Harsco Environmental AgroSilicio Launches Low-Carbon Alternative Fertilizer

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Environmental, a division of Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI), today announced the launch of a low-carbon alternative fertilizer in Brazil. Harsco Environmental will provide AgroSilicio to the Brazilian State of Minas Gerais to help it significantly decrease its carbon footprint.



AgroSilicio is part of Harsco Environmental's exclusive line of ecoproducts™ designed to revolutionize the repurposing of industrial by-products. This innovative solution relies heavily on using recycled steel slag and repurposing it as a calcium silicate-based product, AgroSilicio, which processes the characteristics of fertilizer and soil conditioner. The calcium silicate properties of AgroSilicio give the product its versatility. It can be used in numerous farming markets in agribusiness, correcting chemical imbalances, nutrient deficiencies, and soil toxicity.

“The biggest benefit we found is that when applied to soil, AgroSilicio emits zero carbon,” said Wender Alves, LATAM Regional President at Harsco Environmental, “In 2022, AgroSilicio reduced our carbon footprint by more than 80,000 tons, the equivalent of planting 570,000 trees.”

This product was introduced in Enviri's 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance report and has resulted from partnerships with Harsco Environmental. Steel industry clients can now optimize the reuse of their by-products, while farmers can enjoy carbon footprint reduction by incorporating AgroSilicio into their agricultural practices. Furthermore, AgroSilicio continues to provide the soil acidity correction and enhanced fertilization efficiency that farmers rely on.

“Our customers increasingly are looking for innovative solutions to decrease their impact on the environment,” said Alves. “AgroSilicio does just that, and we will continue to prioritize innovative sustainability initiatives designed to make our world cleaner and greener while assisting our customers and the communities in which we work and live to decrease their carbon footprints.”

Harsco Environmental's reach extends to Minas Gerais' four largest steel producers, where AgroSilicio, known as AgroSilicio, has been implemented. The division has successfully reclaimed 2.75 million tons of slag for reuse, with 250,000 tons being repurposed for AgroSilicio production.

Harsco Environmental has a history of turning waste into valuable resources, and the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais has witnessed this transformation firsthand. The company's unwavering commitment to sustainability drives the recycling and reuse of steel slag, promoting a circular economy through its AgroSilicio ecoproduct™ line.

To learn more about Harsco's market-leading environmental solutions, visit www.harsco-environmental.com.

About Harsco Environmental

Harsco's Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production by-products. Visit harsco-environmental.com to learn more.

About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The Company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com.