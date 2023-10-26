The Shyft Group Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Shyft generated $9.2 million of cash from operations; repurchased $10.3 million of shares

Specialty Vehicles segment delivered record margin performance

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) (“Shyft” or the “Company”), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets, today reports operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

For the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022:

Sales of $201.3 million, a decrease of $84.8 million, or 29.6%, from $286.1 million

Net income of $4.5 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to $17.3 million, or $0.49 per share; third quarter 2023 net income includes a tax benefit of $2.0 million, primarily due to favorable adjustments for R&D tax credits

Adjusted EBITDA of $11.0 million, or 5.5% of sales, a decrease of $16.1 million, from $27.1 million, or 9.5% of sales; results include $7.6 million of EV program costs consistent with prior year

Adjusted net income of $6.7 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $18.6 million, or $0.53 per share in the prior year

Consolidated backlog of $464.4 million as of September 30, 2023, down 55.5% compared to $1.0 billion as of September 30, 2022

Operating cash flow of $9.2 million, up $17.0 million, compared to an outflow of $7.8 million in the prior year

Issued the second annual Sustainability Report highlighting our continued progress towards our environmental, social, and governance goals



“We delivered third quarter results in line with our expectations led by our infrastructure and vocational related businesses. The parcel and motorhome end-markets continue to be highly dynamic, and our team is focused on driving operational and commercial actions as we close out the year,” said Jon Douyard, Chief Financial Officer.

Third Quarter 2023 Business Segment Highlights

For the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022:

Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS)

Sales of $124.3 million, a decrease of $60.2 million, or 32.6%, from $184.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $8.0 million, or 6.4% of sales, a decrease of $16.4 million, from $24.4 million, or 13.2% of sales

Segment quarter-end backlog of $383.4 million, down 58.1% compared to $915.1 million in the prior year



Specialty Vehicles (SV)

Sales of $76.6 million, a decrease of $27.3 million, or 26.3%, from $103.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $16.0 million, or 20.9% of sales, an increase of $0.4 million, from $15.6 million, or 15.0% of sales

Segment quarter-end backlog of $81.0 million as of September 30, 2023, down 37.1% compared to $128.8 million in the prior year



Disciplined Capital Allocation

“Our balance sheet is a competitive advantage as the Company executes its long-term strategy. We are focused on cash conversion and efficiently deploying capital to maximize shareholder value, including $19.1 million of share repurchases in 2023,” said Douyard.

The Company deployed $17.2 million of capital in the third quarter with the following actions:

Repurchased $10.3 million in shares with $223 million remaining under the existing share repurchase authorization

Funded $5.2 million of capital expenditures, including investment in Blue Arc

Paid regular dividends of $1.7 million reflecting a dividend of $0.05 per share



2023 Financial Outlook

The Company is narrowing its full-year 2023 outlook to the lower-end of the range as end-market challenges and operational inefficiencies remain.

The outlook, notwithstanding further changes in the operating environment, is as follows:

Sales to be in the range of $850 million to $900 million compared to the previous outlook of $850 to $950 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $40 to $45 million compared to the previous outlook of $40 to $60 million

Net Income of $4 to $9 million compared to the previous outlook of $1 to $16 million; includes favorable adjustments for R&D tax credits

Earnings per share of $0.13 to $0.27 compared to the previous outlook of $0.03 to $0.46

Adjusted earnings per share of $0.42 to $0.56 compared to the previous outlook of $0.33 to $0.76



Conference Call and Webcast

The Shyft Group will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET today.

The U.S. toll-free dial-in for the conference call is 1-844-868-8845, and the international dial-in number is 412-317-6591. The conference passcode is 10179222.

A live webcast of the conference will also be available on the investor relations page of the company’s website at www.theshyftgroup.com/webcasts.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan® RV Chassis, Red Diamond™ Aftermarket Solutions, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 4,200 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $1.0 billion in 2022. Learn more at TheShyftGroup.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This release contains information, including our sales and earnings guidance, all other information provided with respect to our outlook for 2023 and future periods, and other statements concerning our business, strategic position, financial projections, financial strength, future plans, objectives, and the performance of our products and operations that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend the forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in those sections. Generally, we have identified such forward-looking statements by using words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “potential,” “future,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions or by using future dates in connection with any discussion of, among other things, the construction or operation of new or existing facilities, operating performance, trends, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, statements relating to volume changes, share of sales and earnings per share changes, anticipated cost savings, potential capital and operational cash improvements, anticipated disruptions to our operations and industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in supply and demand conditions and prices for our products, trade duties and other aspects of trade policy, statements regarding our future strategies, products and innovations, and statements expressing general views about future operating results. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that the Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the time made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s historical experience and our present expectations or projections. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and those described from time to time in our future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov or our website. All forward-looking statements in this release are qualified by this paragraph. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact

Randy Wilson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

Randy.Wilson@theshyftgroup.com

248.727.3755





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) September 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,876 $ 11,548 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $290 and $246 91,536 115,742 Contract assets 48,469 86,993 Inventories 115,200 100,161 Other receivables – chassis pool agreements 29,285 19,544 Other current assets 5,350 11,779 Total current assets 299,716 345,767 Property, plant and equipment, net 79,437 70,753 Right of use assets–operating leases 47,669 53,386 Goodwill 48,880 48,880 Intangible assets, net 46,221 49,078 Net deferred tax assets 11,004 10,390 Other assets 2,534 2,227 TOTAL ASSETS $ 535,461 $ 580,481 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 99,299 $ 124,309 Accrued warranty 6,317 7,161 Accrued compensation and related taxes 16,127 14,434 Contract liabilities 6,233 5,255 Operating lease liability 10,884 10,888 Other current liabilities and accrued expenses 7,597 19,452 Short-term debt – chassis pool agreements 29,285 19,544 Current portion of long-term debt 203 189 Total current liabilities 175,945 201,232 Other non-current liabilities 10,105 10,033 Long-term operating lease liability 38,491 44,256 Long-term debt, less current portion 55,181 56,266 Total liabilities 279,722 311,787 Commitments and contingent liabilities Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value: 2,000 shares authorized (none issued) - - Common stock, no par value: 80,000 shares authorized; 34,289 and 35,066 outstanding 91,046 92,982 Retained earnings 164,624 175,611 Total Shyft Group, Inc. shareholders’equity 255,670 268,593 Non-controlling interest 69 101 Total shareholders' equity 255,739 268,694 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 535,461 $ 580,481





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales $ 201,325 $ 286,075 $ 669,865 $ 725,153 Cost of products sold 164,557 231,979 547,419 603,008 Gross profit 36,768 54,096 122,446 122,145 Operating expenses: Research and development 5,225 7,051 18,064 19,541 Selling, general and administrative 27,419 25,033 89,978 78,445 Total operating expenses 32,644 32,084 108,042 97,986 Operating income 4,124 22,012 14,404 24,159 Other income (expense) Interest expense (1,572 ) (1,137 ) (4,697 ) (1,754 ) Other income (expense) 15 181 209 (342 ) Total other expense (1,557 ) (956 ) (4,488 ) (2,096 ) Income before income taxes 2,567 21,056 9,916 22,063 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,951 ) 3,770 (965 ) 3,346 Net income 4,518 17,286 10,881 18,717 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest - - 32 - Net income attributable to The Shyft Group Inc. $ 4,518 $ 17,286 $ 10,913 $ 18,717 Basic earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.49 $ 0.31 $ 0.53 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.49 $ 0.31 $ 0.53 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 34,604 35,056 34,863 35,071 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 34,637 35,365 34,985 35,481





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands, except par value)

(Unaudited) Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 10,881 $ 18,717 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 12,360 10,055 Non-cash stock based compensation expense 5,187 4,922 Deferred income taxes (614 ) 64 Loss on disposal of assets 132 481 Changes in accounts receivable and contract assets 62,730 (66,026 ) Changes in inventories (15,039 ) (44,029 ) Changes in accounts payable (25,194 ) 24,708 Changes in accrued compensation and related taxes 1,693 (3,505 ) Changes in accrued warranty (844 ) 457 Changes in other assets and liabilities (6,474 ) 9,663 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 44,818 (44,493 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (16,143 ) (14,228 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 100 148 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (500 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (16,543 ) (14,080 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 100,000 120,000 Payments on long-term debt (101,000 ) (55,000 ) Payments of dividends (5,392 ) (5,395 ) Purchase and retirement of common stock (19,083 ) (26,789 ) Exercise and vesting of stock incentive awards (4,472 ) (8,539 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (29,947 ) 24,277 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,672 ) (34,296 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 11,548 37,158 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 9,876 $ 2,862





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 (in thousands of dollars) Business Segments Fleet Vehicles Specialty Eliminations & & Services Vehicles Other Consolidated Fleet vehicle sales $ 108,491 $ - $ - $ 108,491 Motorhome chassis sales - 20,519 - 20,519 Other specialty vehicles sales - 50,557 444 51,001 Aftermarket parts and accessories sales 15,768 5,546 - 21,314 Total Sales $ 124,259 $ 76,622 $ 444 $ 201,325 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,977 $ 15,988 $ (12,977 ) $ 10,988





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment

(Unaudited) Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 (in thousands of dollars) Business Segments Fleet Vehicles Specialty Eliminations & & Services Vehicles Other Consolidated Fleet vehicle sales $ 173,673 $ - $ - $ 173,673 Motorhome chassis sales - 50,399 - 50,399 Other specialty vehicles sales - 48,570 (2,335 ) 46,235 Aftermarket parts and accessories sales 10,821 4,947 - 15,768 Total Sales $ 184,494 $ 103,916 $ (2,335 ) $ 286,075 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,361 $ 15,550 $ (12,849 ) $ 27,062





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment

(Unaudited) Period End Backlog (amounts in thousands of dollars) Sept. 30, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Fleet Vehicles and Services $ 383,448 $ 437,802 $ 584,933 $ 736,690 $ 915,135 Specialty Vehicles Motorhome Chassis 28,304 25,123 28,180 35,471 49,769 Other Specialty Vehicles 52,679 47,279 54,298 60,552 79,000 Total Specialty Vehicles 80,983 72,402 82,478 96,023 128,769 Total Backlog $ 464,431 $ 510,204 $ 667,411 $ 832,713 $ 1,043,904





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release presents Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. These non-GAAP measures are calculated by excluding items that we believe to be infrequent or not indicative of our underlying operating performance, as well as certain non-cash expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA as income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring charges, acquisition related expenses and adjustments, non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, and other gains and losses not reflective of our ongoing operations.

We present the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA enables investors to better understand our operations by removing items that we believe are not representative of our continuing operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe this measure to be useful to improve the comparability of our results from period to period and with our competitors, as well as to show ongoing results from operations distinct from items that are infrequent or not indicative of our continuing operating performance. We believe that presenting this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors because it permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate our historical performance. We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP measure, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to that measure, provides investors with additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained in the absence of this disclosure.

Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of and allocate resources to our segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also used, along with other financial and non-financial measures, for purposes of determining annual incentive compensation for our management team and long-term incentive compensation for certain members of our management team.





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, The Shyft Group, Inc. 2023 % of sales 2022 % of sales Net income $ 4,518 2.2 % $ 17,286 6.0 % Add (subtract): Restructuring and other related charges 58 53 Acquisition related expenses and adjustments 149 243 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 2,097 1,214 CEO transition 235 - Tax effect of adjustments (363 ) (226 ) Adjusted net income $ 6,694 3.3 % $ 18,570 6.5 % Net income $ 4,518 2.2 % $ 17,286 6.0 % Add (subtract): Depreciation and amortization 4,310 3,359 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,951 ) 3,770 Interest expense 1,572 1,137 EBITDA $ 8,449 4.2 % $ 25,552 8.9 % Add: Restructuring and other related charges 58 53 Acquisition related expenses and adjustments 149 243 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 2,097 1,214 CEO transition



235 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,988 5.5 % $ 27,062 9.5 % Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.49 Add (subtract): Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.06 0.04 CEO transition 0.01 - Tax effect of adjustments (0.01 ) - Adjusted diluted net earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.53





The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Outlook Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 The Shyft Group, Inc. Low Mid High Net income $ 4,565 $ 7,065 $ 9,565 Add: Depreciation and amortization 17,000 17,000 17,000 Interest expense 6,200 6,200 6,200 Taxes (965 ) (965 ) (965 ) EBITDA $ 26,800 $ 29,300 $ 31,800 Add: Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges 13,200 13,200 13,200 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,000 $ 42,500 $ 45,000 Earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.20 $ 0.27 Add: Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges 0.38 0.38 0.38 Less: tax effect of adjustments (0.09 ) (0.09 ) (0.09 ) Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.42 $ 0.49 $ 0.56

*Total amounts in the table may not add due to rounding