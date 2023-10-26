Interfield Global Announces Luca Mining as New Premium Client on Industrial Equipment Procurement Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interfield Global Software Inc. (NEO: IFSS) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its 100% owned site E-Commerce site Equipment Hound, the leading B2B e-commerce marketplace for industrial equipment, has enrolled Luca Mining Corp. (“Luca Mining”), a prominent leader in the Mexican mining sector, as a premium buyer member on the Equipment Hound platform. This strategic decision underscores Luca Mining's commitment to sourcing the highest-quality equipment and expanding its reach within the global mining community.



As a premium buyer member, Luca Mining gains exclusive access to an array of benefits meticulously designed to enhance its procurement efficiency and effectiveness on the Equipment Hound platform. These benefits encompass priority access to newly listed equipment, advanced search features, and dedicated customer support, ensuring Luca Mining has the tools to source the best equipment for their operations.

Luca Mining's premium buyer membership signifies a significant step toward further strengthening its position as a leader in the mining industry. By choosing the premium buyer option, Luca Mining can access a wider network of equipment suppliers and streamline its procurement process, thereby increasing efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

"We are pleased to welcome Luca Mining as a premium buyer member on Equipment Hound," said Steele Hemmerich, President of Interfield Global Software Inc. "Their decision to enhance their buyer experience on our platform demonstrates their commitment to securing top-tier mining equipment efficiently. This addition expands our client base in the Mexican market and increases our vendors ability to supply premium equipment to top tier mining clients."

Equipment Hound continues to evolve its platform to meet the evolving needs of businesses seeking industrial equipment solutions. Luca Mining's premium buyer membership signifies another pivotal step toward creating a comprehensive and efficient B2B e-commerce experience.

About Equipment Hound: Equipment Hound is a leading B2B e-commerce marketplace that connects businesses with reputable industrial equipment suppliers. With its user-friendly platform, Equipment Hound simplifies the equipment sourcing process, saving businesses time and effort while offering access to high-quality products.

About Luca Mining Corp.

Luca Mining Corp. is a Canadian based mining company with two 100% owned gold, silver, and base metal mining projects located in Mexico. Luca Mining’s Tahuehueto Gold Mine project is in northwestern Durango State, Mexico where construction of an initial 500 tpd operation is well advanced. The second stage expansion to 1,000 tpd is expected to be completed by year end. The operation will generate gold, silver, lead, and zinc in concentrates. Luca Mining’s Campo Morado Mine is an operating polymetallic base metal mine in Guerrero, Mexico, currently producing at an average of approximately 2,300 tpd and is currently estimated to be Mexico’s 6th largest zinc producer.

About Interfield Global Software Inc.

The Company is a publicly listed company, with its common shares listed on the Neo Exchange Inc. (NEO: IFSS) and operates in Dubai, U.A.E through its wholly owned subsidiary, Interfield Software Solutions LLC (“Interfield Solutions”).

Interfield Solutions is a software company that services numerous industrial segments worldwide including oil and gas, mining and renewables. Interfield Solutions has two operating divisions, E-commerce and Software as a Service. Equipment Hound, the company’s flagship product of its E-commerce division, is an industrial equipment marketplace that connects buyers and suppliers around the globe. Equipment Hound manages a catalogue of equipment from various suppliers and provides procurement solutions for buyers. It includes features such as requests for quotes, logistics support and third-party verification. ToolSuite, the company’s flagship product of its Software as a Service division, is a cloud based data collection and management platform that digitizes industrial processes and provides real-time auditable data for clients.

