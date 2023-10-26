Zai Lab Announces Participation in November Investor Conferences

SHANGHAI, China and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) today announced that members of the Company’s senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences in November 2023:



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, November 15th at 1:00 p.m. GMT

Location: London

6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, November 29th at 1:45 p.m. EST

Location: Miami

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations page of Zai Lab’s website at ir.zailaboratory.com/webcasts-presentations and archived replays will be available for up to 90 days following the completion of each event.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States. We are focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative products that address medical conditions with significant unmet needs in the areas of oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious disease, and neuroscience. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health in China and worldwide.

For additional information about Zai Lab, including our products, business activities and partnerships, research, and other events or developments, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

