MEDIA ADVISORY: Pan-Canadian humanitarian, faith and labour groups to hold media conference: ‘Canada must demand a ceasefire now!’

OTTAWA, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An ad-hoc coalition of over 100 humanitarian, faith, labour, and civil society organizations will hold a media conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, October 26 at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The coalition will call on the Government of Canada to endorse two urgent demands:



Call for an immediate ceasefire of all hostilities in Israel-Palestine

Call for an end to the blockade of Gaza and for the restoration of humanitarian aid and access to the basic necessities of life

An unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe is underway in Gaza. Thousands have already been killed, while bombing continues to intensify. The coalition aims to bring to bear the full weight of the Canadian public on the federal government to demand an immediate ceasefire and prevent the further loss of life in Israel-Palestine.

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT

Location: Room 135-B, West Block, Parliament Hill, Ottawa, ON

Speakers:

Dania Majid : Arab Canadian Lawyers Association

: Arab Canadian Lawyers Association Corey Balsam : Independent Jewish Voices - Canada

: Independent Jewish Voices - Canada Céline Füri : Oxfam Québec

: Oxfam Québec Éric Hebert-Daly : United Church of Canada

: United Church of Canada Alex Silas: Public Service Alliance of Canada



For more information, please contact:

James Clark

Ceasefire now coalition

416-795-5863 | coalition4ceasefirenow@gmail.com

Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is in person or via Zoom, and is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.



