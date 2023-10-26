Teknova to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 9, 2023

HOLLISTER, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading producer of critical reagents for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Thursday, November 9, 2023, following the close of market.



Teknova will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants can access the live webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Teknova website and at this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nsccw7hr . To receive a PIN number for dial in, participants can register for the webcast via this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI43a2f4610cbe41f5b78f7d61007caf37. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Teknova

Teknova makes solutions possible. Since 1996, Teknova has been innovating the manufacture of critical reagents for the life sciences industry to accelerate the discovery and development of novel therapies that will help people live longer, healthier lives. Teknova offers fully customizable solutions for every stage of the workflow, supporting industry leaders in cell and gene therapy, molecular diagnostics, and synthetic biology. The Company’s fast turnaround of high-quality agar plates, microbial culture media, buffers and reagents, and water helps their customers scale seamlessly from RUO to GMP. Headquartered in Hollister, California, with over 200,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities, Teknova’s modular manufacturing platform was designed by its team of scientists, engineers, and quality control experts to efficiently produce the foundational ingredients for the discovery and commercialization of novel therapies.