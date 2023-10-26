HYTN Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Under Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYTN Innovations Inc. (the “Company” or “HYTN”) (CSE: HYTN) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (“Units”) by issuing a total of 5,050,000 Units at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the “Offering”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $505,000. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one (1) common share purchase warrant of the Company (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.25 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.



The Offering was completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption (LIFE) under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions and therefore the securities issued in the Offering are not subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for the repayment of certain indebtedness and for general corporate purposes and administrative expenses.

Certain directors and officers of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 150,000 Units for aggregate proceeds of $15,000 (collectively, the "Insiders"). As a result of the participation by the Insiders, the Offering is considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for exemptions from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval, respectively, because the fair market value of the Insiders' participation in the Offering was below 25% of the Company's market capitalization for purposes of MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the participation of the Insiders in the Offering at least 21 days before closing of the Offering as the participation of the Insiders was not determined at that time.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About HYTN Innovations Inc.

HYTN formulates, manufactures, markets, and sells premium products that contain psychoactive and psychotropic compounds. HYTN's mission is to become the top provider of these products in all federally regulated markets. To achieve this, the company focuses on identifying market opportunities and quickly bringing its innovative products to market through its elevated development platform.

Please visit www.hytn.ca for more information or contact:

Elliot McKerr

Chief Executive Officer

1.866.590.9289

HYTN Investor Relations

1.866.590.9289

investments@hytn.life

