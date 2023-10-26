Saritasa Named to Inc.’s Second Annual Power Partner Awards

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saritasa is the proud recipient of Inc.’s Power Partner Awards for the second consecutive year. Inc. Business Media recently announced the second annual Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting businesses thrive and grow. The list recognizes 389 firms in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, and productivity, as well as other areas of business.



All 389 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of business. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs and business leaders across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

“Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization’s journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

“For the second year in a row, Saritasa is honored to be recognized by Inc.’s Power Partner Awards, reflecting our dedication to our clients’ success,” said Nik Froehlich, president & CEO of Saritasa. “Having a proven and trustworthy tech development partner is essential in today’s day and age, especially one that can handle all of a modern business’s software needs, from websites to mobile apps, custom software to virtual reality.”

Saritasa Technology Solutions is an experienced innovation technology company that provides custom solutions for businesses – from startups and small companies to mid-size and larger entities. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, the company has grown into a team of 200+ employees, with a focus on California, New York, Chicago and Texas. Saritasa provides a full spectrum of custom software development and consulting services, with deep experience in mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, systems architecture, and IoT solutions.

Saritasa’s clients include innovative startups and large-scale enterprises across the U.S. as well as Europe and Asia. They include recent projects for Visix, Nationwide Rail Services, Winegard and Sports Thread, and such industry-leading brands as iHeartMedia, Makita, Vance & Hines, and The Cheesecake Factory.

Its expertise in the design, development and implementation of complex technologies, and its dedication to superior customer relations, has continuously earned Saritasa market recognition including #1 rankings in Clutch's list of top custom software developers in L.A. and New York.

To view the complete list, visit: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2023 . The November 2023 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 31, 2023.

About Saritasa

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Saritasa empowers global brands with innovative, customized solutions that fit their needs and support an ever-evolving technology ecosystem. Saritasa specializes in custom software development, mobile development, augmented reality and virtual reality development, IoT solutions, web and database development, and DevOps. Founded in 2005, the Saritasa team employs 200+ employees and has delivered thousands of successful software, hardware, and mobile app projects to a range of clients across multiple industries. To learn more about the company, visit www.saritasa.com .

About Inc. Business Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

