Organic Food Market Size & Share to Surpass $446.2 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research, the Global Organic Food Market is estimated to be valued at USD 446.2 Billion by 2030 at an exponential growth of 11.9% in the next seven years.



The Organic Food industry's growth is primarily driven by the growing awareness of consumer health and government efforts to expand Organic Food production. As the demand for Organic Food increases globally, companies are introducing new products in the packaged foods category to expand their market presence. The growth of the Organic Foods market is also supported by increasing consumer income levels, improved living standards, and rapid urbanization.

In recent years, organic farming techniques have undergone significant changes on a global scale. The negative impact of chemical fertilizers & pesticides on the environment has prompted governments worldwide to actively encourage organic farming methods to minimize the use of harmful substances in agriculture. The growing popularity of organic farming internationally has resulted in greater availability and affordability of organic products, which has become a significant factor driving the market’s growth.

Prominent Players in The Global Organic Food Market

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Organic Food Industry

The development of the Organic Food market may be impacted by a number of critical variables. Some of these factors include:

One of the major factors driving the growth of the Organic Food industry is the increasing consumer demand. Concerns regarding health and the environment have led to more people opting for organic products.

As people become more aware of the health benefits of Organic Food, they are more likely to choose organic options. Organic Food is often perceived to be free from harmful chemicals and pesticides, and studies have shown that it may have higher levels of certain nutrients.

Government regulations and certifications are crucial in promoting the Organic Food industry growth. These regulations ensure that organic products meet specific standards and are labeled accordingly, providing consumers with confidence in the authenticity and quality of Organic Food.

Concerns associated with the environmental impact of conventional farming methods, such as synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, have led to a greater interest in Organic Food. Customers are more conscious of their carbon footprint and choose organic products to support sustainable agriculture practices.

Celebrity endorsements and the social media influencer's impact have played a role in promoting Organic Food and reaching a larger audience. Celebrity chefs, nutritionists, and influencers often promote the benefits of Organic Food on various platforms, influencing consumer choices.





Key Highlights

By Product, the Fruits and Vegetables segment is expected to have the most immense growth in the market during the forecast period,

By Distribution Channel segment, the Offline class is leading the market growth with 65.9% market share,

The market was ruled by North America in 2022 with a revenue share of 41.50%,

The fastest market growth is anticipated during the projected timeframe in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Trends

One of the top market trends in the Organic Food market is the expansion of retail distribution. Organic Food products are becoming more widely available and accessible as major retailers and grocery chains are expanding their organic product offerings. This has helped reach a more extensive customer base and promote the growth of the Organic Food market.

Technological innovations and sustainable farming practices are another significant trend. Advancements in technology have contributed to adopting sustainable farming practices in Organic Food production. This includes techniques like precision agriculture, vertical farming, hydroponics, and aquaponics, which increase productivity and minimize environmental impacts.

Key Strategies in Organic Food Market

The global Organic Food market is highly competitive, with significant players focused on expanding their product offerings, improving sustainability practices, and meeting the growing consumer demand for organic and sustainable food products. Here are crucial insights into key competitors and success strategies in the industry:

Companies build consumer trust by providing transparent information about organic products' sourcing, production, and certification processes through clear labeling, third-party certifications, and communication campaigns that highlight the benefits of Organic Food.

Companies develop a robust supply chain that ensures the availability and quality of organic ingredients, which includes working with organic farmers, implementing strict quality control measures, and investing in distribution networks that can handle organic products without compromising their integrity.

Companies differentiate themselves in the Organic Food market by focusing on product innovation that involves developing unique recipes, introducing new flavors or packaging formats, and offering a more comprehensive range of organic options to cater to specific dietary preferences.

Companies invest in sustainable practices throughout their operations. This comprises reducing packaging waste, using renewable energy sources, implementing water conservation measures, and supporting fair trade practices.

Companies reach a wider audience and engage with consumers directly by leveraging digital marketing channels. This includes running targeted online advertising campaigns, leveraging social media platforms, and utilizing influencer marketing to promote organic products and build brand awareness.



Recent Development of the Global Organic Food Market

In August 2022, Danone purchased Happy Family, a manufacturer of Organic Food. Happy Family produces a range of organic items. Danone's management disclosed that the company had reached an agreement to acquire 92% of Happy Family, a manufacturer of organic infant food.

to bring the rural farm closer to the metropolis, Grain Forests presented new organic products. New items include sprouted ragi for babies, Health Mix for people with diabetes, Moringa powder for everyday nourishment, and Ragi Dosa for a hearty breakfast. In February 2021, Danone purchased Your Heart, a leading pioneer in plant-based nutrition. The acquisition could be justified by a corporate expansion plan that introduces various organic items to satisfy consumer demand and keep the company's lead over rivals in the same market.



Market Segmentation

By Product

Fruits and Vegetables

Dairy products

Meat, Fish and Poultry

Frozen Foods

Other Products



By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Highlights From Segments

Product Analysis

Organic Fruits and Vegetables contributed to the highest market growth in 2022 owing to the increasing demand for healthier and sustainably produced food products.

In recent years, there has been a significant surge in consumer demand for Organic Food products, particularly for organic fruits and vegetables.

Consumers know the potential health risks of consuming conventional fruits and vegetables, often treated with pesticides and chemicals. Organic fruits and vegetables are perceived as a healthier and safer alternative, as they are grown using natural and sustainable farming methods.



Distribution Channel Analysis

The offline segment has maximum market growth as the offline stores offer an extensive range of products that may be domestic or even branded in nature.

The online retail stores segment is expected to experience considerable growth in the coming years due to the increasing use of the Internet worldwide. People are shopping online because it provides convenience and the ability to deliver products to their homes.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 181.5 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 464.2 Billion CAGR 11.9% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Newman’s Own Inc., Whole Foods Market Inc., Frito-Lay, Dole Food Co. Inc., The Kroger Co. Inc., Clif Bar & Company, Organic Valley, Dean Foods Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/organic-foods-market-2311/customization-request

Regional Analysis

North America substantially contributes to the global market, generating substantial revenue in 2022.

The rising level of consumer awareness regarding health has resulted in an increased consumption of Organic Food in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The demand for food products produced using organic methods and carrying organic labels is consistently growing in North America. These products are preferred as they contain fewer pesticides and fertilizers than conventionally produced foods, making them healthier options.



