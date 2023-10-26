Vision of the Future: Advancements in Contact Lens Technology Unveiled in Pipeline Report

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contact Lenses Pipeline by Stages of Development, Segments, Region, Regulatory Path and Key Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive information about the Contact Lenses pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.



Contact Lenses is a corrective, cosmetic or therapeutic lens which is placed on the cornea of the eye.



Scope

Extensive coverage of the Contact Lenses under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Contact Lenses and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to Buy

The report enables you to:

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Contact Lenses under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Companies Mentioned

Aeon Astron Corporation

Ai Kangte Medical Technology Co Ltd

Alcon Inc

Alcon Laboratories Inc

Apeliotus Ophthalmics (Inactive)

Axcelon Biopolymers Corp

Azalea Vision

Bar-Ilan University

Bausch & Lomb Inc

Bionode LLC

Body Organ Biomedical Corp

BVS Sight Inc

Chinese Academy of Sciences

Clerio Vision Inc

Diopter Technologies Inc (Inactive)

Euclid Systems Corp

e-Vision Medical Devices, Inc.

Eyenovations

EyeYon Medical

Fitlens Ltd

iCheck LLC

Imperial College London

Industrial Science & Technology Network Inc

Innovega Inc

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc

Khalifa University

Kubota Vision Inc

Lentechs LLC

Lipocoat BV

Lynthera Corp

Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary

McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine

Menicon Co Ltd

Mojo Vision Inc

National University of Singapore

Novartis AG

Ocular Dynamics, LLC

Ocutec Ltd

Purdue University

Queen's University

RetMap Inc

Shamir Optical Industry Ltd

Smartlens Inc

Stanford University

SynergEyes Inc

TECLens LLC

Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation

The University of New South Wales press Limited

University of California

University of California San Diego

University of New Hampshire

University of Valencia

University of Washington

Verily Life Sciences

Visioneering Technologies Inc

VISTAKON Pharmaceuticals LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r84bqu



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.