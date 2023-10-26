Vision of the Future: Advancements in Contact Lens Technology Unveiled in Pipeline Report

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contact Lenses Pipeline by Stages of Development, Segments, Region, Regulatory Path and Key Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides comprehensive information about the Contact Lenses pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
Contact Lenses is a corrective, cosmetic or therapeutic lens which is placed on the cornea of the eye.
Scope
- Extensive coverage of the Contact Lenses under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Contact Lenses and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry
Reasons to Buy
The report enables you to:
- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of Contact Lenses under development
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
- In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Companies Mentioned
- Aeon Astron Corporation
- Ai Kangte Medical Technology Co Ltd
- Alcon Inc
- Alcon Laboratories Inc
- Apeliotus Ophthalmics (Inactive)
- Axcelon Biopolymers Corp
- Azalea Vision
- Bar-Ilan University
- Bausch & Lomb Inc
- Bionode LLC
- Body Organ Biomedical Corp
- BVS Sight Inc
- Chinese Academy of Sciences
- Clerio Vision Inc
- Diopter Technologies Inc (Inactive)
- Euclid Systems Corp
- e-Vision Medical Devices, Inc.
- Eyenovations
- EyeYon Medical
- Fitlens Ltd
- iCheck LLC
- Imperial College London
- Industrial Science & Technology Network Inc
- Innovega Inc
- Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc
- Khalifa University
- Kubota Vision Inc
- Lentechs LLC
- Lipocoat BV
- Lynthera Corp
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine
- Menicon Co Ltd
- Mojo Vision Inc
- National University of Singapore
- Novartis AG
- Ocular Dynamics, LLC
- Ocutec Ltd
- Purdue University
- Queen's University
- RetMap Inc
- Shamir Optical Industry Ltd
- Smartlens Inc
- Stanford University
- SynergEyes Inc
- TECLens LLC
- Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation
- The University of New South Wales press Limited
- University of California
- University of California San Diego
- University of New Hampshire
- University of Valencia
- University of Washington
- Verily Life Sciences
- Visioneering Technologies Inc
- VISTAKON Pharmaceuticals LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r84bqu
Source: GlobalData
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.