Bombardier to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Participate in Investor Conferences

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on November 2. The company will also participate in two investor conferences in the coming months.

Financial results for the third quarter 2023

On November 2, 2023, Éric Martel, President and CEO of Bombardier, and Bart Demosky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bombardier, will present the financial results for the third quarter 2023 in a live presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts.

The presentation will take place on November 2, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET. To listen in:

Live webcast (recommended):

A live webcast of the financial results presentation, along with the relevant financial charts, will be available on this webpage (in English and in French).





A live webcast of the financial results presentation, along with the relevant financial charts, will be available (in English and in French). By phone:

The presentation can also be accessed by telephone. Phone lines will open 15 minutes in advance.



Local dial-in number - Montréal (English and French):

+1 514 316-5035

Local dial-in number - Toronto (English and French):

+1 416 764-8624

The replay of the conference call will be posted on Bombardier’s website shortly after the end of the webcast.

Upcoming investor conferences

In the coming months, the company plans to participate at the following investor conferences*:

About Bombardier



Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense’s proven expertise.

Headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com . Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com . Follow us on X (Twitter) @Bombardier .

*Participation subject to change

For Information