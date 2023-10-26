TowneBank Reports Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

SUFFOLK, Va., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 of $44.86 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $50.17 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.



"We were pleased to deliver a solid performance for the quarter which reflected the strength of our core deposit franchise, diversified revenue model and robust capital levels. TowneBank continues to retain and grow its leading 28% deposit market share position in our home market in the Hampton Roads region, along with maintaining a top tier position in the Richmond, Raleigh, and Charlotte metropolitan markets, which validates our Main Street banking strategy. Average deposits were up $326 million versus the sequential quarter, excluding brokered deposits, which allowed us to reduce higher cost borrowings. Highlighting the value of our diversified revenue model, fee income benefited from stronger insurance revenues as we continue to build the intrinsic value of our insurance agency. While earnings will likely remain under pressure in the short run, we believe our conservative approach to balance sheet management will position our Company to benefit from opportunities despite a challenging operating environment," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for Third Quarter 2023:

Total revenues were $172.86 million, a decrease of $6.37 million, or 3.56%, compared to third quarter 2022. A decline in net interest income of $10.98 million, driven by an increase in interest expense, was partially offset by an increase in noninterest income of $4.61 million.

Loans held for investment were $11.17 billion, an increase of $0.61 billion, or 5.81%, compared to September 30, 2022, and a decrease of $35.04 million, or 0.31%, compared to June 30, 2023, 1.24% on an annualized basis. The increase from the prior year was primarily due to the January 2023 acquisition of Farmers Bankshares, Inc., ("Farmers"). Excluding loans acquired in the first quarter, total loans would have increased $335.47 million, or 3.18%, compared to September 30, 2022.

Total deposits were $13.88 billion, an increase of $468.74 million, or 3.49%, compared to third quarter 2022, driven by the Farmers acquisition. In comparison to June 30, 2023, total deposits increased 0.83%, or $114.14 million, 3.29% on an annualized basis.

Noninterest bearing deposits decreased 20.26%, to $4.44 billion, compared to third quarter 2022 and represented 32.02% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest bearing deposits decreased 6.91%.

Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 9.04% compared to 10.69% in third quarter 2022. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 13.11% compared to 15.27% in third quarter 2022.

Net interest margin was 2.95% for the quarter and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.98%, compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 3.28% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 3.31%.

The effective tax rate was 17.34% in the quarter compared to 20.08% in third quarter 2022 and 18.41% in the linked quarter.



"We continue to prudently manage the Company during the uncertain economic environment. Seasonality in noninterest revenues and member deposit balances may create some volatility in the next few quarters, however, we believe in our conservative approach to growth, liquidity and capital deployment will prove to be the right strategy for our long-term success," stated William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income:

Net interest income was $113.06 million compared to $124.04 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was driven by increased deposit costs outpacing higher earning asset yields.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.98%, including purchase accounting accretion of 5 basis points, compared to 3.31%, including purchase accounting accretion of 2 basis points, for third quarter 2022.

On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 5.13%, represented 73.45% of earning assets at September 30, 2023 compared to a yield of 4.25% and 69.83% of earning assets in the third quarter of 2022.

Total cost of deposits increased to 1.84% from 0.30% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Interest expense on deposits increased $53.94 million, or 527.28%, over the prior year quarter driven by the increase in rate.

Higher mortgage rates and low home sale inventory have adversely impacted our residential mortgage banking business.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $15.21 billion at September 30, 2023 compared to $14.99 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of 1.47%.

Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $9.75 billion, an increase of $1.40 billion, or 16.83% from prior year. Average short term FHLB borrowings were $248.91 million during the quarter.



Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

The quarterly provision for credit losses was an expense of $1.01 million compared to $3.93 million one year ago and $3.56 million in the linked quarter.

The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $1.65 million in third quarter 2023, compared to the linked quarter. The increase in the allowance was driven by changes in our portfolio composition, combined with changes to the macroeconomic forecast scenarios utilized in our models.

Net loan recoveries were $1.07 million in the quarter compared to net recoveries of $187 thousand in the prior year quarter and net charge-offs of $9 thousand in the linked quarter. Two notable recoveries in third quarter 2023 were related to charge-offs that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2023.

The ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans on an annualized basis was (0.04)% in third quarter 2023, (0.01)% in third quarter 2022, and zero percent in the linked quarter.

The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.12% of total loans at September 30, 2023, 1.02% at September 30, 2022, and 1.10% at June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 17.60 times nonperforming loans compared to 20.48 times at September 30, 2022 and 18.09 times at June 30, 2023.



Quarterly Noninterest Income:

Total noninterest income was $59.81 million compared to $55.20 million in 2022, an increase of $4.61 million, or 8.35%.

Residential mortgage banking income was $10.65 million compared to $11.97 million in third quarter 2022. Loan volume decreased to $520.41 million in third quarter 2023 from $692.70 million in 2022. Higher mortgage rates coupled with low home sale inventory levels have adversely impacted production. Residential purchase activity comprised 95.96% of production volume in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 93.20% in the prior year quarter.

Gross margins on residential mortgage sales increased 15 basis points from 3.02% in third quarter 2022 to 3.17% in the current quarter.

Total net insurance commissions increased $4.34 million, or 22.34%, to $23.78 million in third quarter 2023 compared to 2022. This resulted from increases in property and casualty commissions, which were driven by organic growth and commissions from a recent acquisition.

Property management fee revenue increased 29.41%, or $2.91 million, to $12.80 million in third quarter 2023 compared to 2022. Reservation income increased compared to the prior year due to higher rental inventories and income from a recent acquisition.



Qua rterly Noninterest Expense:

Total noninterest expense was $117.70 million compared to $112.03 million in 2022, an increase of $5.67 million, or 5.06%. Increases in salaries and employee benefits of $1.80 million, FDIC and other insurance of $1.37 million, software expense of $1.54 million, and amortization expense of $0.97 million were the primary sources of the increase.

Salaries and benefits expense increases were driven by annual base salary adjustments that went into effect July 2023 and an increase in the year-over-year number of employees, primarily related to the Farmers Bankshares, Inc. acquisition.

FDIC and other insurance increased due to an increased assessment rate in 2023.

Software expense increased due to growth related cost increases and a number of ongoing projects throughout the Company.

Amortization expense increased driven by the recent Farmers Bankshares, Inc. acquisition.



Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

Total assets were $16.68 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, a $544.72 million decrease compared to $17.23 billion at June 30, 2023. Total assets increased $728.56 million, or 4.57%, from $15.95 billion at September 30, 2022.

Loans held for investment increased $0.61 billion, or 5.81%, compared to prior year but decreased $35.04 million, or 0.31%, compared to the linked quarter, 1.24% on an annualized basis.

Mortgage loans held for sale increased $23.03 million, or 13.95%, compared to prior year but declined $41.45 million, or 18.06%, compared to the linked quarter.

Total deposits increased $468.74 million, or 3.49%, compared to prior year, primarily in interest- bearing demand and time deposits. In the linked quarter comparison, total deposits increased $114.14 million, or 3.29% on an annualized basis.

Total borrowings increased $86.75 million, or 27.09%, over third quarter 2022 but decreased $0.65 billion, or 61.59%, compared to the linked quarter. FHLB advances, which are included in total borrowings, decreased $0.65 billion in third quarter 2023, compared to the linked quarter.



Investment Securities:

Total investment securities were $2.54 billion compared to $2.61 billion at June 30, 2023 and $2.45 billion at September 30, 2022. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at September 30, 2023 was 3.3 years. The carrying value of the available for sale debt securities portfolio included net unrealized losses of $238.52 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $195.98 million at June 30, 2023 and $199.84 million at September 30, 2022, with the increases related to market valuation adjustments due to rising interest rates.



Loans and Asset Quality:

Total loans held for investment were $11.17 billion at September 30, 2023 compared to $11.21 billion at June 30, 2023 and $10.56 billion at September 30, 2022.

Total loans for commercial real estate non-owner occupied office buildings were $714.20 million at September 30, 2023. The average loan balance was $1.83 million with less than $1.0 million total criticized or classified loans.

Nonperforming assets were $7.88 million, or 0.05% of total assets, compared to $5.44 million, or 0.03%, at September 30, 2022.

Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans compared to 0.05% at September 30, 2022.

Other real estate owned increased to $766 thousand from $186 thousand at September 30, 2022.



Deposits and Borrowings:

Total deposits were $13.88 billion compared to $13.77 billion at June 30, 2023 and $13.41 billion at September 30, 2022.

Total loans held for investment to deposits was 80.49% compared to 81.41% at June 30, 2023 and 78.73% at September 30, 2022.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were 32.02% of total deposits at September 30, 2023 compared to 34.68% at June 30, 2023 and 41.56% at September 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits declined $1.13 billion, or 20.26%, compared to September 30, 2022, primarily in commercial and escrow accounts.

Total borrowings were $0.41 billion compared to $1.06 billion at June 30, 2023 and $0.32 billion at September 30, 2022.

Capital:

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.19%.

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.06%.

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.31%.

Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.09%.

Book value per common share was $26.28 compared to $26.36 at June 30, 2023 and $25.08 at September 30, 2022.

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $19.28 compared to $19.31 at June 30, 2023 and $18.17 at September 30, 2022.

About TowneBank:

Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

TowneBank operates over 45 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $16.68 billion as of September 30, 2023, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,” "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; an unforeseen outflow of cash or deposits or an inability to access the capital markets, which could jeopardize our overall liquidity or capitalization; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; insufficiency of our allowance for credit losses due to market conditions, inflation, changing interest rates or other factors; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as the recent bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related or natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, or public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic); changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired may be greater than expected; expected cost savings associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023, and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

TOWNEBANK Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Income and Performance Ratios: Total revenue $ 172,864 $ 181,568 $ 184,144 $ 175,307 $ 179,236 Net income 44,745 43,368 38,478 46,494 50,671 Net income available to common shareholders 44,862 41,716 38,333 46,685 50,169 Net income per common share - diluted 0.60 0.56 0.52 0.64 0.69 Book value per common share 26.28 26.36 26.40 25.73 25.08 Book value per common share - tangible(non-GAAP) 19.28 19.31 19.04 18.84 18.17 Return on average assets 1.06 % 0.99 % 0.95 % 1.16 % 1.22 % Return on average assets - tangible(non-GAAP) 1.17 % 1.10 % 1.05 % 1.25 % 1.31 % Return on average equity 8.96 % 8.46 % 7.99 % 9.98 % 10.60 % Return on average equity - tangible(non-GAAP) 12.97 % 12.35 % 11.71 % 14.26 % 15.08 % Return on average common equity 9.04 % 8.52 % 8.05 % 10.07 % 10.69 % Return on average common equity - tangible(non-GAAP) 13.11 % 12.48 % 11.83 % 14.44 % 15.27 % Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 34.60 % 37.43 % 33.00 % 26.54 % 30.80 % Regulatory Capital Ratios (1): Common equity tier 1 12.19 % 11.99 % 11.68 % 11.92 % 11.92 % Tier 1 12.31 % 12.11 % 11.80 % 12.04 % 12.05 % Total 15.09 % 14.88 % 14.55 % 14.80 % 14.80 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.06 % 9.85 % 9.86 % 9.87 % 9.52 % Asset Quality: Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 17.60x 18.09x 12.87x 17.67x 20.48x Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.12 % 1.10 % 1.07 % 1.03 % 1.02 % Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.08 % 0.06 % 0.05 % Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.04 % 0.03 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) (0.04)% — % 0.14 % 0.11 % (0.01)% Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (1,074 ) $ 9 $ 3,874 $ 2,904 $ (187 ) Nonperforming loans $ 7,110 $ 6,827 $ 9,322 $ 6,273 $ 5,250 Former bank premises — 1,782 — — — Foreclosed property 766 738 564 560 186 Total nonperforming assets $ 7,876 $ 9,347 $ 9,886 $ 6,833 $ 5,436 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 970 $ 360 $ 206 $ 324 $ 725 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 125,159 $ 123,513 $ 120,002 $ 110,816 $ 107,497 Mortgage Banking: Loans originated, mortgage $ 348,387 $ 409,050 $ 280,401 $ 299,298 $ 458,254 Loans originated, joint venture 172,021 207,450 135,818 157,511 234,443 Total loans originated $ 520,408 $ 616,500 $ 416,219 $ 456,809 $ 692,697 Number of loans originated 1,487 1,715 1,249 1,355 1,983 Number of originators 192 196 194 186 194 Purchase % 95.96 % 96.32 % 94.99 % 95.08 % 93.20 % Loans sold $ 567,291 $ 525,078 $ 346,288 $ 483,254 $ 701,908 Rate lock asset $ 1,348 $ 1,551 $ 1,435 $ 482 $ 859 Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 3.17 % 2.96 % 3.11 % 2.93 % 3.02 % Other Ratios: Net interest margin 2.95 % 2.98 % 3.36 % 3.51 % 3.28 % Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent(non-GAAP) 2.98 % 3.01 % 3.39 % 3.53 % 3.31 % Average earning assets/total average assets 90.73 % 90.96 % 90.98 % 91.51 % 91.92 % Average loans/average deposits 80.75 % 83.72 % 82.40 % 80.14 % 76.82 % Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 33.50 % 36.07 % 38.35 % 41.07 % 41.77 % Period end equity/period end total assets 11.90 % 11.56 % 11.89 % 11.92 % 11.56 % Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 66.21 % 70.41 % 65.64 % 61.99 % 61.03 % (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.





TOWNEBANK Selected Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Investment Securities % Change Q3 Q3 Q2 Q3 23 vs. Q3 23 vs. Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2023 2022 2023 Q3 22 Q2 23 U.S. agency securities $ 300,161 $ 331,297 $ 318,354 (9.40)% (5.71)% U.S. Treasury notes 26,721 26,399 26,874 1.22 % (0.57)% Municipal securities 484,587 426,720 503,792 13.56 % (3.81)% Trust preferred and other corporate securities 74,024 79,501 71,116 (6.89)% 4.09 % Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE 1,079,303 1,027,331 1,086,947 5.06 % (0.70)% Allowance for credit losses (1,343 ) (1,112 ) (1,232 ) 20.77 % 9.01 % Total $ 1,963,453 $ 1,890,136 $ 2,005,851 3.88 % (2.11)% Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements Total gross unrealized gains $ 475 $ 1,292 $ 975 (63.24)% (51.28)% Total gross unrealized losses (238,993 ) (201,127 ) (196,954 ) 18.83 % 21.34 % Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities $ (238,518 ) $ (199,835 ) $ (195,979 ) 19.36 % 21.71 % Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost U.S. agency securities $ 101,659 $ 100,905 $ 101,469 0.75 % 0.19 % U.S. Treasury notes 433,015 434,148 433,298 (0.26)% (0.07)% Municipal securities 5,249 5,159 5,226 1.74 % 0.44 % Trust preferred corporate securities 2,185 2,235 2,198 (2.24)% (0.59)% Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE 5,746 6,298 5,826 (8.76)% (1.37)% Allowance for credit losses (85 ) (83 ) (87 ) 2.41 % (2.30)% Total $ 547,769 $ 548,662 $ 547,930 (0.16)% (0.03)% Total gross unrealized gains $ 82 $ 153 $ 272 (46.41)% (69.85)% Total gross unrealized losses (23,505 ) (31,116 ) (25,914 ) (24.46)% (9.30)% Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities $ (23,423 ) $ (30,963 ) $ (25,642 ) (24.35)% (8.65)% Total unrealized (losses) gains on AFS and HTM securities $ (261,941 ) $ (230,798 ) $ (221,621 ) 13.49 % 18.19 % % Change Loans Held For Investment Q3 Q3 Q2 Q3 23 vs. Q3 23 vs. 2023 2022 2023 Q3 22 Q2 23 Real estate - construction and development $ 1,325,976 $ 1,324,831 $ 1,364,575 0.09 % (2.83)% Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,686,888 1,590,371 1,687,261 6.07 % (0.02)% Commercial real estate - non owner occupied 3,025,985 2,799,363 3,034,548 8.10 % (0.28)% Real estate - multifamily 542,611 458,803 520,464 18.27 % 4.26 % Residential 1-4 family 1,818,843 1,567,024 1,790,225 16.07 % 1.60 % HELOC 371,861 388,305 380,501 (4.23)% (2.27)% Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 1,237,524 1,251,350 1,259,282 (1.10)% (1.73)% Government 523,456 520,198 520,994 0.63 % 0.47 % Indirect 548,621 572,710 562,161 (4.21)% (2.41)% Consumer loans and other 91,206 86,656 88,003 5.25 % 3.64 % Total $ 11,172,971 $ 10,559,611 $ 11,208,014 5.81 % (0.31)% % Change Deposits Q3 Q3 Q2 Q3 23 vs. Q3 23 vs. 2023 2022 2023 Q3 22 Q2 23 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,444,861 $ 5,574,528 $ 4,774,830 (20.26)% (6.91)% Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 6,764,415 6,042,417 6,529,336 11.95 % 3.60 % Savings 350,031 387,622 361,891 (9.70)% (3.28)% Certificates of deposits 2,321,498 1,407,495 2,100,604 64.94 % 10.52 % Total 13,880,805 13,412,062 13,766,661 3.49 % 0.83 %





TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Assets: Loans (net of unearned income

and deferred costs) $ 11,169,924 $ 144,457 5.13 % $ 11,209,641 $ 139,814 5.00 % $ 10,465,441 $ 112,225 4.25 % Taxable investment securities 2,373,731 18,645 3.14 % 2,450,393 17,195 2.81 % 2,385,218 12,943 2.17 % Tax-exempt investment securities 206,639 1,993 3.86 % 209,728 2,003 3.82 % 147,184 1,252 3.41 % Total securities 2,580,370 20,638 3.20 % 2,660,121 19,198 2.89 % 2,532,402 14,195 2.24 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,230,582 15,031 4.85 % 1,262,692 14,488 4.60 % 1,800,798 9,509 2.09 % Loans held for sale 227,426 3,928 6.91 % 172,679 2,547 5.90 % 188,737 2,446 5.18 % Total earning assets 15,208,302 184,054 4.80 % 15,305,133 176,047 4.61 % 14,987,378 138,375 3.66 % Less: allowance for credit losses (125,553 ) (121,140 ) (104,178 ) Total nonearning assets 1,680,110 1,642,972 1,421,094 Total assets $ 16,762,859 $ 16,826,965 $ 16,304,294 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 6,605,853 $ 41,381 2.49 % $ 6,220,394 $ 32,058 2.07 % $ 6,084,753 $ 6,542 0.43 % Savings 356,116 938 1.05 % 371,455 895 0.97 % 391,437 628 0.64 % Certificates of deposit 2,236,102 21,852 3.88 % 1,968,623 15,718 3.20 % 1,456,746 3,060 0.83 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,198,071 64,171 2.77 % 8,560,472 48,671 2.28 % 7,932,936 10,230 0.51 % Borrowings 299,105 3,382 4.42 % 863,255 10,345 4.74 % 94,411 139 0.58 % Subordinated debt, net 255,446 2,245 3.52 % 255,264 2,236 3.50 % 320,518 3,117 3.89 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,752,622 69,798 2.84 % 9,678,991 61,252 2.54 % 8,347,865 13,486 0.64 % Demand deposits 4,633,856 4,829,395 5,690,020 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 389,912 339,966 387,835 Total liabilities 14,776,390 14,848,352 14,425,720 Shareholders’ equity 1,986,469 1,978,613 1,878,574 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,762,859 $ 16,826,965 $ 16,304,294 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4) $ 114,256 $ 114,795 $ 124,889 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (1,198 ) (1,184 ) (851 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 113,058 $ 113,611 $ 124,038 Interest rate spread (2)(4) 1.96 % 2.07 % 3.02 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 1.82 % 1.61 % 0.36 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)(4) 2.98 % 3.01 % 3.31 % Total cost of deposits 1.84 % 1.46 % 0.30 %

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.

(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.

(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Assets: Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs) $ 11,159,329 $ 417,808 5.01 % $ 10,113,980 $ 309,283 4.09 % Taxable investment securities 2,420,634 52,656 2.90 % 2,259,940 33,344 1.97 % Tax-exempt investment securities 201,535 5,883 3.89 % 130,196 3,090 3.16 % Total securities 2,622,169 58,539 2.98 % 2,390,136 36,434 2.03 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,179,952 40,168 4.55 % 2,362,155 15,472 0.88 % Loans held for sale 168,822 8,079 6.38 % 225,777 7,038 4.16 % Total earning assets 15,130,272 524,594 4.64 % 15,092,048 368,227 3.26 % Less: allowance for credit losses (120,420 ) (104,733 ) Total nonearning assets 1,637,952 1,394,691 Total assets $ 16,647,804 $ 16,382,006 Liabilities and Equity: Interest-bearing deposits Demand and money market $ 6,349,422 $ 96,742 2.04 % $ 6,203,889 $ 11,898 0.26 % Savings 376,282 2,676 0.95 % 387,290 1,664 0.57 % Certificates of deposit 1,964,718 47,358 3.22 % 1,440,661 7,134 0.66 % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,690,422 146,776 2.26 % 8,031,840 20,696 0.34 % Borrowings 505,856 17,644 4.60 % 119,336 412 0.46 % Subordinated debt, net 253,612 6,650 3.50 % 401,195 12,328 4.10 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,449,890 171,070 2.42 % 8,552,371 33,436 0.52 % Demand deposits 4,873,945 5,569,186 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 353,459 374,794 Total liabilities 14,677,294 14,496,351 Shareholders’ equity 1,970,510 1,885,655 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,647,804 $ 16,382,006 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)(4) $ 353,524 $ 334,791 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (3,477 ) (2,209 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 350,047 $ 332,582 Interest rate spread (2)(4) 2.22 % 2.74 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 1.51 % 0.30 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)(4) 3.12 % 2.97 % Total cost of deposits 1.45 % 0.20 % (1) Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%. (2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent. (4) Non-GAAP.





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share data) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 83,949 $ 55,381 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 1,029,276 1,000,205 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 102,527 97,244 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,215,752 1,152,830 Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,203,314 and $2,033,040, and allowance for credit losses of $1,343 and $1,086 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 1,963,453 1,840,902 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $524,431 and $518,993 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 547,854 548,475 Less: allowance for credit losses (85 ) (83 ) Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 547,769 548,392 Other equity securities 14,062 6,424 FHLB stock 16,634 9,617 Total Securities 2,541,918 2,405,335 Mortgage loans held for sale 188,048 102,339 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 11,172,971 10,794,602 Less: allowance for credit losses (125,159 ) (110,816 ) Net Loans 11,047,812 10,683,786 Premises and equipment, net 335,522 304,802 Goodwill 456,684 458,482 Other intangible assets, net 67,496 43,163 BOLI 275,240 258,069 Other assets 551,884 436,461 TOTAL ASSETS $ 16,680,356 $ 15,845,267 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,444,861 $ 5,265,186 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 6,764,415 6,185,075 Savings 350,031 374,987 Certificates of deposit 2,321,498 1,468,975 Total Deposits 13,880,805 13,294,223 Advances from the FHLB 104,139 29,674 Subordinated debt, net 255,580 247,420 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 47,315 40,918 Total Borrowings 407,034 318,012 Other liabilities 408,305 344,275 TOTAL LIABILITIES 14,696,144 13,956,510 Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000 — — Common stock, $1.667 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized 74,887,083 and 72,841,379 shares issued at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 124,837 121,426 Capital surplus 1,111,152 1,052,262 Retained earnings 911,042 840,777 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost 1,001,376 and 931,030 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (20,740 ) (18,974 ) Deferred compensation trust 20,740 18,974 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (179,043 ) (140,505 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,967,988 1,873,960 Noncontrolling interest 16,224 14,797 TOTAL EQUITY 1,984,212 1,888,757 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 16,680,356 $ 15,845,267





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 143,605 $ 111,590 $ 415,351 $ 307,595 Investment securities 20,292 13,979 57,519 35,913 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 15,031 9,509 40,168 15,472 Mortgage loans held for sale 3,928 2,446 8,079 7,038 Total interest income 182,856 137,524 521,117 366,018 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 64,171 10,230 146,776 20,696 Advances from the FHLB 3,438 83 16,838 261 Subordinated debt, net 2,245 3,117 6,650 12,328 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (56 ) 56 806 151 Total interest expense 69,798 13,486 171,070 33,436 Net interest income 113,058 124,038 350,047 332,582 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 1,007 3,925 16,232 2,532 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 112,051 120,113 333,815 330,050 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 10,648 11,968 31,380 39,782 Insurance commissions and other income, net 23,777 19,435 69,098 58,255 Property management income, net 12,800 9,891 40,433 36,489 Real estate brokerage income, net (63 ) 2,932 3,562 8,899 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,802 2,455 8,671 7,474 Credit card merchant fees, net 2,006 1,658 5,232 4,940 BOLI 1,814 1,585 5,196 5,155 Other income 6,022 5,274 24,956 18,052 Total noninterest income 59,806 55,198 188,528 179,046 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 67,258 65,463 204,124 194,318 Occupancy 9,027 8,748 27,579 25,417 Furniture and equipment 4,100 3,764 12,733 11,097 Amortization - intangibles 3,610 2,644 10,744 8,145 Software expense 6,130 4,594 17,922 13,848 Data processing 4,140 3,628 11,504 10,778 Professional fees 2,770 2,627 8,948 6,416 Advertising and marketing 3,653 4,290 12,012 12,508 Other expenses 17,014 16,276 61,762 47,612 Total noninterest expense 117,702 112,034 367,328 330,139 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 54,155 63,277 155,015 178,957 Provision for income tax expense 9,410 12,606 28,424 34,983 Net income $ 44,745 $ 50,671 $ 126,591 $ 143,974 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 117 (502 ) (1,680 ) (1,672 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 44,862 $ 50,169 $ 124,911 $ 142,302 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.60 $ 0.69 $ 1.67 $ 1.96 Diluted earnings $ 0.60 $ 0.69 $ 1.67 $ 1.96 Cash dividends declared $ 0.25 $ 0.23 $ 0.73 $ 0.66





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend (dollars in thousands, except share data) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 83,949 $ 106,994 $ 97,502 $ 55,381 $ 97,290 Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 1,029,276 1,427,044 1,040,112 1,000,205 1,245,067 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 102,527 102,231 104,924 97,244 96,862 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,215,752 1,636,269 1,242,538 1,152,830 1,439,219 Securities available for sale 1,963,453 2,005,851 2,078,483 1,840,902 1,890,136 Securities held to maturity 547,854 548,017 548,226 548,475 548,745 Less: allowance for credit losses (85 ) (87 ) (88 ) (83 ) (83 ) Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 547,769 547,930 548,138 548,392 548,662 Other equity securities 14,062 13,798 13,341 6,424 6,360 FHLB stock 16,634 40,454 29,837 9,617 9,475 Total Securities 2,541,918 2,608,033 2,669,799 2,405,335 2,454,633 Mortgage loans held for sale 188,048 229,502 157,161 102,339 165,023 Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 11,172,971 11,208,014 11,173,785 10,794,602 10,559,611 Less: allowance for credit losses (125,159 ) (123,513 ) (120,002 ) (110,816 ) (107,497 ) Net Loans 11,047,812 11,084,501 11,053,783 10,683,786 10,452,114 Premises and equipment, net 335,522 326,686 321,944 304,802 295,345 Goodwill 456,684 456,695 477,234 458,482 458,482 Other intangible assets, net 67,496 71,106 73,238 43,163 44,854 BOLI 275,240 273,435 271,704 258,069 256,074 Other assets 551,884 538,848 463,076 436,461 386,053 TOTAL ASSETS $ 16,680,356 $ 17,225,075 $ 16,730,477 $ 15,845,267 $ 15,951,797 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,444,861 $ 4,774,830 $ 5,069,363 $ 5,265,186 $ 5,574,528 Interest-bearing: Demand and money market accounts 6,764,415 6,529,336 6,284,184 6,185,075 6,042,417 Savings 350,031 361,891 389,173 374,987 387,622 Certificates of deposit 2,321,498 2,100,604 1,855,411 1,468,975 1,407,495 Total Deposits 13,880,805 13,766,661 13,598,131 13,294,223 13,412,062 Advances from the FHLB 104,139 754,319 504,497 29,674 29,850 Subordinated debt, net 255,580 255,365 255,151 247,420 247,265 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 47,315 49,898 46,602 40,918 43,165 Total Borrowings 407,034 1,059,582 806,250 318,012 320,280 Other liabilities 408,305 408,333 336,201 344,275 375,869 TOTAL LIABILITIES 14,696,144 15,234,576 14,740,582 13,956,510 14,108,211 Preferred stock — — — — — Common stock, $1.667 par value 124,837 124,805 124,682 121,426 121,423 Capital surplus 1,111,152 1,109,526 1,109,387 1,052,262 1,052,374 Retained earnings 911,042 884,901 861,905 840,777 810,845 Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost (20,740 ) (20,134 ) (18,839 ) (18,974 ) (18,862 ) Deferred compensation trust 20,740 20,134 18,839 18,974 18,862 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (179,043 ) (145,392 ) (121,297 ) (140,505 ) (157,980 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,967,988 1,973,840 1,974,677 1,873,960 1,826,662 Noncontrolling interest 16,224 16,659 15,218 14,797 16,924 TOTAL EQUITY 1,984,212 1,990,499 1,989,895 1,888,757 1,843,586 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 16,680,356 $ 17,225,075 $ 16,730,477 $ 15,845,267 $ 15,951,797





TOWNEBANK Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 143,605 $ 138,977 $ 132,768 $ 123,395 $ 111,590 Investment securities 20,292 18,851 18,375 15,294 13,979 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 15,031 14,488 10,649 11,387 9,509 Mortgage loans held for sale 3,928 2,547 1,604 1,842 2,446 Total interest income 182,856 174,863 163,396 151,918 137,524 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 64,171 48,671 33,934 20,118 10,230 Advances from the FHLB 3,438 10,407 2,992 665 83 Subordinated debt, net 2,245 2,236 2,169 2,108 3,117 Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (56 ) (62 ) 923 244 56 Total interest expense 69,798 61,252 40,018 23,135 13,486 Net interest income 113,058 113,611 123,378 128,783 124,038 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 1,007 3,556 11,670 6,074 3,925 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 112,051 110,055 111,708 122,709 120,113 NONINTEREST INCOME: Residential mortgage banking income, net 10,648 11,360 9,372 7,368 11,968 Insurance commissions and other income, net 23,777 22,498 22,823 17,324 19,435 Property management income, net 12,800 12,098 15,535 7,756 9,891 Real estate brokerage income, net (63 ) 1,834 1,791 2,355 2,932 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,802 3,018 2,851 2,655 2,455 Credit card merchant fees, net 2,006 1,682 1,545 1,653 1,658 BOLI 1,814 1,710 1,672 1,985 1,585 Other income 6,022 13,757 5,177 5,428 5,274 Total noninterest income 59,806 67,957 60,766 46,524 55,198 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 67,258 67,445 69,420 61,307 65,463 Occupancy 9,027 9,487 9,064 9,252 8,748 Furniture and equipment 4,100 4,389 4,244 3,983 3,764 Amortization - intangibles 3,610 3,610 3,524 2,475 2,644 Software expense 6,130 6,169 5,624 5,111 4,594 Data processing 4,140 4,011 3,353 3,096 3,628 Professional fees 2,770 3,166 3,011 3,605 2,627 Advertising and marketing 3,653 3,959 4,401 3,489 4,290 Other expenses 17,014 22,992 21,756 18,823 16,276 Total noninterest expense 117,702 125,228 124,397 111,141 112,034 Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 54,155 52,784 48,077 58,092 63,277 Provision for income tax expense 9,410 9,416 9,599 11,598 12,606 Net income 44,745 43,368 38,478 46,494 50,671 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 117 (1,652 ) (145 ) 191 (502 ) Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 44,862 $ 41,716 $ 38,333 $ 46,685 $ 50,169 Per common share information Basic earnings $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.52 $ 0.64 $ 0.69 Diluted earnings $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.52 $ 0.64 $ 0.69 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 74,750,294 74,691,121 74,363,222 72,686,303 72,578,736 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 74,765,515 74,699,810 74,390,614 72,724,189 72,594,474 Cash dividends declared $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23





TOWNEBANK Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) September 30, June 30, September 30, YTD 2023 over 2022 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Amount Percent Revenue Net interest income $ 112,189 $ 123,039 $ 113,327 $ 349,165 $ 327,226 $ 21,939 6.70 % Service charges on deposit accounts 2,802 2,455 3,018 8,671 7,474 1,197 16.02 % Credit card merchant fees 2,006 1,658 1,682 5,232 4,940 292 5.91 % Other income 6,608 5,332 6,153 18,499 17,083 1,416 8.29 % Total noninterest income 11,416 9,445 10,853 32,402 29,497 2,905 9.85 % Total revenue 123,605 132,484 124,180 381,567 356,723 24,844 6.96 % Provision for credit losses 1,206 4,240 3,482 16,442 2,247 14,195 631.73 % Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 42,727 39,349 42,240 128,161 115,082 13,079 11.36 % Occupancy 6,637 6,109 6,846 19,717 17,401 2,316 13.31 % Furniture and equipment 3,273 2,803 3,544 10,150 8,259 1,891 22.90 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,296 726 1,341 3,918 2,330 1,588 68.15 % Other expenses 22,595 21,075 29,178 80,215 57,158 23,057 40.34 % Total expenses 76,528 70,062 83,149 242,161 200,230 41,931 20.94 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 45,871 58,182 37,549 122,964 154,246 (31,282 ) (20.28)% Corporate allocation 1,291 902 1,271 3,763 3,520 243 6.90 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 47,162 59,084 38,820 126,727 157,766 (31,039 ) (19.67)% Provision for income tax expense 7,440 11,507 6,114 21,204 29,782 (8,578 ) (28.80)% Net income 39,722 47,577 32,706 105,523 127,984 (22,461 ) (17.55)% Noncontrolling interest — — — — — — N/M Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 39,722 $ 47,577 $ 32,706 $ 105,523 $ 127,984 $ (22,461 ) (17.55)% Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 60.86 % 52.34 % 65.88 % 62.44 % 55.48 % 6.96 % 12.55 %





TOWNEBANK Realty Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) September 30, June 30, September 30, YTD 2023 over 2022 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Amount Percent Revenue Residential mortgage brokerage

income, net $ 10,955 $ 12,726 $ 12,215 $ 32,964 $ 43,491 $ (10,527 ) (24.21)% Real estate brokerage income, net (63 ) 2,932 1,834 3,562 8,899 (5,337 ) (59.97)% Title insurance and settlement fees — 525 152 443 1,590 (1,147 ) (72.14)% Property management fees, net 12,800 9,891 12,098 40,433 36,489 3,944 10.81 % Income from unconsolidated subsidiary (63 ) 77 (886 ) (884 ) 359 (1,243 ) (346.24)% Net interest and other income 1,163 1,508 9,468 10,817 6,851 3,966 57.89 % Total revenue 24,792 27,659 34,881 87,335 97,679 (10,344 ) (10.59)% Provision for credit losses (199 ) (315 ) 74 (210 ) 285 (495 ) (173.68)% Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 12,881 15,854 13,949 41,670 49,646 (7,976 ) (16.07)% Occupancy 1,669 1,919 1,869 5,559 5,814 (255 ) (4.39)% Furniture and equipment 600 765 640 1,933 2,232 (299 ) (13.40)% Amortization of intangible assets 742 817 741 2,166 2,449 (283 ) (11.56)% Other expenses 9,544 8,687 9,337 27,319 29,472 (2,153 ) (7.31)% Total expenses 25,436 28,042 26,536 78,647 89,613 (10,966 ) (12.24)% Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest (445 ) (68 ) 8,271 8,898 7,781 1,117 14.36 % Corporate allocation (600 ) (602 ) (600 ) (1,800 ) (2,602 ) 802 (30.82)% Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest (1,045 ) (670 ) 7,671 7,098 5,179 1,919 37.05 % Provision for income tax expense (99 ) (120 ) 1,686 1,769 1,110 659 59.37 % Net income (946 ) (550 ) 5,985 5,329 4,069 1,260 30.97 % Noncontrolling interest 117 (502 ) (1,652 ) (1,680 ) (1,672 ) (8 ) 0.48 % Net income attributable to TowneBank $ (829 ) $ (1,052 ) $ 4,333 $ 3,649 $ 2,397 $ 1,252 52.23 % Efficiency ratio excluding gain on equity investment(non-GAAP) 99.61 % 98.43 % 99.03 % 97.43 % 89.24 % 8.19 % 9.18 %





TOWNEBANK Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Increase/(Decrease) September 30, June 30, September 30, YTD 2023 over 2022 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Amount Percent Commission and fee income Property and casualty $ 22,103 $ 17,567 $ 20,028 $ 60,259 $ 49,451 $ 10,808 21.86 % Employee benefits 4,245 4,020 4,561 13,393 12,105 1,288 10.64 % Specialized benefit services 133 160 153 445 489 (44 ) (9.00)% Total commissions and fees 26,481 21,747 24,742 74,097 62,045 12,052 19.42 % Contingency and bonus revenue 2,335 1,654 2,638 9,343 8,052 1,291 16.03 % Other income 557 23 8 573 72 501 695.83 % Total revenue 29,373 23,424 27,388 84,013 70,169 13,844 19.73 % Employee commission expense 4,906 4,331 4,881 14,340 12,943 1,397 10.79 % Revenue, net of commission expense 24,467 19,093 22,507 69,673 57,226 12,447 21.75 % Salaries and employee benefits 11,650 10,260 11,256 34,293 29,590 4,703 15.89 % Occupancy 721 720 772 2,303 2,202 101 4.59 % Furniture and equipment 227 196 205 650 606 44 7.26 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,572 1,101 1,528 4,660 3,366 1,294 38.44 % Other expenses 1,568 1,653 1,782 4,614 4,532 82 1.81 % Total operating expenses 15,738 13,930 15,543 46,520 40,296 6,224 15.45 % Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 8,729 5,163 6,964 23,153 16,930 6,223 36.76 % Corporate allocation (691 ) (300 ) (671 ) (1,963 ) (918 ) (1,045 ) 113.83 % Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 8,038 4,863 6,293 21,190 16,012 5,178 32.34 % Provision for income tax expense 2,069 1,219 1,616 5,451 4,091 1,360 33.24 % Net income 5,969 3,644 4,677 15,739 11,921 3,818 32.03 % Noncontrolling interest — — — — — — N/M Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 5,969 $ 3,644 $ 4,677 $ 15,739 $ 11,921 $ 3,818 32.03 % Provision for income taxes 2,069 1,219 1,616 5,451 4,091 1,360 33.24 % Depreciation, amortization and interest expense 1,726 1,228 1,683 5,115 3,767 1,348 35.78 % EBITDA(non-GAAP) $ 9,764 $ 6,091 $ 7,976 $ 26,305 $ 19,779 $ 6,526 32.99 % Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 59.21 % 67.19 % 62.27 % 60.55 % 64.53 % (3.98) % (6.17)%



