iSpecimen Expands Proprietary Provider Network to Help Advance Infectious Disease Research

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), an online global marketplace that connects scientists requiring biospecimens for biomedical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, announced today that the Company has added several new infectious disease specimen providers to its global supply network.



These new collaborations will enable iSpecimen to connect researchers with additional providers of essential human tissue and biofluids required for infectious disease research, such as types of Influenza viruses, common and severe respiratory viruses, Lyme disease, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and other infectious diseases. Researchers will have access to clinically collected samples, banked tissues and custom collections of biospecimens, including viral positives and health control swabs, saliva, serum and plasma.

“The iSpecimen Marketplace®’s large network provides access to high volumes of samples with associated data that supports infectious disease research efforts as well as the unique needs of diagnostic companies,” said Tracy Curley, iSpecimen’s CEO. “Our global network, combined with our custom project capabilities, provides researchers with diverse samples — including those from hard-to-reach populations — to advance diagnostic test and treatment development, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes.”

iSpecimen’s custom collection protocol matches researchers’ exact sample requirements to an ideal collection site, considering factors such as geographic location, target patient populations and legal requirements. Additionally, the Company is now able to facilitate custom collections for seasonal strains of applicable viruses through the iSpecimen Marketplace®.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen (Nasdaq: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers who have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com .

