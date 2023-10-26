Environics Analytics Names Audi Canada Client of the Year

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environics Analytics (EA) today announced that automotive manufacturer and retailer, Audi Canada, is the recipient of its 2023 Client of the Year award.



Since becoming an EA client in 2018, Audi Canada has developed a data-driven approach to decision-making by embedding EA data, software and expertise across its enterprise. From its senior leadership to the marketing team and individual members of its retail network, Audi Canada has championed a data-first approach to inform strategic decisions across countless aspects of its business operations, including product launches, creative development, ad campaigns, media planning and measurement.

“Audi has been extremely forward thinking when it comes to leveraging data and consumer insights to drive both strategy at the corporate level and inform tactics with their agencies and retailers,” said Vito De Filippis, Senior Vice President and Practice Leader for the automotive industry at Environics Analytics. “We are excited to work closely with this great organization as they navigate the changing consumer landscape in Canada.”

In addition to being a strong client, Audi Canada is a regular and helpful contributor on EA’s Customer Advisory Board. Specific recognition for their exemplary contributions goes to Joseph Ottorino and the Marketing team at Audi Canada.

In accepting this award, Joseph Ottorino, Head of Marketing at Audi Canada, responded, “EA has proven to be a valuable and supportive data partner. Vito’s team consistently offers innovative solutions for providing customer insight used to optimize various parts of our business, including marketing, retail and any interaction within the customer journey.”

The Client of the Year award was presented at the Environics Analytics 17th Annual User Conference, an in-person event that attracted over 900 participants representing every industry sector. With a theme of "Discover the Data Difference," the day-long event featured 15 client case study presentations and demonstrations of data-based business intelligence tools, such as the company's popular PRIZM® segmentation system, the ENVISION consumer insight and market intelligence platform and more.

While Environics Analytics works with thousands of great clients, the Client of the Year award recognizes one advanced organization pursuing leading-edge, innovative and data-driven work across their enterprise.

