Gastritis Market Surges at 6.2% CAGR to Exceed USD 18.3 Billion by 2032 | Marketresearch.biz

New York, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gastritis Market is on the brink of significant growth, with an estimated value of roughly USD 18.3 billion by 2032. This marks a substantial increase from its 2022 valuation of USD 10.2 billion. The growth trajectory is expected to be steady, with a CAGR of 6.2% forecasted from 2023 to 2032.

Gastritis, a common medical condition characterized by inflammation of the stomach lining, arises from a complex interplay of factors, including excessive alcohol consumption, chronic stress, and specific medication use. While current treatments involve pharmaceutical interventions, dietary adjustments, and lifestyle modifications, achieving a definitive cure remains a challenge.







The primary aim of gastritis treatment is to reduce inflammation and alleviate associated symptoms, such as severe pain, incapacitating nausea, and persistent regurgitation. Left untreated, gastritis can have serious health consequences, significantly impacting overall well-being.

Nonetheless, effective strategies for treating gastritis do exist, leading to improved outcomes when appropriate interventions are employed. Recent advancements include the introduction of cutting-edge medications and sophisticated diagnostic tools. Furthermore, researchers are delving into microbiome-based therapies to explore their potential in gastritis treatment.

Leading entities in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostic sectors have recognized the substantial potential in the field of gastritis treatment, prompting substantial investments in the development of innovative therapeutic approaches. However, ethical considerations surrounding the use of gastritis treatments are of paramount importance. Prioritizing patient-centric outcomes and maintaining an unwavering commitment to safety are crucial in ensuring the responsible and ethical application of these treatments.

Key Takeaways

The market assessment underscores that the Acute Gastritis sector presently commands the highest share of revenue and is poised for significant expansion in the coming years.

sector presently commands the highest share of revenue and is poised for significant expansion in the coming years. Within the pharmaceutical category, antibiotics take the lead in both revenue generation and anticipated advancement, owing to their efficacy in addressing the underlying causes of gastritis, notably those linked to the H. pylori bacterium.

take the lead in both revenue generation and anticipated advancement, owing to their efficacy in addressing the underlying causes of gastritis, notably those linked to the H. pylori bacterium. Regarding administration methods, oral intake commands a major share of the market and is anticipated to maintain its upward trajectory. This is primarily attributed to the convenience and preference associated with this mode of treatment.

commands a major share of the market and is anticipated to maintain its upward trajectory. This is primarily attributed to the convenience and preference associated with this mode of treatment. The hospitals and clinics sector emerges as the prevailing end-user, both in terms of revenue and projected expansion. This preference arises from the presence of advanced infrastructure and the availability of well-qualified healthcare professionals in these settings, ensuring effective care for gastritis patients.

sector emerges as the prevailing end-user, both in terms of revenue and projected expansion. This preference arises from the presence of advanced infrastructure and the availability of well-qualified healthcare professionals in these settings, ensuring effective care for gastritis patients. Europe holds a prominent position in the worldwide gastritis market, closely followed by North America and Asia.

Driving Factors

Technological Progress

Incorporating cutting-edge technologies like telemedicine and remote patient monitoring has the potential to revolutionize the management and treatment of gastritis. These innovations grant patients greater accessibility to healthcare services and equip healthcare providers with enhanced tools to elevate patient care, thereby driving market expansion.

Dietary Patterns Changing

Gastritis is strongly influenced by dietary choices. Changes in lifestyle and eating habits, including higher alcohol intake and the consumption of specific foods, can worsen gastritis symptoms. These shifts in dietary preferences create openings for market participants to create tailored products and services addressing gastritis-related issues.

Restraining Factors

The causes and signs of Gastritis might vary

Gastritis, which involves infection of the stomach lining, can be caused by various factors such as bacterial infections, long-term use of NSAIDs, extreme alcohol consumption, or high levels of stress. However, recognizing and treating gastritis can be complex as indications vary widely from person to person. These may include feelings of nausea, episodes of vomiting, discomfort in the abdominal region, bloating, reduced appetite, and changes in stool colour or texture. It's important to remember that while some individuals with gastritis may not display any noticeable symptoms, others may endure severe effects that require immediate medical attention.

Growth Opportunities

Looking for Accuracy in Diagnosis and Therapy

Medicine sector urgently needs to understand the causes of gastritis. These include stress, protracted use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDs), bacterial infections, and NSAID use. For successful treatments to be developed, determining the exact cause is essential. This enables patients to receive personalized therapies that are tailored to their individual needs.

Bringing Together Forces for Progress

Collaboration plays a vital role in driving progress, especially in the field of medical advancements. The partnership between pharmaceutical companies and gastroenterologists is pivotal in the quest for new treatments for gastritis. By pooling their expertise and resources, pharmaceutical companies and gastroenterologists create an environment that fosters innovation. United by a common goal of enhancing patient well-being, they work together to make a positive impact on the global landscape of gastritis.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 10.2 Billion Market Size (2032) US$ 18.3 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 6.2% from 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Regional Analysis

Europe is at the forefront of the global gastritis market, holding a share of more than 30%. This leadership is attributed to factors such as the widespread occurrence of gastritis, accessibility to advanced treatments, and extensive research endeavors. Gastritis presents a notable challenge in Europe, impacting an estimated 10 to 20% of the population, with culprits including alcohol consumption, NSAID usage, H. pylori infection, and autoimmune conditions. Substantial investments in research have yielded effective therapies, fueling the demand for gastritis products in Europe.

Recent therapeutic strides, particularly in targeting H. pylori bacteria and employing proton pump inhibitors, have further cemented Europe's position. Looking ahead, the market is poised for growth, bolstered by a high incidence of the disease, a surge in demand for advanced treatments, and ongoing research initiatives. Moreover, there's a growing interest in natural and wellness-oriented approaches, with herbal remedies gaining traction.

Segment Analysis

The market analysis underscores that the Acute Gastritis segment presently commands the highest revenue share and is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. This form of gastritis, characterized by stomach lining inflammation leading to symptoms like nausea, vomiting, abdominal discomfort, and swelling, is witnessing increased demand due to its widespread occurrence globally. Factors contributing to its growth include heightened awareness of available treatment options and a growing preference for minimally invasive solutions.

In the realm of drug treatments, antibiotics take the lead both in revenue and anticipated expansion, owing to their effectiveness in addressing the underlying causes, particularly those related to the H. pylori bacterium.

In terms of administration, oral intake holds the largest market share and is predicted to maintain its growth trajectory. This preference is primarily attributed to the convenience and popularity of this method of treatment.

Among end-users, hospitals and clinics emerge as the dominant sector in both revenue and projected growth. This inclination arises from their advanced infrastructure and the presence of qualified healthcare professionals, ensuring effective care for gastritis patients. Overall, the increasing prevalence of gastritis, coupled with heightened awareness and advancements in treatment options, propels the growth of the global gastritis market across various segments.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Acute Gastritis

Chronic Gastritis

Erosive Gastritis

Non-Erosive Gastritis

By Drug Type

Antacids

Antibiotics

Cytoprotective Agents

Prokinetics

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Specialty Centres

Homecare Settings

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis

The global gastritis market has experienced significant expansion, with key players including Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Sanofi leading the way. Pfizer is distinguished for its commitment to pioneering drugs and delivering top-tier healthcare solutions, encompassing both over-the-counter and prescription medications. AstraZeneca, a prominent figure, is acclaimed for its innovative medications, with Nexium notably effective in treating GERD and gastritis. Johnson & Johnson, a worldwide healthcare entity, places strong emphasis on research and development, resulting in a range of prescription medications and therapies. Similarly, Novartis AG prioritizes inventive solutions, while Takeda Pharmaceutical garners recognition for its highly effective gastritis treatment, Prevacid. Sanofi, another major contender, places great emphasis on innovative treatments and the provision of high-calibre healthcare solutions within the global gastritis market.

Top Key Player in Gastritis Market

AstraZeneca PLC

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Pfizer Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Johnson & Johnson

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Siemens Healthineers AG

Recent Developments

In 2023 , AstraZeneca revealed that they have entered the Phase III clinical trials for an innovative gastritis treatment currently under development. This potential drug marks a significant advancement in gastritis therapy, potentially providing patients with more potent and ground-breaking treatment alternatives.

, AstraZeneca revealed that they have entered the Phase III clinical trials for an innovative gastritis treatment currently under development. This potential drug marks a significant advancement in gastritis therapy, potentially providing patients with more potent and ground-breaking treatment alternatives. In 2022 , Johnson & Johnson made headlines with its acquisition of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, a company specializing in developing treatments for rare diseases, including gastritis. This strategic move by Johnson & Johnson aims to broaden its array of treatment options for rare diseases, potentially benefiting individuals dealing with gastritis.

, Johnson & Johnson made headlines with its acquisition of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, a company specializing in developing treatments for rare diseases, including gastritis. This strategic move by Johnson & Johnson aims to broaden its array of treatment options for rare diseases, potentially benefiting individuals dealing with gastritis. In 2021, a significant shift is anticipated in the Global Gastritis Market due to three noteworthy recent developments. AbbVie has announced its acquisition of Allergan, a company known for its expertise in developing and commercializing therapies for various conditions, including gastritis. This acquisition holds the potential to introduce new remedies for gastritis patients.

