EDAP TMS SA to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 9, 2023

LYON, France, October 26, 2023 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2023, before the markets open on Thursday, November 9th, 2023.

An accompanying conference call and webcast will be conducted by Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, François Dietsch, Chief Financial Officer and Ken Mobeck, Chief Financial Officer of the U.S. subsidiary. The call will be held at 8:30am EDT on Thursday, November 9th, 2023. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.

Call Details:

Date: Thursday, November 9th Time: 8:30am EDT Domestic: 1-877-451-6152 International: 1-201-389-0879 Passcode: 13741382 CallMeTM LINK (active 15 minutes prior to conference call) Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1635563&tp_key=28f6dfe71c

