwise stated:

Net interest margin stabilized at 3.35%

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits comprised 33% of total deposits

Deposits were stable at $1.2 billion

Loans increased $22.3 million, or 10% annualized

Efficiency ratio of 70.67%

Return on average equity of 10.96%

Return on average assets of 0.91%

Nonperforming assets increased to 0.23% of total assets

Tangible book value per common share totaled $17.38, up $2.07 from one year ago

“We are pleased with the Company’s performance during the third quarter considering we operated in a challenging interest rate environment,” said Scott C. Harvard, president, and chief executive officer of First National. “The interest margin stabilized during the period as higher earning asset yields offset the higher cost of funds. The Bank’s deposit portfolio, which is comprised of a high percentage of noninterest-bearing deposits, also mitigated pressure on deposit costs during the period. Although nonaccrual loans increased during the quarter, we believe that asset quality remains excellent, with nonperforming assets remaining at historically low levels. Loan growth continued at an annualized pace of 10% during the third quarter, bolstered by the addition of new bankers. We will continue to remain vigilant around credit quality, as well as loan and deposit pricing, as we navigate the impact of Federal Reserve actions on the economy.”



NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income decreased by $62 thousand, or 1%, to $10.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to the linked second quarter of 2023. Total interest income increased by $345 thousand and was offset by an increase in total interest expense of $407 thousand.

The $345 thousand increase in interest income was attributable to a $754 thousand, or 6%, increase in interest income and fees on loans, which was partially offset by a $421 thousand, or 55%, decrease in interest income on deposits in banks. The increase in interest income on loans was attributable to a 14-basis point increase in the yield on loans and a 2% increase in average loan balances compared to the linked quarter. The decrease in interest income on deposits in banks was attributable to a $31.9 million, or 56%, decrease in average balances of interest-bearing deposits in banks compared to the linked quarter.

The $407 thousand increase in interest expense was attributable to a $408 thousand, or 12%, increase in interest expense on deposits. The higher interest expense on deposits was attributable to a 20-basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits to 1.82%, and was partially offset by an $8.3 million, or 1%, decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits. The increase in the cost of deposits was primarily a result of changes in the composition of the deposit portfolio. During the third quarter, savings and interest-bearing demand deposits decreased, while time deposits increased.

The net interest margin stabilized at 3.35% as the cost of funds increased 14-basis points, which was almost entirely offset by a 12-basis point increase in the yield on earning assets. Although the interest rate environment continued to be challenging during the period, the net interest margin stabilized as the rising cost of deposits slowed to a pace that was aligned with rising earning asset yields.

Net accretion of discounts on loans acquired through business combinations was included in interest income and fees on loans and totaled $61 thousand in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $194 thousand in the second quarter of 2023.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income totaled $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2023, which was a $169 thousand, or 6%, increase compared to the second quarter of 2023. Service charges on deposits, ATM and check card fees, wealth management fees, and income from bank-owned life insurance increased over the linked quarter and were partially offset by a decrease in fees for other customer services.



NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense increased $626 thousand, or 7%, in the third quarter of 2023, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was primarily attributable to a $316 thousand, or 6%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $106 thousand increase in other operating expenses, and a $234 thousand increase in other real estate owned (income) expense. While other real estate owned expense totaled only $15 thousand for the third quarter, the Bank recorded a gain on the sale of other real estate owned during the prior period, which resulted in $219 thousand of other real estate income for the prior period ending June 30, 2023. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was attributable to an increase in the number of employees and higher variable compensation during the third quarter.

ASSET QUALITY

Overview

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) as a percentage of total assets increased to 0.23% on September 30, 2023, compared to 0.05% on June 30, 2023, and 0.15% one year ago on September 30, 2022. Loans past due greater than 30 days and still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans also increased to 0.19% at September 30, 2023, compared to 0.13% at June 30, 2023, and 0.27% at September 30, 2022. Net charge-offs totaled $83 thousand in the third quarter of 2023, compared to net recoveries of $96 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, and net charge offs of $111 thousand in the third quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $8.9 million, or 0.93% of total loans at September 30, 2023, compared to $8.9 million, or 0.95% of total loans at June 30, 2023, and $6.3 million, or 0.69% of total loans at September 30, 2022.

Nonperforming Assets

NPAs increased to $3.1 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $722 thousand at June 30, 2023, and $2.1 million at September 30, 2022, which represented 0.23%, 0.05%, and 0.15% of total assets, respectively. The increase in NPAs during the third quarter of 2023 was related to two individually evaluated loan relationships. The following table provides a detailed summary of NPA balances at the periods ended (dollars in thousands):

September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Nonaccrual loans $ 3,116 $ 677 $ 566 Other real estate owned, net - 45 1,578 Total nonperforming assets $ 3,116 $ 722 $ 2,144

Past Due Loans

Loan past due greater than 30 days and still accruing interest increased to $1.8 million, or 0.19% of total loans at September 30, 2023, compared to $1.2 million, or 0.13% of total loans at June 30, 2023, and $2.4 million, or 0.27%, of total loans at September 30, 2022. Of the total past due loans still accruing interest, $370 thousand was past due 90 days or more at September 30, 2023, compared to $226 thousand at June 30, 2023, and $306 thousand at September 30, 2022.

Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)

Net charge-offs totaled $83 thousand for the third quarter of 2023, compared to net recoveries of $96 thousand for the second quarter of 2023, and net charge-offs of $111 thousand for the third quarter of 2022.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Bank recorded a $100 thousand provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2023, which was comprised of a $121 thousand provision for credit losses on loans, an $8 thousand recovery of credit losses on unfunded commitments, and an $13 thousand recovery of credit losses on held-to-maturity securities. This compared to a provision for credit losses of $100 thousand for the linked second quarter of 2023, and a provision for loan losses of $200 thousand for the third quarter of 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

At September 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $8.9 million, which was unchanged from the allowance on June 30, 2023, and an increase of $2.6 million over the allowance totaling $6.3 million on September 30, 2022. The allowance was unchanged compared to the linked quarter as an increase in the specific reserve component was offset by a decrease in the general reserve component. The specific reserve increased from two new individually evaluated loan relationships, while the general reserve decreased from lower expected losses and from an improvement to a qualitative factor. The Bank improved the portfolio nature and volume qualitative factor, which was initially used to recognize the inherent risk of loans acquired in the third quarter of 2021 through business combinations. The Bank determined this qualitative adjustment was no longer considered necessary as of September 30, 2023.

The following table provides the changes in the allowance for credit losses on loans for the three-month periods ended (dollars in thousands):

September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Allowance for credit losses on loans, beginning of period $ 8,858 $ 8,717 $ 6,202 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (83 ) 96 (110 ) Provision for credit losses on loans 121 45 200 Allowance for credit losses on loans, end of period $ 8,896 $ 8,858 $ 6,292

The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans totaled 0.93% on September 30, 2023, compared to 0.95% at June 30, 2023, and 0.69% at September 30, 2022. Additionally, the net discount on loans acquired through business combinations totaled $2.0 million at September 30, 2023, $2.1 million at June 30, 2023, and $2.7 million at September 30, 2022. The net discount on purchased loans was not included in the allowance for credit losses on loans.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments totaled $189 thousand at September 30, 2023, compared to $197 thousand at June 30, 2023. The recovery of credit losses on unfunded commitments totaled $8 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 and was included in the $100 thousand provision for credit losses reported on the Company’s consolidated income statement.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Securities

The allowance for credit losses on securities totaled $131 thousand at September 30, 2023, compared to $144 thousand on June 30, 2023. Recovery of credit losses on securities totaled $13 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 and was included in the $100 thousand provision for credit losses reported on the Company’s consolidated income statement.

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity sources available to the Bank, including interest-bearing deposits in banks, unpledged securities available for sale, at fair value, unpledged securities held-to-maturity, at par, eligible to be pledged to the Federal Reserve Bank through its Bank Term Funding Program, and available lines of credit totaled $532.1 million at September 30, 2023, and $561.7 million at June 30, 2023.

The Bank maintains liquidity to fund loan growth and to meet potential demand from deposit customers, including potential volatile deposits. The estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $346.9 million at September 30, 2023, and $343.0 million at June 30, 2023. Excluding municipal deposits, the estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $268.4 million at September 30, 2023, and $257.7 million at June 30, 2023.

BALANCE SHEET

At September 30, 2023, assets totaled $1.4 billion, which was an $8.0 million decrease from the linked quarter ended June 30, 2023. The asset composition changed slightly as interest bearing deposits in banks and securities decreased $21.4 million and $10.3 million, respectively, while loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, increased $22.3 million.

Total assets decreased $17.4 million, or 1%, compared to total assets at September 30, 2022. Interest bearing deposits in banks and total securities decreased by $20.0 million and $33.2 million, respectively, and were partially offset by a $43.4 million increase in loans, net of the allowance for credit losses.

Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, totaled $943.6 million at September 30, 2023, which was a $22.3 million, or 10% annualized, increase from June 30, 2023, and a $43.4 million, or 5%, increase over September 30, 2022. The growth in loans over the periods did not have a significant impact on the composition of the loan portfolio. The loan portfolio was primarily comprised of loans secured by one-to-four family residential real estate, loans secured by commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loans, which totaled 36%, 45%, and 12% of the loan portfolio, respectively, at September 30, 2023.

Deposits totaled $1.2 billion at September 30, 2023, and decreased $7.2 million from the linked quarter ended June 30, 2023. The deposit composition changed as noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $7.6 million, and time deposits increased $8.2 million, while savings and interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $23.0 million during the period.

Deposits decreased $30.9 million when compared to deposits one year ago as of September 30, 2022. The deposit composition changed over the prior year as noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased from 34% to 33% of total deposits, savings and interest-bearing deposits decreased from 55% to 52% of total deposits, and time deposits increased from 11% to 15% of total deposits over the period.

Shareholders’ equity totaled $112.0 million at September 30, 2023, which was a decrease of $881 thousand from June 30, 2023. The decrease in total shareholders’ equity was primarily attributable to a $2.2 million increase in retained earnings, which was offset by a $3.3 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net. The Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.15 per common share during the third quarter of 2023, which was unchanged from the first and second quarters of 2023. The Company’s common equity to total assets ratio and its tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio decreased slightly at September 30, 2023, compared to June 30, 2023, and increased compared to the capital ratios at September 30, 2022. The Bank is considered well-capitalized.

The following table provides capital ratios at the periods ended:

September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Total capital ratio (2) 14.80 % 14.85 % 14.18 % Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 13.86 % 13.93 % 13.52 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 13.86 % 13.93 % 13.52 % Leverage ratio (2) 9.97 % 9.72 % 9.27 % Common equity to total assets (5) 8.20 % 8.21 % 7.19 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (5) (6) 7.98 % 8.00 % 6.95 %

STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN

The Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase plan to purchase up to $5.0 million of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2022. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 3,674 shares of its common stock for a total of $62 thousand at a weighted average price of $16.78 per share. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 37,532 shares of its common stock for a total of $568 thousand at a weighted average price of $15.14 per share. There were no stock repurchases during the prior year ending December 31, 2022.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document include fully taxable equivalent interest income, the net interest margin, the efficiency ratio, and tangible common equity to tangible assets.



The Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of tax-exempt net interest income is included at the end of this release.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, a loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 20 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the central regions of Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, and in the city of Richmond. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which owns an interest in an entity that provides title insurance services.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as “the Company expects,” “the Company believes” or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the rapidly changing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential adverse effect on the economy, our employees and customers, and our financial performance. For details on other factors that could affect expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Income Statement Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 12,640 $ 11,886 $ 11,512 $ 11,502 $ 10,759 Interest on deposits in banks 338 759 344 522 380 Interest on securities Taxable interest 1,323 1,306 1,339 1,381 1,323 Tax-exempt interest 304 307 306 308 307 Dividends 26 28 27 27 23 Total interest income $ 14,631 $ 14,286 $ 13,528 $ 13,740 $ 12,792 Interest expense Interest on deposits $ 3,810 $ 3,402 $ 2,216 $ 1,593 $ 927 Interest on subordinated debt 69 69 69 69 70 Interest on junior subordinated debt 69 67 67 68 68 Interest on other borrowings — 3 — — — Total interest expense $ 3,948 $ 3,541 $ 2,352 $ 1,730 $ 1,065 Net interest income $ 10,683 $ 10,745 $ 11,176 $ 12,010 $ 11,727 Provision for credit losses 100 100 — 1,250 200 Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 10,583 $ 10,645 $ 11,176 $ 10,760 $ 11,527 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 733 $ 683 $ 646 $ 662 $ 708 ATM and check card fees 976 848 800 838 915 Wealth management fees 811 749 776 706 739 Fees for other customer services 122 220 196 238 180 Brokered mortgage fees 38 35 — 21 72 Income from bank owned life insurance 175 135 149 155 166 Net losses on securities available for sale — — — (2,004 ) — Gain on sale of other investment — — — 2,885 — Other operating income 198 214 211 631 247 Total noninterest income $ 3,053 $ 2,884 $ 2,778 $ 4,132 $ 3,027 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 5,505 $ 5,189 $ 5,346 $ 5,325 $ 5,174 Occupancy 534 524 528 562 539 Equipment 598 571 587 575 546 Marketing 204 248 268 228 211 Supplies 128 147 148 144 117 Legal and professional fees 439 422 343 339 361 ATM and check card expense 440 425 400 388 332 FDIC assessment 161 212 106 70 109 Bank franchise tax 262 262 254 238 238 Data processing expense 266 252 202 289 243 Amortization expense 5 4 5 4 5 Other real estate owned (income) expense, net 15 (219 ) 3 (189 ) 14 Other operating expense 1,227 1,121 1,010 1,007 1,194 Total noninterest expense $ 9,784 $ 9,158 $ 9,200 $ 8,980 $ 9,083 Income before income taxes $ 3,852 $ 4,371 $ 4,754 $ 5,912 $ 5,471 Income tax expense 731 866 905 1,132 1,017 Net income $ 3,121 $ 3,505 $ 3,849 $ 4,780 $ 4,454

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Common Share and Per Common Share Data Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.50 $ 0.56 $ 0.61 $ 0.76 $ 0.71 Weighted average shares, basic 6,256,663 6,269,668 6,273,913 6,262,821 6,257,040 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.56 $ 0.61 $ 0.76 $ 0.71 Weighted average shares, diluted 6,271,351 6,277,161 6,281,116 6,272,409 6,264,107 Shares outstanding at period end 6,260,934 6,250,613 6,281,935 6,264,912 6,262,381 Tangible book value at period end (4) $ 17.38 $ 17.55 $ 17.30 $ 16.79 $ 15.31 Cash dividends $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets 0.91 % 1.02 % 1.15 % 1.37 % 1.27 % Return on average equity 10.96 % 12.56 % 14.20 % 18.38 % 17.27 % Net interest margin 3.35 % 3.36 % 3.60 % 3.70 % 3.58 % Efficiency ratio (1) 70.67 % 68.37 % 65.50 % 59.56 % 61.10 % Average Balances Average assets $ 1,355,113 $ 1,372,781 $ 1,351,630 $ 1,386,841 $ 1,393,308 Average earning assets 1,275,112 1,290,828 1,267,830 1,297,223 1,309,794 Average shareholders’ equity 112,987 111,917 109,924 103,132 102,341 Asset Quality Loan charge-offs $ 143 $ 110 $ 975 $ 135 $ 181 Loan recoveries 60 206 60 40 70 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 83 (96 ) 915 95 111 Non-accrual loans 3,116 677 1,591 2,673 566 Other real estate owned, net — 45 185 185 1,578 Nonperforming assets (3) 3,116 722 1,776 2,858 2,144 Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing 1,395 970 1,816 1,532 2,117 Loans over 90 days past due, accruing 370 226 47 — 306 Special mention loans — 2,754 — 1,959 3,183 Substandard loans, accruing 1,683 418 296 301 304 Capital Ratios (2) Total capital $ 146,163 $ 144,278 $ 141,501 $ 139,549 $ 134,882 Tier 1 capital 136,947 135,079 132,784 132,103 128,590 Common equity tier 1 capital 136,947 135,079 132,784 132,103 128,590 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.80 % 14.88 % 14.85 % 14.60 % 14.18 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.86 % 13.93 % 13.94 % 13.82 % 13.52 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.86 % 13.93 % 13.94 % 13.82 % 13.52 % Leverage ratio 9.97 % 9.72 % 9.70 % 9.57 % 9.27 %

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Balance Sheet Cash and due from banks $ 17,168 $ 17,697 $ 17,950 $ 20,784 $ 22,809 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 32,931 54,379 59,851 46,130 52,976 Securities available for sale, at fair value 148,175 156,745 162,355 162,907 176,403 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses) 149,948 151,677 151,301 153,158 154,894 Restricted securities, at cost 2,077 1,803 1,803 1,908 1,908 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 943,603 921,336 909,250 913,076 900,222 Other real estate owned, net — 45 185 185 1,578 Premises and equipment, net 21,363 21,556 21,637 21,876 21,693 Accrued interest receivable 4,502 4,248 4,389 4,543 4,247 Bank owned life insurance 24,734 24,559 24,424 24,531 24,375 Goodwill 3,030 3,030 3,030 3,030 3,030 Core deposit intangibles, net 122 127 131 136 140 Other assets 18,567 17,022 16,026 17,119 19,320 Total assets $ 1,366,220 $ 1,374,224 $ 1,372,332 $ 1,369,383 $ 1,383,595 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 403,774 $ 396,137 $ 410,019 $ 427,344 $ 438,306 Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits 646,980 670,005 676,875 677,139 693,970 Time deposits 184,419 176,226 154,631 136,849 133,770 Total deposits $ 1,235,173 $ 1,242,368 $ 1,241,525 $ 1,241,332 $ 1,266,046 Subordinated debt, net 4,997 4,996 4,996 4,995 4,995 Junior subordinated debt 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 4,792 4,721 4,675 5,417 4,198 Total liabilities $ 1,254,241 $ 1,261,364 $ 1,260,475 $ 1,261,023 $ 1,284,518 Preferred stock $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Common stock 7,826 7,813 7,842 7,831 7,828 Surplus 32,840 32,601 32,992 32,716 32,620 Retained earnings 95,988 93,805 91,239 90,284 86,382 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net (24,675 ) (21,359 ) (20,216 ) (22,471 ) (27,753 ) Total shareholders’ equity $ 111,979 $ 112,860 $ 111,857 $ 108,360 $ 99,077 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,366,220 $ 1,374,224 $ 1,372,332 $ 1,369,383 $ 1,383,595 Loan Data Mortgage real estate loans: Construction and land development $ 50,405 $ 49,282 $ 48,610 $ 51,840 $ 51,352 Secured by farmland 7,113 3,563 3,150 3,343 3,432 Secured by 1-4 family residential 340,773 337,601 334,302 331,421 317,414 Other real estate loans 426,065 418,409 412,851 415,112 414,072 Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate) 667 714 739 900 745 Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate) 116,463 112,088 110,198 110,325 111,400 Consumer installment loans 4,596 4,505 4,206 4,128 4,192 Deposit overdrafts 368 251 179 197 163 All other loans 6,049 3,781 3,732 3,256 3,744 Total loans $ 952,499 $ 930,194 $ 917,967 $ 920,522 $ 906,514 Allowance for credit losses (8,896 ) (8,858 ) (8,717 ) (7,446 ) (6,292 ) Loans, net $ 943,603 $ 921,336 $ 909,250 $ 913,076 $ 900,222

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income (7) GAAP measures: Interest income – loans $ 12,640 $ 11,886 $ 11,512 $ 11,502 $ 10,759 Interest income – investments and other 1,991 2,400 2,016 2,238 2,033 Interest expense – deposits (3,810 ) (3,402 ) (2,216 ) (1,593 ) (927 ) Interest expense – subordinated debt (69 ) (69 ) (69 ) (69 ) (70 ) Interest expense – junior subordinated debt (69 ) (67 ) (67 ) (68 ) (68 ) Interest expense – other borrowings — (3 ) — — — Total net interest income $ 10,683 $ 10,745 $ 11,176 $ 12,010 $ 11,727 Non-GAAP measures: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities $ 81 $ 81 $ 82 $ 82 $ 82 Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income 81 81 82 82 82 Total tax-equivalent net interest income $ 10,764 $ 10,826 $ 11,258 $ 12,092 $ 11,809

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Year-to-Date Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 Income Statement Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 36,038 $ 30,218 Interest on deposits in banks 1,441 701 Interest on securities Taxable interest 3,968 3,750 Tax-exempt interest 917 921 Dividends 81 65 Total interest income $ 42,445 $ 35,655 Interest expense Interest on deposits $ 9,428 $ 1,680 Interest on subordinated debt 207 208 Interest on junior subordinated debt 203 202 Interest on other borrowings 3 — Total interest expense $ 9,841 $ 2,090 Net interest income $ 32,604 $ 33,565 Provision for credit losses 200 600 Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 32,404 $ 32,965 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 2,062 $ 2,015 ATM and check card fees 2,624 2,462 Wealth management fees 2,336 2,302 Fees for other customer services 538 601 Brokered mortgage fees 73 224 Income from bank owned life insurance 459 441 Other operating income 623 473 Total noninterest income $ 8,715 $ 8,518 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,040 $ 15,384 Occupancy 1,586 1,656 Equipment 1,756 1,725 Marketing 720 585 Supplies 423 384 Legal and professional fees 1,204 1,075 ATM and check card expense 1,265 982 FDIC assessment 479 393 Bank franchise tax 778 692 Data processing expense 720 700 Amortization expense 14 15 Other real estate owned (income) expense, net (201 ) 83 Net losses on disposal of premises and equipment — — Other operating expense 3,358 2,971 Total noninterest expense $ 28,142 $ 26,645 Income before income taxes $ 12,977 $ 14,838 Income tax expense 2,502 2,820 Net income $ 10,475 $ 12,018

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Year-to-Date Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 Common Share and Per Common Share Data Net income, basic $ 1.67 $ 1.92 Weighted average shares, basic 6,266,707 6,248,847 Net income, diluted $ 1.67 $ 1.92 Weighted average shares, diluted 6,276,502 6,254,968 Shares outstanding at period end 6,260,934 6,262,381 Tangible book value at period end (4) $ 17.38 $ 15.31 Cash dividends $ 0.45 $ 0.42 Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.03 % 1.14 % Return on average equity 12.57 % 15.12 % Net interest margin 3.44 % 3.57 % Efficiency ratio (1) 68.17 % 62.66 % Average Balances Average assets $ 1,360,154 $ 1,415,169 Average earning assets 1,278,136 1,265,509 Average shareholders’ equity 111,460 106,285 Asset Quality Loan charge-offs $ 1,228 $ 394 Loan recoveries 326 375 Net charge-offs 902 19 Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income (7) GAAP measures: Interest income – loans $ 36,038 $ 30,218 Interest income – investments and other 6,407 5,437 Interest expense – deposits (9,428 ) (1,680 ) Interest expense – subordinated debt (207 ) (208 ) Interest expense – junior subordinated debt (203 ) (202 ) Interest expense – other borrowings (3 ) — Total net interest income $ 32,604 $ 33,565 Non-GAAP measures: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans $ — $ 8 Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities 244 245 Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $ 244 $ 253 Total tax-equivalent net interest income $ 32,848 $ 33,818

(1) The efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense excluding other real estate owned income/expense, amortization of intangibles, gains and losses on disposal of premises and equipment, and merger related expenses by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and noninterest income, excluding gains on sales of securities and gains on other investments. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Such information is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as such. Management believes; however, such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operational performance but cautions that such information not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.

(2) Capital ratios are for First Bank.

(3) Nonperforming assets are comprised of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned.

(4) Tangible book value is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangibles from total shareholders' equity. Tangible book value is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information that may be related to the valuation of common stock.

(5) Capital ratios presented are for First National Corporation.

(6) The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, or TCE ratio, is calculated by dividing consolidated total common shareholders’ equity by consolidated total assets, after reducing both amounts by goodwill and other intangible assets. The TCE ratio is not required by GAAP or by bank regulations, but is a metric used by management to evaluate the adequacy of the Company’s capital levels. Since there is no authoritative requirement to calculate the TCE ratio, our TCE ratio is not necessarily comparable to similar capital measures disclosed or used by other companies in the financial services industry. Tangible common equity and tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

(7) Tax-equivalent net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit realized from interest income that is nontaxable to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. See the tables above for tax-equivalent net interest income and reconciliations of net interest income to tax-equivalent net interest income.



