FirstService Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues (millions) $ 1,117.1 $ 960.5 $ 3,255.3 $ 2,725.7 Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1) 111.9 95.5 312.4 249.2 Adjusted EPS (note 2) 1.25 1.17 3.56 3.02 GAAP Operating Earnings 73.6 62.7 196.8 151.6 GAAP EPS 0.73 0.77 2.10 1.86

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today reported results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023. All amounts are in US dollars.

Consolidated revenues for the third quarter were $1.12 billion, a 16% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year, including 10% organic growth. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 17% to $111.9 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.25, up 7% versus the prior year quarter. During the third quarter, FirstService reported GAAP Operating Earnings of $73.6 million, up from $62.7 million in the prior year period. The GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.73 in the quarter, compared to $0.77 for the same quarter a year ago.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, consolidated revenues were $3.26 billion, a 19% increase relative to the comparable prior year period, Adjusted EBITDA was $312.4 million, up 25%, and Adjusted EPS was $3.56, up 18% versus the prior year period. FirstService’s GAAP Operating Earnings were $196.8 million in the current year period, versus $151.6 million in the prior year. The GAAP diluted earnings per share for the nine months year-to-date was $2.10, compared to $1.86 in the prior year period.

“We are pleased to report another very good quarter on the back of continued impressive organic growth across our service lines,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “With our financial results thus far in 2023, we are well-positioned to deliver on our expectations of strong performance for the full year,” he concluded.

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential - North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands - one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates more than US$4.2 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 27,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The common shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FSV” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”, and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 index. More information is available at www.ﬁrstservice.com.

FirstService Residential revenues were $537.8 million for the third quarter, up 12% compared to the prior year quarter, including organic growth of 9%. The growth was driven by both new client contract wins and an expanded offering of services with existing clients across most markets. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $56.6 million, versus $49.6 million in the prior year period. GAAP Operating Earnings were $49.0 million, versus $41.7 million for the third quarter of last year. Operating margins were relatively in line with the prior year period.

FirstService Brands revenues during the third quarter grew to $579.3 million, up 20% relative to the prior year period. Organic growth was 11%, with the balance from recent tuck-under acquisitions. All of our service lines contributed to the revenue growth, highlighted by organic strength at our Century Fire and restoration brands. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $60.7 million, up from $48.8 million in the prior year period. GAAP Operating Earnings were $33.9 million, versus $28.2 million in the prior year quarter. Margin expansion within the division was due to the operating leverage benefits arising from the strong revenue growth within our restoration and Century Fire service lines.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA, were $5.3 million in the third quarter, relative to $3.0 million in the prior year period. On a GAAP basis, corporate costs for the quarter were $9.4 million, relative to $7.1 million in the prior year period, with the year-over-year cost increase primarily driven by the impact of foreign exchange.

FirstService will be holding a conference call on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the quarter’s results. This call is being webcast live at the Company’s website at www.firstservice.com. Participants may register for the call here https://register.vevent.com/register/BI79338a5b77274924b0c7ab34bcc28475 to receive the dial-in number and their unique PIN. To join the webcast in listen only mode, use this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5xx45775 . It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService’s services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService’s ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense, net; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands of US$) September 30 September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earnings $ 45,858 $ 41,341 $ 123,238 $ 100,668 Income tax 16,447 13,830 44,266 34,168 Other expense (income), net (702 ) 779 (5,215 ) 566 Interest expense, net 11,956 6,759 34,541 16,166 Operating earnings 73,559 62,709 196,830 151,568 Depreciation and amortization 33,146 26,901 94,062 79,723 Acquisition-related items 1,274 1,774 5,032 3,921 Stock-based compensation expense 3,957 4,117 16,461 13,973 Adjusted EBITDA $ 111,936 $ 95,501 $ 312,385 $ 249,185





A reconciliation of segment operating earnings to segment Adjusted EBITDA appears below. (in thousands of US$) Three months ended, September 30, 2023 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Operating earnings (loss) $ 49,001 $ 33,935 $ (9,377 ) Depreciation and amortization 9,919 23,204 23 Acquisition-related items (2,345 ) 3,553 66 Stock-based compensation expense - - 3,957 Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,575 $ 60,692 $ (5,331 ) Three months ended, September 30, 2022 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Operating earnings (loss) $ 41,658 $ 28,178 $ (7,127 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,813 20,066 22 Acquisition-related items 1,173 581 20 Stock-based compensation expense - - 4,117 Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,644 $ 48,825 $ (2,968 ) Nine months ended, September 30, 2023 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Operating earnings (loss) $ 120,908 $ 105,865 $ (29,943 ) Depreciation and amortization 24,741 69,252 69 Acquisition-related items (1,368 ) 6,167 233 Stock-based compensation expense - - 16,461 Adjusted EBITDA $ 144,281 $ 181,284 $ (13,180 ) Nine months ended, September 30, 2022 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Operating earnings (loss) $ 108,311 $ 67,598 $ (24,341 ) Depreciation and amortization 21,020 58,635 68 Acquisition-related items 1,191 2,606 124 Stock-based compensation expense - - 13,973 Adjusted EBITDA $ 130,522 $ 128,839 $ (10,176 )





2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:

Adjusted earnings per share is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted earnings per share is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share appears below.

Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands of US$) September 30 September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earnings $ 45,858 $ 41,341 $ 123,238 $ 100,668 Non-controlling interest share of earnings (4,406 ) (2,904 ) (10,215 ) (5,919 ) Acquisition-related items 1,274 1,774 5,032 3,921 Amortization of intangible assets 14,454 12,202 40,296 35,066 Stock-based compensation expense 3,957 4,117 16,461 13,973 Income tax on adjustments (4,787 ) (4,243 ) (14,757 ) (12,750 ) Non-controlling interest on adjustments (321 ) (280 ) (852 ) (714 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 56,029 $ 52,007 $ 159,203 $ 134,245 Three months ended Nine months ended (in US$) September 30 September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.73 $ 0.77 $ 2.10 $ 1.86 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 0.20 0.10 0.42 0.27 Acquisition-related items 0.03 0.04 0.11 0.09 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.23 0.19 0.66 0.57 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.06 0.07 0.27 0.23 Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.25 $ 1.17 $ 3.56 $ 3.02





FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts) Three months Nine months ended September 30 ended September 30 2023 2022

2023 2022

Revenues $ 1,117,109 $ 960,455 $ 3,255,288 $ 2,725,734 Cost of revenues 756,561 661,097 2,211,088 1,875,406 Selling, general and administrative expenses 252,569 207,974 748,276 615,116 Depreciation 18,692 14,699 53,766 44,657 Amortization of intangible assets 14,454 12,202 40,296 35,066 Acquisition-related items (1) 1,274 1,774 5,032 3,921 Operating earnings 73,559 62,709 196,830 151,568 Interest expense, net 11,956 6,759 34,541 16,166 Other expense (income), net (702 ) 779 (5,215 ) 566 Earnings before income tax 62,305 55,171 167,504 134,836 Income tax 16,447 13,830 44,266 34,168 Net earnings 45,858 41,341 123,238 100,668 Non-controlling interest share of earnings 4,406 2,904 10,215 5,919 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 8,801 4,260 18,894 11,921 Net earnings attributable to Company $ 32,651 $ 34,177 $ 94,129 $ 82,828 Net earnings per common share Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.77 $ 2.11 $ 1.87 Diluted 0.73 0.77 2.10 1.86 Adjusted earnings per share (2) $ 1.25 $ 1.17 $ 3.56 $ 3.02 Weighted average common shares (thousands) Basic 44,613 44,201 44,529 44,179 Diluted 44,853 44,496 44,772 44,511

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(1) Acquisition-related items include transaction costs, and contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments.

(2) See definition and reconciliation above.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of US dollars) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,045 $ 136,219 Restricted cash 27,841 23,129 Accounts receivable 737,771 635,942 Prepaid and other current assets 341,185 313,582 Current assets 1,256,842 1,108,872 Other non-current assets 24,106 38,549 Fixed assets 181,344 167,012 Operating lease right-of-use assets 210,799 205,544 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,377,629 1,254,537 Total assets $ 3,050,720 $ 2,774,514 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 401,300 $ 398,313 Other current liabilities 194,919 153,866 Operating lease liabilities - current 50,341 49,145 Long-term debt - current 37,008 35,665 Current liabilities 683,568 636,989 Long-term debt - non-current 753,960 698,798 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 175,485 168,557 Other liabilities 87,845 78,178 Deferred income tax 66,567 51,097 Redeemable non-controlling interests 266,105 233,429 Shareholders' equity 1,017,190 907,466 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,050,720 $ 2,774,514 Supplemental balance sheet information Total debt $ 790,968 $ 734,463 Total debt, net of cash 640,923 598,244





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of US dollars) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings $ 45,858 $ 41,341 $ 123,238 $ 100,668 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 33,146 26,901 94,062 79,723 Deferred income tax 55 (609 ) (636 ) (1,813 ) Other 5,034 4,819 16,032 16,295 84,093 72,452 232,696 194,873 Changes in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable 45,576 (22,960 ) (76,777 ) (1,226 ) Payables and accruals (29,489 ) (4,397 ) (18,497 ) (39,847 ) Other (16,215 ) (56,520 ) 32,492 (101,925 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 83,965 (11,425 ) 169,914 51,875 Investing activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (19,366 ) (7,530 ) (112,816 ) (7,530 ) Purchases of fixed assets (23,465 ) (19,076 ) (67,669 ) (55,454 ) Other investing activities (1,496 ) (2,032 ) (240 ) (16,001 ) Net cash used in investing activities (44,327 ) (28,638 ) (180,725 ) (78,985 ) Financing activities Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net (29,196 ) 60,089 55,849 65,818 Purchases of non-controlling interests, net (564 ) (2,158 ) (4,174 ) (21,337 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders (10,033 ) (8,949 ) (29,013 ) (25,930 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interests (2,450 ) (3,649 ) (6,922 ) (6,251 ) Other financing activities (3,508 ) (2,437 ) 13,636 4,172 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (45,751 ) 42,896 29,376 16,472 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 577 1,180 (27 ) 1,549 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,536 ) 4,013 18,538 (9,089 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 183,422 181,169 159,348 194,271 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 177,886 $ 185,182 $ 177,886 $ 185,182





Segmented Results (in thousands of US dollars) FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Consolidated Three months ended September 30

2023 Revenues $ 537,828 $ 579,281 $ - $ 1,117,109 Adjusted EBITDA 56,575 60,692 (5,331 ) 111,936 Operating earnings 49,001 33,935 (9,377 ) 73,559 2022 Revenues $ 478,562 $ 481,893 $ - $ 960,455 Adjusted EBITDA 49,644 48,825 (2,968 ) 95,501 Operating earnings 41,658 28,178 (7,127 ) 62,709 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Consolidated Nine months ended September 30 2023 Revenues $ 1,500,542 $ 1,754,746 $ - $ 3,255,288 Adjusted EBITDA 144,281 181,284 (13,180 ) 312,385 Operating earnings 120,908 105,865 (29,943 ) 196,830 2022 Revenues $ 1,330,134 $ 1,395,600 $ - $ 2,725,734 Adjusted EBITDA 130,522 128,839 (10,176 ) 249,185 Operating earnings 108,311 67,598 (24,341 ) 151,568





