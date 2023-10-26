BigBear.ai to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 7, 2023

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in providing AI-powered decision intelligence solutions, today announced that it will publish its third-quarter earnings release on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at approximately 4:15 pm ET. The earnings release can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website: https://ir.bigbear.ai .



